Princess Anne’s bold cowl neck floral dress is a little drop of sunshine as she speaks out Commonwealth event in Canada

Princess Anne's cowl neck floral dress wows as she says, 'Remain open-minded and curious - not just now but always,' during an important Commonwealth event in Canada. However, we're wondering if she's going to sport the fetching headwear she was gifted during the event!

Princess Anne’s cowl neck floral dress was worn with a blazer on top, making her outfit both summery and smart.

The hardworking royal is visiting Canada for an official event and has been photographed alongside officials.

It's no surprise that Princess Anne’s cowl neck floral dress caught our eye as the stylish royal continues to climb the ranks as one of the most stylish members of the Royal Family.

Sure, Princess Anne’s ‘daring’ fashion choices got her in a lot of trouble with The Queen Mother when she was younger - but it appears that her bold choices have stood to her and she's far from done impressing at official events.

This time around it was all about smart casual as she paired a stunning floral dress with a smart blazer and her hair in its classic style. No sign of a hat but as one of the officials at the event appeared to offer her a cowboy hat - perhaps HRH is about to become a cow girl!

#CSC2023 members had the honour of hearing from Conference President HRH, the Princess Royal. "Remain open-minded and curious - not just now but always," she said. Her words will be carried across Canada with conference members before assembling in Montreal on June 16. pic.twitter.com/GVoRMgKcXmJune 8, 2023 See more

The Princess attended The Duke of Edinburgh’s Commonwealth Study Conference 2023 in Canada on June 8, 2023. The event brings together 300 of the world’s most promising emerging leaders from business, government, labor, and the community sector.

Incredibly, the event first took place in 1956 and since then has emboldened over 8000 young leaders, who have been through the global program and its national and regional affiliates.Needless to say, the Queen's only daughter, who's president of the conference, received high praise from her adoring fans.

(Image credit: Rob Ball/Getty Images)

"HRH The Princess Royal is the pure definition of beauty and Grace. Her commitment and dedication has never been doubted or wavered," tweeted one fan.

What may surprise many, especially her legions of fans, is that according to a recent survey of the Commonwealth - Princess Anne is no longer the most popular royal. Believe it or not, she's been pipped to the post other royals.

However, considering the fact that two of the royals ranking higher than her are no longer with us - she's the second most popular living royal.