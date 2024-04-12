The 32 funniest candid Royal Family balcony moments

We look back at some of the best candid royal family balcony moments from across the years

L: Royal Family member Prince Harry sticking his tongue out as his Mother, Diana Princess of Wales holds him on the balcony at Buckingham Palace, R: Queen Elizabeth II watches the RAF flypast from the balcony of Buckingham Palace
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Elena Kiratzi
By Elena Kiratzi
published

The royal family are used to being on a public stage. And perhaps one of the most famous stages is the Buckingham Palace balcony where the family often assemble at the end of notable events, like the King's Coronation or Trooping the Colour.

But, they are also just like the rest of us. The royals have been photographed throughout history sharing a joke, smiling, laughing and even pulling the odd silly face (Prince Louis, we're looking at you). 

Here, we have rounded up 32 of the funniest balcony moments, from adorable instances of royal children struggling to behave to candid photos of the royals showing their goofy side.

32 of the funniest royal family balcony moments

A young Prince Charles saluting the crowd

Princess Mary the Princess Royal (left) with Queen Elizabeth the Queen Mother and Prince Charles and Princess Anne on the balcony of Buckingham Palace, 1953

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Taken from Queen Elizabeth’s Coronation in June 1953, here we see the young Prince Charles pulling a silly face - much like the ones pulled by his grandson Louis decades later!

Pictured here are Princess Mary the Princess Royal (left) with Queen Elizabeth the Queen Mother, Prince Charles and Princess Anne on the balcony at Buckingham Palace. A young Prince Charles proudly salutes the crowd below.

Queen Elizabeth II checking the weather

Queen Elizabeth II watches the RAF flypast from the balcony of Buckingham Palace with (L-R) Princess Eugenie, Prince William, Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh, Prince Charles, Prince of Wales, David, Viscount Linley and Princess Anne, Princess Royal during Trooping the Colour celebrations on June 16, 2007 in London, England

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The royal family gathered to watch the RAF flypast at Buckingham Palace in 2007 but it looks like the day's proceedings were starting to wear on them by the time they reached the royal balcony.

Here, Queen Elizabeth looks as if she is testing whether rain is on the way by sticking her hand out with a rather straight face, while Princess Eugenie appears to be stifling a yawn.

The young royals covering their ears

Prince Louis of Cambridge, Princess Charlotte of Cambridge and Prince George of Cambridge watch a flypast from the balcony of Buckingham Palace during Trooping the Colour on June 2, 2022 in London, England

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Prince Louis of Cambridge, Princess Charlotte of Cambridge and Prince George of Cambridge show their goofy side in this iconic funny royal balcony photo from 2022. The children are pictured covering their ears and looking bewildered by the events unfolding outside Buckingham Palace that celebrated the Queen’s birthday and her Platinum Jubilee.

Savannah Phillips has enough of Prince George

Members of the Royal Family (L-R) Britain's Prince Charles, Prince of Wales, Britain's Prince Harry, Britain's Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge (with Princess Charlotte, Savannah Phillips, Prince George) and Britain's Prince William, Duke of Cambridge, stand on the balcony of Buckingham Palace to watch a fly-past of aircraft by the Royal Air Force, in London on June 9, 2018

(Image credit: Getty Images)

While the older members of the royal family are always on their best behaviour, sometimes the younger royals have other ideas. While watching a flypast in 2018, Savannah had clearly had enough of Prince George's antics as she was pictured shushing him. In one of the cutest Prince George moments, the young prince didn't seem to be too bothered though, stifling a cheeky laugh from behind his hands. 

Trooping the Colour excitement

The royal family gather on the balcony of Buckingham Palace in London for the Trooping the Colour ceremony, 15th June 1985. From left to right, Prince Michael of Kent, Lord Frederick Windsor, Queen Elizabeth II, Princess Anne, Prince Charles and Diana Princess of Wales with Prince William and Prince Harry, Lady Davina Windsor

(Image credit: Getty Images)

This royal family balcony picture shows the timeless wonder of the Trooping the Colour. With their eyes fixed on the display above, Princess Anne’s face is the highlight of this picture as she looks up with her mouth open in amazement. We can only imagine how loud and impressive the spectacle is from their vantage point!

