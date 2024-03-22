This Longchamp tote lookalike that's just like Kate Middleton and Princess Anne's favourite is a bargain buy that'll serve you all year round

This Longchamp tote lookalike is just like the Princess of Wales and Princess Anne's favourite and it’s a bargain buy that'll serve you all year round.

With the same minimalist feel as many of the best designer bags under £1000, the Longchamp Le Pliage tote is a classic for a reason. Anyone who’s not tempted to partake in the spring/summer handbag trends of 2024 might well be tempted by this royal-approved bag. However, if you’re not quite sure about its more luxurious price tag, we’ve come across a lookalike alternative that’s also stunning.

As the Amazon sale continues, this Ariel GXR bag ranges from £12.99-£15.99 (down from £13.59-£16.59) depending on the size and has a similar feel to the tote loved by both the Princess of Wales and Princess Anne.

(Image credit: Photo by ISHARA S. KODIKARA/AFP via Getty Images)

The navy and tan combination is particularly stunning and if you’re ever found yourself admiring Princess Anne’s navy Le Pliage this might just find its way into your basket. The Ariel GXR bag is great if you want a subtle finish as it has no obvious branding and it’s crafted from waterproof nylon material making it very practical.

Shop the Longchamp Tote Lookalike On Sale

Both the large and medium size have plenty of room for your essentials and it’s also foldable along the handles and centre line. This means it’s easy to take with you anywhere in case a bag is needed, without taking up too much space. The Longchamp tote lookalike has a zip along the top for extra security and can be worn easily over your shoulder for day-to-day errands or used as a travel bag for any upcoming trips.

Perfect all year round thanks to its neutral colourway, this Ariel GXR bag also comes in black and tan. A black handbag is something that likely features in many people’s spring capsule wardrobes as well as their winter ones for its wearability and the medium size is still currently in stock and reduced to £12.99 on Amazon.

(Image credit: Photo by Antony Jones/Brendan Bierne/UK Press via Getty Images)

A tote like this is the perfect blend between functionality and style and this combination is likely a huge factor in why Princess Anne and Kate have loved their similar Longchamp Le Pliage totes so much for so long. Earlier this year the Princess Royal’s tote had its first outing of 2024 when she disembarked the plane after arriving for a royal tour of Sri Lanka carrying it and the Princess of Wales has been seen with several colours.

She wore a brown one to her graduation from university and carried a black tote for a shopping trip with her mum Carole Middleton in 2005. It seems both these senior royals love an elegant tote bag, but there are also plenty of other designs of handbag discounted hugely in the Amazon Spring Sale right now.

Shop More Bags In The Amazon Spring Sale

Anyone who might have been eyeing up Radley might be delighted to see that their London Furze Lane tote in brown is now £116. The soft grained leather is stunning and durable and this one-tone colourway is perfect for pairing with everything from jeans and a T-shirt to dresses. If it’s a shoulder bag you’re missing from your wardrobe for spring/summer then there’s a beautiful Tommy Hilfiger design in a creamy beige shade that is now 43% off too and it doesn’t come much more affordable in the top handle bag department than the Miss Lulu bag in black.

Whichever style is your preference, there’s never been a better time to bag yourself a bargain on a handbag that will last you for many years to come and elevate your seasonal looks this spring.