Princess Anne set for bittersweet day as King Charles marks 75th birthday

Princess Anne set for bittersweet day on King Charles's birthday. Seen here are Princess Anne ahead of the State Opening of Parliament and King Charles in New Malden
(Image credit: Future//Image 1:Photo by Andrew Matthews - WPA Pool/Getty Images //Image 2: Photo by Karwai Tang/WireImage via Getty)
Emma Shacklock
Emma Shacklock
published

Princess Anne could be set for a somewhat bittersweet day as King Charles marks his 75th birthday.

King Charles’s 75th birthday on 14th November isn’t set to be marked publicly like his official birthday was with Trooping the Colour, however it’s believed that he could have a private dinner with his close family on this special day. When it comes to royal bonds, His Majesty and Princess Anne are understood to have a close relationship and it’s likely she would attend a celebratory dinner. 

However, her elder brother’s birthday will likely always be a bittersweet day for Princess Anne as it’s also the anniversary of a huge moment in her own life. Back in 1973 she married her first husband Captain Mark Phillips at Westminster Abbey on King Charles’s 25th birthday.

Princess Anne and Mark Phillips pose on the balcony of Buckingham Palace

(Image credit: Photo by Evening Standard/Hulton Archive/Getty Images)

The couple went on to have two children together, Peter Phillips and Zara Tindall, before separating in 1989 after 16 years of marriage. They divorced in 1992 - the same year as King Charles and Princess Diana’s separation was announced and as Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson, Duchess of York separated too.

It’s understood that the breakdown of her children's marriages is what partly inspired the late Queen Elizabeth to dub 1992 as her “Annus Horribilis” or “horrible year”. It’s possible that each year on 14th November Princess Anne faces a bittersweet day. Whilst it’s a happy occasion given it’s her brother’s birthday and likely brings back some fond memories of her first wedding, given her marriage later ended in divorce perhaps there is some sadness attached.

Princess Anne and Mark Phillips attending The Lord Mayor's Banquet at Guildhall, London

(Image credit: Photo by Tim Graham Photo Library via Getty Images)
Princess Anne was also the first of Queen Elizabeth’s children to separate from their spouse and this attracted attention at the time. The Princess Royal and Mark had also been surrounded by rumours about distance in their relationship before announcing their separation.

Though the former spouses are understood to get on and have been seen standing together at the Festival of British Eventing at Gatcombe Park, it’s possible that the anniversary of their wedding isn’t an entirely happy occasion for Princess Anne.

The Princess Royal went on to marry her current husband Vice Admiral Sir Timothy Laurence in December 1992. With so many positive and more poignant memories associated with 14th November, it’s perhaps King Charles and Princess Anne’s decision to focus on the happy ones for each other.

Princess Anne and King Charles attend the Braemar Highland Gathering 2022

(Image credit: Photo by Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images)

King Charles and Princess Anne’s sweet sibling relationship has often been noted over the years and the monarch has showcased his trust in his sister since becoming King. He requested that Princess Anne’s prestigious role of Counselor of State be restored to her, even though this is traditionally a position only held by the monarch’s spouse and the first four in the royal line of succession over the age of 21.

It’s also been claimed Princess Anne’s position next to her brother in the group coronation portrait taken by Hugo Burnand was deliberate. Opening up to MailOnline, royal expert Richard Fitzwilliams claimed, “Princess Anne's proximity to the sovereign, that's no accident. She's experienced and hard-working.”

“It shows how much he appreciates her and how much he will be relying on her, she is extremely popular and has a high profile,” he added. “People know who she is and respect her, that's very important.”

King Charles certainly seems to hugely respect her and whilst there might be some sadness attached to his birthday for her, Princess Anne will be eager to celebrate with him if he does have a private dinner.

Emma Shacklock
Emma Shacklock

Emma is a Royal Editor with seven years of experience working in digital publishing. Her specialist areas including literature, the British Royal Family and knowing all there is to know about the latest TV shows on the BBC, ITV, Channel 4 and every streaming service out there. When she’s not writing about the next unmissable show to add to your to-watch list or delving into royal protocol, you can find Emma cooking and watching yet more crime dramas.

