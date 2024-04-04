Kate Middleton and King Charles's 'strong relationship' has been 'cemented' by cancer diagnoses, expert claims

The Princess of Wales and King might reportedly find it 'comforting' to be able to 'confide' in each other at this challenging time

Composite of the Princess of Wales arriving to officially open The Young V&A in 2023 and King Charles on Easter Sunday 2024
(Image credit: Image 1: Photo by Samir Hussein/WireImage via Getty // Image 2: Photo by Samir Hussein/WireImage via Getty)
Emma Shacklock
By Emma Shacklock
published

Catherine, Princess of Wales and King Charles’s “strong relationship” has been “cemented” following their cancer diagnoses, a royal expert has claimed.

King Charles and the Princess of Wales are understood to have always had a close relationship and His Majesty has often spoken glowingly of his daughter-in-law in speeches. Their bond is something that former BBC royal correspondent Jennie Bond believes will likely have been “cemented” by the poignant announcement last month that Kate is undergoing treatment for cancer. 

The future Queen Consort’s powerful message sharing this with the world came just a month after His Majesty’s own cancer diagnosis was made public. Following the Princess’s video message, Buckingham Palace released a statement in which King Charles declared he was “so proud” of Kate for her “courage”.

The statement went on to declare that he is “in the closest contact with his beloved daughter-in-law” and Jennie believes that the wording of this statement highlights the King’s “strong relationship” with Kate. 

Speaking to OK! Jennie said, "I noticed in the King’s statement of support after Kate's broadcast he said he was in the “closest contact with his beloved daughter-in-law”. I was struck by the fact that he didn’t say close, but closest. There’s no doubt that cancer has cemented an already strong relationship.”

The royal expert referenced reports that His Majesty and the Princess of Wales had lunch together before her diagnosis was announced, and suggested that it was understood that King Charles “was left very emotional” afterwards.

Catherine, Princess of Wales and King Charles visit The Prince's Foundation for Children and The Arts

(Image credit: Photo by Danny Martindale/WireImage via Getty)
“There are so very few people in whom a senior royal can confide, certain that everything they say will be secure,” Jennie claimed. “I’m sure that both Charles and Kate have found it comforting to be able to discuss their emotions as well as the chemotherapy treatment and how it has made them feel.”

Jennie believes that this challenging time might well have brought King Charles and Kate even closer together as they “confide” in each other and that the Princess has a “genuinely affectionate relationship” with her royal father-in-law. 

“Remember how Diana said Charles had always wanted a daughter. And he loves the grandchildren and now sees much more of them either at Windsor or Sandringham,” she said.

King Charles III and Queen Camilla wave alongside Prince William, Prince of Wales, Prince Louis of Wales, Catherine, Princess of Wales and Prince George of Wales on the Buckingham Palace balcony

(Image credit: Photo by Chris Jackson/Getty Images)

Jennie also expressed the view that King Charles will likely be carrying on being a “fan grandpa as much as he can” right now and the Princess of Wales reportedly once affectionately referred to him as “Grandpa” at the Eden Project in 2021.

It’s clear that his bond with Prince George, Charlotte and Louis is something that’s key for both King Charles and Kate and his recent statement wasn’t the first time he’s referred to her as his “beloved” daughter-in-law.

His Majesty mentioned her in a speech at a State Banquet during his and Queen Camilla’s visit to Kenya last year when he remarked that it was in this country that Prince William “proposed to his wife, now my beloved daughter-in-law”.

King Charles, Queen Camilla and the Prince and Princess of Wales during their visit to the Defence Medical Rehabilitation Centre

(Image credit: Photo by RICHARD POHLE/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

He also reflected upon the Princess of Wales’s important role in the monarchy’s future in his first address to the nation as monarch, again highlighting his immense respect and admiration for her.

“With Catherine beside him, our new Prince and Princess of Wales will, I know, continue to inspire and lead our national conversations, helping to bring the marginal to the centre ground where vital help can be given,” he proclaimed.

Emma Shacklock
Emma Shacklock

Emma is a Royal Editor with eight years experience working in publishing. Her specialist areas include the British Royal Family, ranging from protocol to outfits. Alongside putting her royal knowledge to good use, Emma knows all there is to know about the latest TV shows on the BBC, ITV and more. When she’s not writing about the next unmissable show to add to your to-watch list or delving into royal protocol, Emma enjoys cooking, long walks and watching yet more crime dramas!

