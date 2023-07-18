Princess Beatrice's husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi shares rare unseen details from their wedding as he gushes over his 'beautiful wife'

Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi shared unseen details from his wedding to Princess Beatrice in 2020.

On July 17, 2023, Princess Beatrice and her husband celebrated their three-year anniversary.

In celebration of this exciting milestone, Edoardo has shared some sentimental words and some hidden details about the wedding ceremony.

Three years ago in 2020, Princess Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi married at a secret wedding in Windsor at her parent's home at Royal Lodge.

An official announcement at the time read, "The private wedding ceremony of Princess Beatrice and Mr Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi took place at 11am on Friday 17 July at The Royal Chapel of All Saints at Royal Lodge, Windsor. The small ceremony was attended by the Queen, the Duke of Edinburgh and close family. The wedding took place in accordance with all relevant government guidelines."

On Monday, the Princess and her husband marked their three years anniversary and Edo paid a heartwarming tribute to his wife on Instagram.

Edo's post included a sentimental message about his wife and a selection of some unseen images. This included some close-up images of the flowers that adorned the chapel and the bouquet that was held by the Princess. These close-up images have not been seen before and showed the scrupulous detail that went into planning their wedding - even during the Covid-19 restrictions.

The Princess's wedding band was also in full view and fans could see the curved shape of the unique piece, and that the ring was encrusted in diamonds. Fans are rarely given such a close view of this piece, and Beattrice's taste in jewellery and penchant for unique pieces was able to shine through in this unseen image.

The Princess's husband also wrote a heartfelt message about his wife of 3 years as he wrote that he loved her 'more than words can say'.

The caption of the post read, "Happy wedding anniversary to the most beautiful wife in the world. I am so grateful for every moment we have shared, every challenge we have overcome, and every dream we have pursued together. I love you more than words can say, and I can't wait to celebrate many more anniversaries with you. Xx"

Fans loved this sweet message and many took to social media to complement him. "Lovely message to your wife, happy anniversary ❤️," said one fan. "Such a touching and loving tribute to Bea! Happy anniversary. Wishing you love and happiness always❤️," said another commenter. "What a stunning tribute to your wife, our beautiful Princess! Happy anniversary ❤️," added a third.

Princess Beatrice's mother, Sarah Ferguson, also celebrated her daughter's wedding as she wrote a lovely message on social media in celebration of her anniversary.

"Happy anniversary to my magical daughter and wonderful son-in-law. You are the most amazing parents to my beautiful grandchildren. Your love knows no bounds," said Sarah. She even went so far as to call her daughter's marriage a 'fairytale' as she added, "As your mother, Beatrice, it warms my heart and gives me peace knowing you got your fairytale."