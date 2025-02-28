Pattern and colour? Princess Anne's checked handbag and spring green coat pulled it off
Princess Anne just delivered a masterclass in how to make styling prints and bright colours together not at all scary
If you’re worried about styling pattern and colour together, look no further than Princess Anne for inspiration as she just pulled off this combination with a checked handbag and green coat.
Spring finally feels like it’s sprung and Princess Anne has embraced the change in seasons with a fresh green coat and checked handbag as she paid a poignant visit to Lydney in Gloucestershire. The Princess Royal loves championing the best British clothing brands and practical pieces and also has a flair for styling bright colours and patterns. The prospect of combining these two things in the same outfit might fill many of us with fear that our outfit will look too much, but she pulled it off.
Princess Anne traveled from where she lives at Gatcombe Park to Lydney on 26th February and met with some of the incredible residents and volunteers who worked together to help the community in the wake of Storm Bert. She braved the rain in her green tweed coat which we’ve seen several times before.
Like the Princess of Wales, the Princess Royal loves to re-wear her staples and we suspect that if she were to create a spring capsule wardrobe this coat would definitely be in it. She has had it since at least 2002 when she wore it to Cheltenham Races and she also wore it to the races in 2022 as well. We wouldn’t be at all surprised if we saw Princess Anne step out wearing this piece when this year’s Cheltenham Festival kicks off.
It has a contrasting velvet collar, cuffs, pocket flaps and buttons which add to the traditional feel of the tweed but also bring a luxurious edge to this coat. The tailored, double-breasted silhouette is perfect for throwing on with smart-casual outfits. As much as we want to only be wearing trench coats and light jackets this spring, coats are often still a necessity in the UK and opting for a pastel or brighter colour like Princess Anne’s green coat feels more seasonal.
She brought in some pattern alongside the stunning hue with her choice of a brown checked shoulder bag. Because the colours were neutral it wasn’t too much with her coat. If you’re not a fan of patterned clothing then patterned accessories are a lovely way to add a fun touch to an ensemble in a more subtle way.
Wearing colour and pattern together is trickier, but the Princess Royal nailed it by keeping to pared-back, timeless designs and ensuring there was only one pop of vibrant colour in her outfit. You could just as easily recreate this combination but swap in a bright jumper, dress or top instead of outerwear.
She wore brown knee high boots and gloves and a camel roll neck jumper to tie in with her bag as she met people who helped to distribute sandbags to protect buildings, reinforce infrastructure and clean-up after Storm Bert had passed.
The King’s sister saw first-hand the devastation caused by the storm to local homes and businesses as she walked down Lydney High Street. This was such a significant engagement for her and came just ahead of the start of March which is always a busy month for Princess Anne.
As well as carrying out her royal duties, she regularly attends most days at Cheltenham Festival and often follows the same outfit formula of a bright coat and neutral patterned accessories, particularly scarves, or vice versa.
Emma is a Royal Editor with eight years experience working in publishing. She specialises in the British Royal Family, ranging from protocol to outfits. Alongside putting her royal knowledge to good use, Emma knows all there is to know about the latest TV shows on the BBC, ITV and more. When she’s not writing about the latest royal outing or unmissable show to add to your to-watch list, Emma enjoys cooking, long walks and watching yet more crime dramas!