A very cheeky Prince Harry

Prince Harry Sticking His Tongue Out Much To The Surprise Of His Mother, Princess Diana At Trooping The Colour With Prince William, Lady Gabriella Windsor And Lady Rose Windsor Watching From The Balcony Of Buckingham Palace

(Image credit: Getty Images)

As a toddler, making funny faces makes any event more interesting - and if there's a camera to capture it, all the better! In one of our favourite Prince Harry and Princess Diana moments, here we see a young Prince Harry sticking his tongue out at the crowd at Trooping the Colour in 1988. His silly faces didn't manage to distract a young Prince William and Lady Rose Windsor though, who kept their eyes on the crowd. 

A friendly smile from Princess Charlotte

(L-R) Queen Elizabeth II, Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh, Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, Princess Charlotte of Cambridge, Prince George of Cambridge and Prince William, Duke of Cambridge look out from the balcony of Buckingham Palace during the Trooping the Colour parade on June 17, 2017 in London, England

(Image credit: Getty Images)

As members of the royal family looked engrossed by the Trooping the Colour flypast in 2017, Princess Charlotte focused on other things. Resting her head on her hand, she beamed from ear to ear, melting the hours of the crowds below (and us). Prince George could also barely contain his feelings as he watched the flypast in awe with his hands over his mouth.

Sharing a joke on International Duty

Prince Harry (L) makes a joke as Nicolas Martin, Acting Mayor of Mons and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge (R) looks on from the balcony of the town hall as they attend a reception at the Grand Place on August 4, 2014 in Mons, Belgium

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Not a Buckingham Palace balcony moment, but a candid moment on a balcony nonetheless. Here, we see a candid instance of Kate Middleton showing her lighthearted side. Prince Harry makes a joke with Nicolas Martin and the Princess of Wales and she clearly can't contain her laughter. The picture was taken during a visit to Mons in Belgium to mark the 100th Anniversary of Great Britain declaring war on Germany. 

A royal wave

(L-R) Queen Elizabeth II, Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh, Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, Princess Charlotte of Cambridge, Prince George of Cambridge and Prince William, Duke of Cambridge look out from the balcony of Buckingham Palace during the Trooping the Colour parade on June 17, 2017 in London, England

(Image credit: Getty Images)

In this sweet picture, the late Queen Elizabeth, Prince Philip, Kate and William look to the sky in awe of the RAF flypast for the 2017 Trooping the Colour parade. However, it’s Prince George who steals the show in this snap, taking a moment to wave to the display taking place above him. We wonder if they waved back!

Prince Charles and Prince Philip sharing a joke

Prince Charles, Prince Philip And The Duke Of Kent Joking And Laughing Together On The Balcony Of Buckingham Palace After Trooping The Colour

(Image credit: Getty Images)

All families know sharing a joke brings us together and keeps us connected, however silly they may be. Here, pictured on the balcony at Buckingham Palace, Prince Philip, The Duke of Kent and Prince Charles have a giggle while on duty. Prince Philip was known for his (sometimes outlandish) jokes, and judging by the reaction of the Duke of Kent, this might have been one of them!

Coronation day fun

(Princess Charlotte of Wales, Prince Louis of Wales, Catherine, Princess of Wales (wearing the Mantle of the Royal Victorian Order) and Prince William, Prince of Wales (wearing the Mantle of the Order of the Garter) watch an RAF flypast from the balcony of Buckingham Palace following the Coronation of King Charles III & Queen Camilla at Westminster Abbey on May 6, 2023 in London, England

(Image credit: Getty Images)

When King and Queen Camilla were crowned in 2023, the whole family came together to celebrate. And while all eyes were on the new King and Queen, Prince Louis stole the show whenever he was on camera. 

Dressed in their fineries, the young Royals showed their playful side in plenty of pictures taken on the day - but this is one of our favourites. Here, Prince Louis and Princess Charlotte look on in amazement on the Royal balcony as proceedings unfold. It's all simply too much for Louis who appears to be shouting.

