Kate Middleton and King Charles's 'strong relationship' has been 'cemented' by cancer diagnoses, expert claims

Catherine, Princess of Wales and King Charles’s “strong relationship” has been “cemented” following their cancer diagnoses, a royal expert has claimed.

King Charles and the Princess of Wales are understood to have always had a close relationship and His Majesty has often spoken glowingly of his daughter-in-law in speeches. Their bond is something that former BBC royal correspondent Jennie Bond believes will likely have been “cemented” by the poignant announcement last month that Kate is undergoing treatment for cancer.

The future Queen Consort’s powerful message sharing this with the world came just a month after His Majesty’s own cancer diagnosis was made public. Following the Princess’s video message, Buckingham Palace released a statement in which King Charles declared he was “so proud” of Kate for her “courage”.

The statement went on to declare that he is “in the closest contact with his beloved daughter-in-law” and Jennie believes that the wording of this statement highlights the King’s “strong relationship” with Kate.

Speaking to OK! Jennie said, "I noticed in the King’s statement of support after Kate's broadcast he said he was in the “closest contact with his beloved daughter-in-law”. I was struck by the fact that he didn’t say close, but closest. There’s no doubt that cancer has cemented an already strong relationship.”

The royal expert referenced reports that His Majesty and the Princess of Wales had lunch together before her diagnosis was announced, and suggested that it was understood that King Charles “was left very emotional” afterwards.

“There are so very few people in whom a senior royal can confide, certain that everything they say will be secure,” Jennie claimed. “I’m sure that both Charles and Kate have found it comforting to be able to discuss their emotions as well as the chemotherapy treatment and how it has made them feel.”

Jennie believes that this challenging time might well have brought King Charles and Kate even closer together as they “confide” in each other and that the Princess has a “genuinely affectionate relationship” with her royal father-in-law.

“Remember how Diana said Charles had always wanted a daughter. And he loves the grandchildren and now sees much more of them either at Windsor or Sandringham,” she said.

Jennie also expressed the view that King Charles will likely be carrying on being a “fan grandpa as much as he can” right now and the Princess of Wales reportedly once affectionately referred to him as “Grandpa” at the Eden Project in 2021.

It’s clear that his bond with Prince George, Charlotte and Louis is something that’s key for both King Charles and Kate and his recent statement wasn’t the first time he’s referred to her as his “beloved” daughter-in-law.

His Majesty mentioned her in a speech at a State Banquet during his and Queen Camilla’s visit to Kenya last year when he remarked that it was in this country that Prince William “proposed to his wife, now my beloved daughter-in-law”.

He also reflected upon the Princess of Wales’s important role in the monarchy’s future in his first address to the nation as monarch, again highlighting his immense respect and admiration for her.

“With Catherine beside him, our new Prince and Princess of Wales will, I know, continue to inspire and lead our national conversations, helping to bring the marginal to the centre ground where vital help can be given,” he proclaimed.