The 32 funniest candid Royal Family balcony moments

The royal family are used to being on a public stage. And perhaps one of the most famous stages is the Buckingham Palace balcony where the family often assemble at the end of notable events, like the King's Coronation or Trooping the Colour.

But, they are also just like the rest of us. The royals have been photographed throughout history sharing a joke, smiling, laughing and even pulling the odd silly face (Prince Louis, we're looking at you).

Here, we have rounded up 32 of the funniest balcony moments, from adorable instances of royal children struggling to behave to candid photos of the royals showing their goofy side.

32 of the funniest royal family balcony moments

A young Prince Charles saluting the crowd

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Taken from Queen Elizabeth’s Coronation in June 1953, here we see the young Prince Charles pulling a silly face - much like the ones pulled by his grandson Louis decades later!

Pictured here are Princess Mary the Princess Royal (left) with Queen Elizabeth the Queen Mother, Prince Charles and Princess Anne on the balcony at Buckingham Palace. A young Prince Charles proudly salutes the crowd below.

Gilded Youth: An Intimate History of Growing Up in the Royal Family by Tom Quinn, <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=107649&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.co.uk%2FGilded-Youth-Intimate-History-Growing%2Fdp%2F1785907646%2Fref%3Dtmm_hrd_swatch_0%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-21%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-21" data-link-merchant="Amazon UK"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">£9.57 | Amazon Exploring what it's like to grow up in the Royal Family, Tom Quinn brings together historical sources with testimonies from palace staff. There are tales of royal mischievousness, including surprising anecdotes about Queen Elizabeth and Prince William, and it's shocking, funny and insightful all at once.

Queen Elizabeth II checking the weather

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The royal family gathered to watch the RAF flypast at Buckingham Palace in 2007 but it looks like the day's proceedings were starting to wear on them by the time they reached the royal balcony.

Here, Queen Elizabeth looks as if she is testing whether rain is on the way by sticking her hand out with a rather straight face, while Princess Eugenie appears to be stifling a yawn.

Sign up for the woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

The young royals covering their ears

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Prince Louis of Cambridge, Princess Charlotte of Cambridge and Prince George of Cambridge show their goofy side in this iconic funny royal balcony photo from 2022. The children are pictured covering their ears and looking bewildered by the events unfolding outside Buckingham Palace that celebrated the Queen’s birthday and her Platinum Jubilee.

Savannah Phillips has enough of Prince George

(Image credit: Getty Images)

While the older members of the royal family are always on their best behaviour, sometimes the younger royals have other ideas. While watching a flypast in 2018, Savannah had clearly had enough of Prince George's antics as she was pictured shushing him. In one of the cutest Prince George moments, the young prince didn't seem to be too bothered though, stifling a cheeky laugh from behind his hands.

Trooping the Colour excitement

(Image credit: Getty Images)

This royal family balcony picture shows the timeless wonder of the Trooping the Colour. With their eyes fixed on the display above, Princess Anne’s face is the highlight of this picture as she looks up with her mouth open in amazement. We can only imagine how loud and impressive the spectacle is from their vantage point!

A very cheeky Prince Harry

(Image credit: Getty Images)

As a toddler, making funny faces makes any event more interesting - and if there's a camera to capture it, all the better! In one of our favourite Prince Harry and Princess Diana moments, here we see a young Prince Harry sticking his tongue out at the crowd at Trooping the Colour in 1988. His silly faces didn't manage to distract a young Prince William and Lady Rose Windsor though, who kept their eyes on the crowd.

A friendly smile from Princess Charlotte

(Image credit: Getty Images)

As members of the royal family looked engrossed by the Trooping the Colour flypast in 2017, Princess Charlotte focused on other things. Resting her head on her hand, she beamed from ear to ear, melting the hours of the crowds below (and us). Prince George could also barely contain his feelings as he watched the flypast in awe with his hands over his mouth.

Sharing a joke on International Duty

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Not a Buckingham Palace balcony moment, but a candid moment on a balcony nonetheless. Here, we see a candid instance of Kate Middleton showing her lighthearted side. Prince Harry makes a joke with Nicolas Martin and the Princess of Wales and she clearly can't contain her laughter. The picture was taken during a visit to Mons in Belgium to mark the 100th Anniversary of Great Britain declaring war on Germany.

A royal wave

(Image credit: Getty Images)

In this sweet picture, the late Queen Elizabeth, Prince Philip, Kate and William look to the sky in awe of the RAF flypast for the 2017 Trooping the Colour parade. However, it’s Prince George who steals the show in this snap, taking a moment to wave to the display taking place above him. We wonder if they waved back!