This iconic picture of Prince Louis and Queen Elizabeth II

Britain's Prince Louis of Cambridge (R) holds his ears as he stands next to Britain's Queen Elizabeth II to watch a special flypast from Buckingham Palace balcony following the Queen's Birthday Parade, the Trooping the Colour, as part of Queen Elizabeth II's platinum jubilee celebrations, in London on June 2, 2022

(Image credit: Getty Images)

We had to include this hilariously sweet picture in our list of funny royal balcony moments. Here, Prince Louis holds his ears next to his Great Grandmother Queen Elizabeth II during what seems to be a very loud Trooping the Colour as part of the Diamond Jubilee celebrations in 2022. Large crowds gathered in central London to celebrate her 70 years on the throne

Kids just being kids

Princess Charlotte of Cambridge, Savannah Phillips, Prince George of Cambridge and Isla Phillips watch the flypast on the balcony of Buckingham Palace during Trooping The Colour on June 9, 2018 in London, England. The annual ceremony involving over 1400 guardsmen and cavalry, is believed to have first been performed during the reign of King Charles II. The parade marks the official birthday of the Sovereign, even though the Queen's actual birthday is on April 21st. (Photo by Chris Jackson/Getty Images)

(Image credit: Getty Images)

During the Trooping the Colour in June 2018, Savannah Phillips stole the show at the front of the balcony at Buckingham Palace. Pictured here with her arms outstretched, she looked excited as she soaked in the celebrations with the other royals. Princess Charlotte and Prince George could also barely contain their excitement, with the young princess clenching her hands with joy while George watched on with his mouth open in amazement.

A typical day with two young ones during the Queen's 90th birthday celebrations

Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, Princess Charlotte, Prince George and Prince William, Duke of Cambridge stand on the balcony of Buckingham Palace during the Trooping the Colour, this year marking the Queen's 90th birthday at The Mall on June 11, 2016 in London, England

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Princess Catherine and Prince William of Wales are pictured here trying to amuse a very young Princess Charlotte on the balcony at Buckingham Palace during the Queen’s 90th Birthday celebrations in 2016. Unfortunately, young Charlotte doesn't seem too impressed with the parade and is pictured crying while Prince George covers his eyes looking up to the sky above. Trying to console a crying baby in front of an audience is a scenario many parents can relate to!

Prince George makes an appearance from the window

Prince George of Cambridge is held by his nanny Maria Teresa Turrion Borrallo as he waves from the window of Buckingham Palace as he watches the Trooping The Colour on June 13, 2015 in London, England

(Image credit: Getty Images)

It may not be exactly on the balcony, but this picture taken of Prince George pulling an adorably funny face during the Trooping the Colour in 2015 is one we had to include on our list. He simply couldn't contain his excitement as he enthusiastically watched the procession below whilst being held by his nanny Maria Teresa Turrio Borrallo.

The prince and princess of Wales and Prince Harry during the Trooping the Colour

Prince Harry, Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge and Prince William, Duke of Cambridge watch the fly-past from the balcony of Buckingham Palace during Trooping the Colour, Queen Elizabeth II's Birthday Parade on June 14, 2014 in London, England

(Image credit: Getty Images)

This picture seems to tell two different stories. At the Trooping the Colour parade in 2014, Prince Harry and the Prince and Princess of Wales each respectively showed us their funny sides.

While the camera accidentally caught Harry at the wrong time as looked up to the sky with his eyes closed, seemingly taking a little moment for himself, the future monarchs shared a laugh.

Diana having a laugh during Derby Day at Epsom

Diana, Princess of Wales and Prince Charles during Derby Day at Epsom, UK, June 1987

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Spotted at the Epsom Derby races in 1987, this picture shows Princess Diana and the now King Charles III each engaged in a light-hearted conversation on a balcony as the racing happens below.  The pointed finger could indicate that Diana might be facing the wrong way to see what's going on...

Not a Buckingham Palace balcony moment, but an iconic one nonetheless - and one where the Princess of Wales and the then Prince Charles look relaxed and happy together.

Prince William being a loving father

Prince Louis, Prince William, Duke of Cambridge, Princess Charlotte and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge appear on the balcony during Trooping The Colour, the Queen's annual birthday parade, on June 08, 2019 in London, England.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Prince Louis demands the attention of his father William, Prince of Wales during a royal event in this endearing picture from 2019. William appears to be talking to the young prince as he reaches towards him. An incredibly sweet father-son moment that shows all his attention is on his son, even when he has to entertain tens of thousands of fans below.

Princess Charlotte practising her royal wave

Charles, Prince of Wales, Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, Princess Charlotte, Prince George and Prince William, Duke of Cambridge and Queen Elizabeth II stand on the balcony during the Trooping the Colour, this year marking the Queen's 90th birthday at The Mall on June 11, 2016 in London, England

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Encouraged by her father, this heart-warming picture shows a very young Princess Charlotte giving the public a well-executed royal wave while watching Queen Elizabeth II’s annual birthday parade in 2016. Kate looks delighted as William watches on lovingly, but Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip look less than impressed - we wonder why! 

