This Longchamp tote lookalike that's just like Kate Middleton and Princess Anne's favourite is a bargain buy that'll serve you all year round

This Longchamp tote lookalike is just like the Princess of Wales and Princess Anne's favourite and it’s a bargain buy that'll serve you all year round.
With the same minimalist feel as many of the best designer bags under £1000, the Longchamp Le Pliage tote is a classic for a reason. Anyone who’s not tempted to partake in the spring/summer handbag trends of 2024 might well be tempted by this royal-approved bag. However, if you’re not quite sure about its more luxurious price tag, we’ve come across a lookalike alternative that’s also stunning.
As the Amazon sale continues, this Ariel GXR bag ranges from £12.99-£15.99 (down from £13.59-£16.59) depending on the size and has a similar feel to the tote loved by both the Princess of Wales and Princess Anne.
The navy and tan combination is particularly stunning and if you’re ever found yourself admiring Princess Anne’s navy Le Pliage this might just find its way into your basket. The Ariel GXR bag is great if you want a subtle finish as it has no obvious branding and it’s crafted from waterproof nylon material making it very practical.
Shop the Longchamp Tote Lookalike On Sale
RRP:
Was £13.59-£16.59, Now £12.99-£15.99 | Anyone who loves the look of a classic Longchamp tote but prefers more affordable handbags might be tempted by this deal. Down to under £13 right now, this large navy tote is a stunning colour and is foldable and made from waterproof nylon, making it a great choice for travelling.
RRP:
Was £13.59, Now £12.99 | Already sold out in the larger size, this medium black tote bag is still roomy and chic for an everyday handbag. The neutral shades mean this is so versatile as a staple accessory and the waterproof nylon material adds extra practicality.
RRP: £115 | If you love Princess Anne's original Longchamp tote then you might be tempted to invest in one for your own wardrobe. Crafted from recycled canvas, this is such a practical option for traveling and it can be folded up small, making it even more versatile.
Both the large and medium size have plenty of room for your essentials and it’s also foldable along the handles and centre line. This means it’s easy to take with you anywhere in case a bag is needed, without taking up too much space. The Longchamp tote lookalike has a zip along the top for extra security and can be worn easily over your shoulder for day-to-day errands or used as a travel bag for any upcoming trips.
Perfect all year round thanks to its neutral colourway, this Ariel GXR bag also comes in black and tan. A black handbag is something that likely features in many people’s spring capsule wardrobes as well as their winter ones for its wearability and the medium size is still currently in stock and reduced to £12.99 on Amazon.
A tote like this is the perfect blend between functionality and style and this combination is likely a huge factor in why Princess Anne and Kate have loved their similar Longchamp Le Pliage totes so much for so long. Earlier this year the Princess Royal’s tote had its first outing of 2024 when she disembarked the plane after arriving for a royal tour of Sri Lanka carrying it and the Princess of Wales has been seen with several colours.
She wore a brown one to her graduation from university and carried a black tote for a shopping trip with her mum Carole Middleton in 2005. It seems both these senior royals love an elegant tote bag, but there are also plenty of other designs of handbag discounted hugely in the Amazon Spring Sale right now.
Shop More Bags In The Amazon Spring Sale
RRP:
Was £259, Now £116 | There's never been a better time to pick up a gorgeous Radley tote bag if it's been on your wishlist as this is 55% off in the Amazon Spring Sale. The brown soft-grained leather is so stunning and the minimalist design and subtle branding details make this so elegant.
RRP:
Was £130, Now £74.10 |Also available in black, this stunning shoulder bag is 43% off in the Spring Sale and it's well worth investing in. The beige colourway is gorgeous for spring/summer and it would look amazing styled with a simple white dress and trainers in warmer weather.
RRP:
Was £20.35, Now £17.30 | If you're looking for a new top handle bag to take you from day to night then this is a lovely choice. It also comes in pink and grey and it has a detachable shoulder strap and beautiful gold-toned hardware.
Anyone who might have been eyeing up Radley might be delighted to see that their London Furze Lane tote in brown is now £116. The soft grained leather is stunning and durable and this one-tone colourway is perfect for pairing with everything from jeans and a T-shirt to dresses. If it’s a shoulder bag you’re missing from your wardrobe for spring/summer then there’s a beautiful Tommy Hilfiger design in a creamy beige shade that is now 43% off too and it doesn’t come much more affordable in the top handle bag department than the Miss Lulu bag in black.
Whichever style is your preference, there’s never been a better time to bag yourself a bargain on a handbag that will last you for many years to come and elevate your seasonal looks this spring.
Emma is a Royal Editor with eight years experience working in publishing. Her specialist areas include the British Royal Family, ranging from protocol to outfits. Alongside putting her royal knowledge to good use, Emma knows all there is to know about the latest TV shows on the BBC, ITV and more. When she’s not writing about the next unmissable show to add to your to-watch list or delving into royal protocol, Emma enjoys cooking, long walks and watching yet more crime dramas!