Prince Charles and Prince Philip sharing a joke

(Image credit: Getty Images)

All families know sharing a joke brings us together and keeps us connected, however silly they may be. Here, pictured on the balcony at Buckingham Palace, Prince Philip, The Duke of Kent and Prince Charles have a giggle while on duty. Prince Philip was known for his (sometimes outlandish) jokes, and judging by the reaction of the Duke of Kent, this might have been one of them!

Coronation day fun

(Image credit: Getty Images)

When King and Queen Camilla were crowned in 2023, the whole family came together to celebrate. And while all eyes were on the new King and Queen, Prince Louis stole the show whenever he was on camera.

Dressed in their fineries, the young Royals showed their playful side in plenty of pictures taken on the day - but this is one of our favourites. Here, Prince Louis and Princess Charlotte look on in amazement on the Royal balcony as proceedings unfold. It's all simply too much for Louis who appears to be shouting.

This iconic picture of Prince Louis and Queen Elizabeth II

(Image credit: Getty Images)

We had to include this hilariously sweet picture in our list of funny royal balcony moments. Here, Prince Louis holds his ears next to his Great Grandmother Queen Elizabeth II during what seems to be a very loud Trooping the Colour as part of the Diamond Jubilee celebrations in 2022. Large crowds gathered in central London to celebrate her 70 years on the throne.

Kids just being kids

(Image credit: Getty Images)

During the Trooping the Colour in June 2018, Savannah Phillips stole the show at the front of the balcony at Buckingham Palace. Pictured here with her arms outstretched, she looked excited as she soaked in the celebrations with the other royals. Princess Charlotte and Prince George could also barely contain their excitement, with the young princess clenching her hands with joy while George watched on with his mouth open in amazement.

A typical day with two young ones during the Queen's 90th birthday celebrations

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Princess Catherine and Prince William of Wales are pictured here trying to amuse a very young Princess Charlotte on the balcony at Buckingham Palace during the Queen’s 90th Birthday celebrations in 2016. Unfortunately, young Charlotte doesn't seem too impressed with the parade and is pictured crying while Prince George covers his eyes looking up to the sky above. Trying to console a crying baby in front of an audience is a scenario many parents can relate to!

Prince George makes an appearance from the window

(Image credit: Getty Images)

It may not be exactly on the balcony, but this picture taken of Prince George pulling an adorably funny face during the Trooping the Colour in 2015 is one we had to include on our list. He simply couldn't contain his excitement as he enthusiastically watched the procession below whilst being held by his nanny Maria Teresa Turrio Borrallo.

The prince and princess of Wales and Prince Harry during the Trooping the Colour

(Image credit: Getty Images)

This picture seems to tell two different stories. At the Trooping the Colour parade in 2014, Prince Harry and the Prince and Princess of Wales each respectively showed us their funny sides.

While the camera accidentally caught Harry at the wrong time as looked up to the sky with his eyes closed, seemingly taking a little moment for himself, the future monarchs shared a laugh.

Diana having a laugh during Derby Day at Epsom

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Spotted at the Epsom Derby races in 1987, this picture shows Princess Diana and the now King Charles III each engaged in a light-hearted conversation on a balcony as the racing happens below. The pointed finger could indicate that Diana might be facing the wrong way to see what's going on...

Not a Buckingham Palace balcony moment, but an iconic one nonetheless - and one where the Princess of Wales and the then Prince Charles look relaxed and happy together.

Prince William being a loving father

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Prince Louis demands the attention of his father William, Prince of Wales during a royal event in this endearing picture from 2019. William appears to be talking to the young prince as he reaches towards him. An incredibly sweet father-son moment that shows all his attention is on his son, even when he has to entertain tens of thousands of fans below.

Princess Charlotte practising her royal wave

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Encouraged by her father, this heart-warming picture shows a very young Princess Charlotte giving the public a well-executed royal wave while watching Queen Elizabeth II’s annual birthday parade in 2016. Kate looks delighted as William watches on lovingly, but Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip look less than impressed - we wonder why!

King Charles watching a flypast in awe

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Pictured here on the Church House balcony at Westminster Abbey while watching the Spitfire and Hurricane fly past during the Battle of Britain 81st Anniversary Service of Thanksgiving and Rededication, the now King looks in wonder at the aerial display. With his mouth wide open, he can barely contain his awe! We reckon Air Chief Marshall Sir Mike Wigston must have been telling him something pretty amazing...