King Charles watching a flypast in awe

Air Chief Marshal Sir Mike Wigston, Chief of the Air Staff and Prince Charles, Prince of Wales watch a Spitfire and Hurricane fly-past from the balcony of Church House after attending the Battle of Britain 81st Anniversary Service of Thanksgiving and Rededication at Westminster Abbey on September 19, 2021 in London, England

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Pictured here on the Church House balcony at Westminster Abbey while watching the Spitfire and Hurricane fly past during the Battle of Britain 81st Anniversary Service of Thanksgiving and Rededication, the now King looks in wonder at the aerial display. With his mouth wide open, he can barely contain his awe! We reckon Air Chief Marshall Sir Mike Wigston must have been telling him something pretty amazing...

The Late Queen thoroughly enjoying the Polo

HM Queen Elizabeth II watches the final of the Harcourt Developments Queen's Cup polo tournament from the balcony of the Royal Box at Guards Polo Club on June 13, 2010 in Egham, England

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Wueen Elizabeth II was a lifelong fan of sports, in particular horse racing and polo. And while she made many iconic royal balcony appearances at Buckingham Palace, she often looked happiest in the wings of the balcony at polo tournaments.  

Pictured here on the balcony of the Egham Queen’s Cup polo tournament in 2013, she appears completely engrossed in the event and is grinning from ear to ear.

Young Prince Harry saying hello to the crowds

British Royals Diana, Princess of Wales holding her son, Prince Harry, alongside Captain Mark Phillips and Anne, Princess Royal, with their daughter Zara Phillips (front left) and Diana's son, Prince William (front right), Prince Richard, Duke of Gloucester, and Princess Alice, Duchess of Gloucester (1901-2004; partially obscured at the right edge of the image) watching the Trooping the Colour ceremony from the balcony of Buckingham Palace in London, England, 14th June 1986

(Image credit: Getty Images)

While the rest of the family look more formal, Prince Harry is the star of this funny royal balcony snap as he waves to an adoring crowd in a rather relaxed t-shirt and shorts outfit during the Trooping the Colour in 1986. In his defence, he was only two years old! We're also loving Princess Anne's huge padded shoulders here - if any picture encapsulates 80s style, this is it.

The young royals on Coronation Day

Page of Honour Ralph Tollemache, Prince George of Wales (in his role as Page of Honour), Page of Honour Lord Oliver Cholmondeley and Page of Honour Nicholas Barclay watch an RAF flypast from the balcony of Buckingham Palace following the Coronation of King Charles III & Queen Camilla at Westminster Abbey on May 6, 2023 in London, England

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The Pages of Honour were on their best behaviour during King Charles's coronation, and it was undoubtedly a momentous day for the young men. 

Here, Ralph Tollemache, Prince George, Lord Oliver Cholmondeley and Nicholas Barclay got stuck into the action as they craned their necks to watch the RAF flypast during the Coronation of King Charles III and Queen Camilla in May 2023.

Prince Louis showing his support for the RAF

Prince George of Wales, Prince Louis of Wales, Catherine, Princess of Wales, Princess Charlotte of Wales and Prince William, Prince of Wales watch an RAF flypast from the balcony of Buckingham Palace during Trooping the Colour on June 17, 2023 in London, England

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Prince Louis is often a scene stealer on the royal balcony and this was no different during the Trooping the Colour 2023 parade. Pictured here with the rest of the Wales family, he showed his support for the RAF flypast by making a funny face and sticking his arms out. It was the first Trooping the Colour held for King Charles III after he ascended to the throne - and the rest of the family seemed to be enjoying the spectacle, too.

The young princes waving to the sky

The royal family gather on the balcony of Buckingham Palace in London for the Trooping the Colour ceremony, June 1989. Pictured are Princess Margaret, Diana, Princess of Wales (1961 - 1997), Prince Harry, Prince William, Prince Charles, Queen Elizabeth II and the Duke of Edinburgh

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Gathering on the balcony of Buckingham Palace for the 1989 Trooping the Colour, the young Prince William and Harry stole the show.

Pictured here waving at the flypast, the young royals don't appear to be super impressed with the proceedings and appear to be scrunching their face up (although that could be because it was a bright day; we'll never know!) The same can't be said for Princess Diana and Margaret who are pictured behind them, beaming. 

