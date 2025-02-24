Princess Anne is classic in white and gold skirt suit that oozes the elegance of a Chanel ensemble

The Princess Royal loves going for timeless styles and her skirt suit for a royal reception reminds us of stunning Chanel co-ords

Princess Anne, wearing a white skirt suit, attends a reception celebrating exceptional individuals and organisations contributing towards humanitarian efforts across the globe at Buckingham Palace on February 20, 2025
(Image credit: Photo by Yui Mok-WPA Pool/Getty Images)
Princess Anne wore a white and gold skirt suit to a royal reception and it oozed elegance just like a Chanel two-piece.

Princess Anne has such a distinctive style and although she regularly champions the best British clothing brands, her outfit for a reception at Buckingham Palace on 20th February reminded us of classic French fashion. The King’s sister wore a white skirt suit to the event, which was held to celebrate exceptional individuals and organisations who are contributing towards humanitarian efforts across the globe. Princess Anne’s outfit was suitably timeless and formal for the occasion and the double breasted blazer and skirt together reminded us of Chanel co-ords.

The French fashion house is known for their boucle or tweed style jackets and skirts and although the fabric of Princess Anne’s skirt suit wasn’t the same fabric, it had a similar feel with its gold-toned buttons and very feminine, proper silhouette. The blazer was double-breasted and the longline length gave it a more retro edge.

Princess Anne attends a reception celebrating exceptional individuals and organisations contributing towards humanitarian efforts across the globe on February 20, 2025

(Image credit: Photo by Yui Mok-WPA Pool/Getty Images))

Recreate Princess Anne's Outfit

Reiss Tailored Textured Blazer
Reiss Tailored Textured Blazer

If you're looking to invest in a luxurious blazer that will last you the test of time, then this Reiss double-breasted design is worth picking up. It has a tailored fit which sculpts the waist and defines the shoulders and is made from wool blend fabric which a textured finish.

Zara Short Boucle Jacket
Zara White Short Boucle Jacket

This cropped boucle jacket is a gorgeous choice if you've been inspired by the classic tailoring of Princess Anne's white skirt suit. The shoulder pads give it structure and it fastens up the front with beautiful metallic buttons. The textured boucle fabric accentuates the Chanel-esque feel of this piece.

Karen Millen Tailored Blazer
Karen Millen Tailored Blazer

With a double breasted silhouette like Princess Anne's jacket, this blazer is currently reduced in the sale and has a sleek design with metallic buttons. It would look amazing with the matching trousers or with a similar-toned skirt to create a chic monochrome ensemble.

Mango Fine Knit Midi Skirt
Mango Fine Knit Midi Skirt

Created from a fine knit fabric, this midi skirt has a straight design and a medium-rise waist. The back split hem is a handy feature for ease of movement and this is easy to slip on and off. Pair with a cosy jumper and a tailored blazer to put your own twist on the Princess Royal's outfit.

M&S Boucle Midaxi Skirt
M&S Boucle Midaxi Skirt

This stylish boucle skirt is cut in a flattering A-line shape, with a midaxi-length hem for an elegant look. It fastens with a discreet zip and has a modest split at the back. Style with a boucle jacket in a similar tone to create a matching co-ord outfit.

Karen Millen Tailored Skirt
Karen Millen Tailored Skirt

A long skirt like this is perfect for dressing down with flat boots and a warm knit as well as elevating with heels and a shirt. It has a high waisted silhouette and a fitted A-line shape and whether or not you imagine yourself wearing it with a similar blazer, this is a versatile neutral staple.

It had a fit-and-flare silhouette which is always gorgeous if you want to accentuate your waist. It’s not as commonly seen with blazers and gave Princess Anne’s jacket a peplum-esque shape that draped over her matching white skirt. The structured shoulders and notched lapels were beautiful and the gleaming gold buttons added glamour.

Even without the skirt this would have been a stand-out wardrobe staple that could’ve been thrown over everything from tailored trousers to jeans (not that we often see Princess Anne wearing denim!). However, the combination of the two pieces together is what really gave her outfit its Chanel-esque power suit feel.

Princess Anne smiles as she attends a reception on 20th February

(Image credit: Photo by Yui Mok-WPA Pool/Getty Images)

The skirt was knee-length and A-line, falling just below the bottom of the jacket. Trouser suits have risen hugely in popularity in recent years and many of us wear them as date night outfits or even as wedding guest looks, but a skirt suit like this is often overlooked as a possible alternative when you want a tailored outfit.

They’re just as easy to style and boucle skirt suits in particular are one of those French fashion staples that would make any outfit that bit more Parisian and elegant. They bring a certain polished, modest quality and so we would often lean into this with our accessories and wear knee high boots, Mary Janes or ballet flats with a skirt suit.

The Princess Royal wore low black court shoe heels and matched them to her gloves and clutch bag. Monochrome colours work well when you’re going for a very classic look like hers and the contrast of the black and white with the hints of gold was very striking. She tucked in a silk scarf to the neckline of her jacket which featured pops of blue that brought some brightness.

Princess Anne, Princess Royal talks with Mylene Klass (L) and Abtaha Maqsood (C) during a reception celebrating exceptional individuals and organisations contributing towards humanitarian efforts

(Image credit: Photo by Yui Mok-WPA Pool/Getty Images)

This was such a quintessential Princess Anne outfit and even if you’re not sure about embracing a full-on skirt suit in 2025, she also showcased how fabulous a white blazer can be. So often we find ourselves reaching for our favourite black blazer, but especially as we move into spring and summer, a white one is every bit as versatile for both daytime and evening occasions.

The Princess Royal’s jacket worked so well for the reception, which also marked the anniversaries of four global charities - International Health Partners, ShelterBox, Islamic Relief UK and Christian Aid. King Charles and Queen Camilla, who hosted the reception, were shown displays on the work of all four and a special collection of pictures from the Disasters Emergency Committee.

Emma Shacklock
Emma Shacklock

Emma is a Royal Editor with eight years experience working in publishing. She specialises in the British Royal Family, ranging from protocol to outfits. Alongside putting her royal knowledge to good use, Emma knows all there is to know about the latest TV shows on the BBC, ITV and more. When she’s not writing about the latest royal outing or unmissable show to add to your to-watch list, Emma enjoys cooking, long walks and watching yet more crime dramas!