The Late Queen thoroughly enjoying the Polo

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Wueen Elizabeth II was a lifelong fan of sports, in particular horse racing and polo. And while she made many iconic royal balcony appearances at Buckingham Palace, she often looked happiest in the wings of the balcony at polo tournaments.

Pictured here on the balcony of the Egham Queen’s Cup polo tournament in 2013, she appears completely engrossed in the event and is grinning from ear to ear.

Young Prince Harry saying hello to the crowds

(Image credit: Getty Images)

While the rest of the family look more formal, Prince Harry is the star of this funny royal balcony snap as he waves to an adoring crowd in a rather relaxed t-shirt and shorts outfit during the Trooping the Colour in 1986. In his defence, he was only two years old! We're also loving Princess Anne's huge padded shoulders here - if any picture encapsulates 80s style, this is it.

The young royals on Coronation Day

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The Pages of Honour were on their best behaviour during King Charles's coronation, and it was undoubtedly a momentous day for the young men.

Here, Ralph Tollemache, Prince George, Lord Oliver Cholmondeley and Nicholas Barclay got stuck into the action as they craned their necks to watch the RAF flypast during the Coronation of King Charles III and Queen Camilla in May 2023.

Prince Louis showing his support for the RAF

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Prince Louis is often a scene stealer on the royal balcony and this was no different during the Trooping the Colour 2023 parade. Pictured here with the rest of the Wales family, he showed his support for the RAF flypast by making a funny face and sticking his arms out. It was the first Trooping the Colour held for King Charles III after he ascended to the throne - and the rest of the family seemed to be enjoying the spectacle, too.

The young princes waving to the sky

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Gathering on the balcony of Buckingham Palace for the 1989 Trooping the Colour, the young Prince William and Harry stole the show.

Pictured here waving at the flypast, the young royals don't appear to be super impressed with the proceedings and appear to be scrunching their face up (although that could be because it was a bright day; we'll never know!) The same can't be said for Princess Diana and Margaret who are pictured behind them, beaming.

Confetti and feathers on the royal balcony

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Queen Camilla’s feathered blue hat takes centre stage in this funny balcony moment as she stands between King Charles III and Prince Harry. As confetti rains down to celebrate National Commemoration Day in 2005, Camilla's hat flaps in the wind, looking perilously close to being a flight risk! In this slightly chaotic photo, Charles, Camilla and Harry all appear to be looking in different directions, too.

The princes looking adorable in matching suits

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Here, Prince Louis shows his appreciation for those taking part in the Trooping the Colour in 2023, saluting the crowd below like a king. The future king, meanwhile, appears to be telling him to stop his nonsense! Dressed in smart matching dark blue suits, his older brother Prince George looks a little confused as he looks at whatever is happening below them.

Keeping everyone's eyes on the prize

(Image credit: Getty Images)

In this picture taken on the balcony of Buckingham Palace during the 1985 Trooping the Colour, the Late Queen Elizabeth II demonstrates her leadership skills, making sure the rest of the family’s eyes are focused on the event at hand as she points ahead to the aerial display. We can't say her command is exactly working though, as the children all appear to be looking in different directions.

Enjoying a day at the races

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Pictured in a bright yellow formalwear featuring a matching hat and dress, Queen Elizabeth II showed her competitive side while cheering on the horses as she watched the Derby Races in 1989. The late Queen was known for her love of horses and horse racing and was often snapped looking on in excitement - or anguish - at big racing events.

A cute moment between the royal children

(Image credit: Getty Images)

This sweet snap was taken during the Trooping The Colour in 2018 and the royal children appear to be having a great time. Savanah Phillips is pictured with her hands in the air, seemingly giving Prince George a knock in the head at the same time. The other children (including a very cute Princess Charlotte) seem to be listening intently to whatever she is saying.

The princes showing off their best model poses

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Looking like they’ve stepped out of a fashion campaign, this picture of Prince William and Harry captures the closeness of the two brothers as they appear deep in conversation during the Trooping the Colour in 2003. Not exactly a funny moment between the brothers, but definitely a candid one that shows how close they once were.

Wedding day noise on the royal balcony

(Image credit: Getty Images)

This adorable picture was taken on Prince William and Kate Middleton's wedding day in 2011. It was a beautiful day, filled with pomp and ceremony, but that doesn't mean we didn't get a few funny candid shots from their big day - like this one of flower girl Grace Van Cutsem shielding her ears from the noise. The bride took a moment to explain what was happening - but we're not sure if she heard!