Confetti and feathers on the royal balcony

The Prince of Wales, the Duchess of Cornwall and Prince Harry watch the flypast over The Mall of British and U.S. World War II aircraft from the Buckingham Palace balcony on National Commemoration Day July 10, 2005 in London.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Queen Camilla’s feathered blue hat takes centre stage in this funny balcony moment as she stands between King Charles III and Prince Harry. As confetti rains down to celebrate National Commemoration Day in 2005, Camilla's hat flaps in the wind, looking perilously close to being a flight risk! In this slightly chaotic photo, Charles, Camilla and Harry all appear to be looking in different directions, too.

The princes looking adorable in matching suits

Prince William, Prince of Wales, Prince Louis of Wales, Catherine, Princess of Wales and Prince George of Wales on the Buckingham Palace balcony during Trooping the Colour on June 17, 2023 in London, England

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Here, Prince Louis shows his appreciation for those taking part in the Trooping the Colour in 2023, saluting the crowd below like a king. The future king, meanwhile, appears to be telling him to stop his nonsense! Dressed in smart matching dark blue suits, his older brother Prince George looks a little confused as he looks at whatever is happening below them. 

Keeping everyone's eyes on the prize

Queen Elizabeth II with (from left) Queen Elizabeth the Queen Mother, Prince Michael of Kent, Prince Phillip, Lord Nicholas Windsor, Prince Edward, Princess Anne, Prince Charles holding Prince Harry, Diana, Princess of Wales, in front of her Prince William, on the balcony of Buckingham Palace at the Trooping the Colour ceremony in London on June 15, 1985.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

In this picture taken on the balcony of Buckingham Palace during the 1985 Trooping the Colour, the Late Queen Elizabeth II demonstrates her leadership skills, making sure the rest of the family’s eyes are focused on the event at hand as she points ahead to the aerial display. We can't say her command is exactly working though, as the children all appear to be looking in different directions.

Enjoying a day at the races

Queen Elizabeth II at Derby Racecourse watching the racing, 1989

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Pictured in a bright yellow formalwear featuring a matching hat and dress, Queen Elizabeth II showed her competitive side while cheering on the horses as she watched the Derby Races in 1989. The late Queen was known for her love of horses and horse racing and was often snapped looking on in excitement - or anguish - at big racing events.

A cute moment between the royal children

Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, Princess Charlotte of Cambridge, Savannah Phillips, Prince William, Duke of Cambridge and Prince George of Cambridge stand on the balcony of Buckingham Palace during Trooping The Colour 2018 on June 9, 2018 in London, England

(Image credit: Getty Images)

This sweet snap was taken during the Trooping The Colour in 2018 and the royal children appear to be having a great time. Savanah Phillips is pictured with her hands in the air, seemingly giving Prince George a knock in the head at the same time. The other children (including a very cute Princess Charlotte) seem to be listening intently to whatever she is saying.

The princes showing off their best model poses

Prince William and Prince Harry stand on the balcony of Buckingham Palace after Trooping the Colour on June 14, 2003 in London, England

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Looking like they’ve stepped out of a fashion campaign, this picture of Prince William and Harry captures the closeness of the two brothers as they appear deep in conversation during the Trooping the Colour in 2003. Not exactly a funny moment between the brothers, but definitely a candid one that shows how close they once were.

Wedding day noise on the royal balcony

Prince William, Duke of Cambridge and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge greet wellwishers from the balcony next to Grace Van Cutsem (L) and Margarita Armstrong-Jones at Buckingham Palace on April 29, 2011 in London, England

(Image credit: Getty Images)

This adorable picture was taken on Prince William and Kate Middleton's wedding day in 2011. It was a beautiful day, filled with pomp and ceremony, but that doesn't mean we didn't get a few funny candid shots from their big day - like this one of flower girl Grace Van Cutsem shielding her ears from the noise. The bride took a moment to explain what was happening - but we're not sure if she heard!

Elena is currently a digital intern at woman&home. Having completed her Undergraduate degree in Politics and International Relations at the University of Sussex in 2021, Elena began her career in journalism by completing a course on the media and creative industry with Media Trust, which led to her being commissioned to write for Red Magazine. She loves travel, the arts and culture, and is always looking for ways to make her lifestyle more eco-friendly.

