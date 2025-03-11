Princess Anne goes for tonal teal look on Commonwealth Day as she stays true to style ethos
Princess Anne loves making the most of her wardrobe favourites and her latest look was a celebration of tonal dressing
Princess Anne stepped out in a gorgeous tonal teal look on Commonwealth Day and she stayed true to longtime style ethos.
So many of the high-profile figures we look to for style inspiration have changed their approach to dressing over the years but one person who’s never swayed from their signature look is Princess Anne - and we love her for it. The King’s sister knows what she likes to wear and sticks with the pieces that she’s loved for years, often championing the best British clothing brands. For Commonwealth Day 2025 she joined other working royals at Westminster Abbey for the annual service wearing a teal outfit that was a masterclass in how to dress tonally.
Held every year in March, the Commonwealth Day 2025 theme was "Together We Thrive". It celebrated the enduring spirit of the Commonwealth, the importance of building strong and connected communities and empowering one another to foster a better future. Princess Anne re-wore an old favourite teal coat she’s had in her collection since at least 2013.
Shop Teal Favourites
This pure cotton denim jacket has a regular fit, with a neat collared neckline and patch pockets on the chest. These add a utility-inspired flair and handy pockets make this extra practical. Throw on with jeans or white trousers if you want a more subtle look, or with a lighter or darker green or blue outfit for a tonal outfit.
Throw on with jeans, trousers and skirts for an instant pop of colour. This jumper has a V-neckline, textured design and ribbed trims and is made from a cotton blend. If the deep teal isn't for you, then this also comes in a beautifully vibrant rhubarb pink.
Crafted from 100% cotton, these sea green trousers would look beautiful with teal if you want to go all-out with a tonal outfit like Princess Anne's. They're wide-legged and high-waisted, with top stitch seam detailing. The belt provides extra structure and shaping.
Shop Accessories Like Princess Anne's
Made from luxurious suede, this shoulder bag comes in several colours but the dark navy blue is our favourite. The short handle strap is adjustable and this bag has a magnetic button closure and inner lining. Whether or not you want to wear it with a blue or green outfit, this bag is a lovely accessory for spring.
These elegant gloves combine a pure leather palm with a soft knitted back. This mix of textures helps to make them both warm and durable. They're detailed with contrast stitching around the cuff and are currently under £20 in the sale.
The coat had a gorgeous geometric print running all over it in different shades of teal-blue and fell to midi length. The asymmetrical collar gave it a contemporary edge and was perfect for the Princess Royal to secure her sentimental gold brooch to. This special piece of jewellery was reportedly a gift from Queen Elizabeth and it brought some extra sparkle and glamour to her otherwise very pared-back coat.
Running down one side were delicate buttons and Princess Anne leaned into the tonal dressing theme with her light aqua hat. This coordinated with the palest hue featured in her coat’s pattern and created a lovely sense of cohesion. Her navy blue gloves, court shoes and the shoulder bag which she carried securely under her arm also worked effortlessly with her coat.
As a practical-minded royal Princess Anne is just as at home in her best wellies as she is dressing for formal occasions like the Commonwealth Day service, but when she does dress up more she loves a tonal look like this. Wearing different shades of the same colour is an easy way to make your outfit feel naturally very put-together and considered - as woman&home’s Digital Fashion Writer Molly Smith explains.
"Dressing tonally can really make an outfit pop, especially when you opt for a vibrant colourway such as teal blue," she says. "Wearing multiple shades of the same colour feels put-together without trying too hard, and it’s a great technique if you’re struggling to style a garment with contrasting colours."
Even if you’re not a huge fan of teal, Princess Anne’s Commonwealth Day outfit is a great source of inspiration for how to get tonal dressing right. Incorporating darker and lighter tones to give depth and going for timeless silhouettes that allow the colours to shine through is a good way to get a similar look.
The Princess Royal’s outfit also stayed true to her style ethos of re-wearing her treasured pieces. We’ve seen her step out in this coat before, including to the 2023 Commonwealth Day service, at Cheltenham races and for a visit to the Afghanistan Operational Service Medals parade in 2013.
It’s clear that this is a key piece in her spring capsule wardrobe and each time she’d tended to stick to wearing it with shades of blue and green. Tonal dressing is a failsafe for the Princess Royal, with this coat as well as with her other outfits, and it’s something we’ll be trying more of.
Emma is a Royal Editor with eight years experience working in publishing. She specialises in the British Royal Family, ranging from protocol to outfits. Alongside putting her royal knowledge to good use, Emma knows all there is to know about the latest TV shows on the BBC, ITV and more. When she’s not writing about the latest royal outing or unmissable show to add to your to-watch list, Emma enjoys cooking, long walks and watching yet more crime dramas!
