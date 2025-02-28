Pattern and colour? Princess Anne's checked handbag and spring green coat pulled it off

If you’re worried about styling pattern and colour together, look no further than Princess Anne for inspiration as she just pulled off this combination with a checked handbag and green coat.

Spring finally feels like it’s sprung and Princess Anne has embraced the change in seasons with a fresh green coat and checked handbag as she paid a poignant visit to Lydney in Gloucestershire. The Princess Royal loves championing the best British clothing brands and practical pieces and also has a flair for styling bright colours and patterns. The prospect of combining these two things in the same outfit might fill many of us with fear that our outfit will look too much, but she pulled it off.

Princess Anne traveled from where she lives at Gatcombe Park to Lydney on 26th February and met with some of the incredible residents and volunteers who worked together to help the community in the wake of Storm Bert. She braved the rain in her green tweed coat which we’ve seen several times before.

(Image credit: Ben Birchall/PA Images / Alamy Stock Photo)

Shop Spring Green

& Other Stories Jumper £47 at & Other Stories Knitwear will still be getting a lot of wear as we move into early spring but a bright green like this instantly makes this jumper feel a little more springy. It has a relaxed shape with a crew neckline and ribbed trims. Wear with jeans and boots for an easy everyday outfit. Whistles Boxy Cotton Shirt £79 at Whistles A bright shirt like this is such a fun piece to wear with denim in the daytime or with a midi skirt or trousers for a smarter evening look. It's made from cotton and has a boxy silhouette. On chillier days layer a knitted vest over the top. Mango Belted Linen Dress £99.99 at Mango Crafted from 100% linen, this dress is a showstopper for spring/summer with its fresh green colour and feminine flowing skirt. It has a lapel V-neck collar, short sleeves and a belt buckle fastening. It's lined and there is also a front pleat detail.

Shop Patterned Accessories

Mango Shoulder Bag Was £35.99, Now £22.99 at Mango This already affordable bag is now even more so and it has a subtle printed design in shades of very versatile chocolate brown. A shoulder bag is lovely for day and evening wear and this is big enough for all your essentials. Anthropologie Bucket Bag £125 at Anthropologie Patterned handbags don't have to be covered in stripes or polka dots. This checkerboard design is so understated and beautiful as an everyday bag. It has a drawstring at the top, a traditional bucket bag shape and a crossbody strap. White Stuff Reversible Belt £35 at M&S Versatility is the name of the game with this leather belt as it's reversible, with one side a neutral leopard print and the other plain brown. It features a gold-toned buckle and contrast topstitching on the end.

Like the Princess of Wales, the Princess Royal loves to re-wear her staples and we suspect that if she were to create a spring capsule wardrobe this coat would definitely be in it. She has had it since at least 2002 when she wore it to Cheltenham Races and she also wore it to the races in 2022 as well. We wouldn’t be at all surprised if we saw Princess Anne step out wearing this piece when this year’s Cheltenham Festival kicks off.

It has a contrasting velvet collar, cuffs, pocket flaps and buttons which add to the traditional feel of the tweed but also bring a luxurious edge to this coat. The tailored, double-breasted silhouette is perfect for throwing on with smart-casual outfits. As much as we want to only be wearing trench coats and light jackets this spring, coats are often still a necessity in the UK and opting for a pastel or brighter colour like Princess Anne’s green coat feels more seasonal.

(Image credit: Photo by Tim Graham Photo Library via Getty Images)

She brought in some pattern alongside the stunning hue with her choice of a brown checked shoulder bag. Because the colours were neutral it wasn’t too much with her coat. If you’re not a fan of patterned clothing then patterned accessories are a lovely way to add a fun touch to an ensemble in a more subtle way.

Wearing colour and pattern together is trickier, but the Princess Royal nailed it by keeping to pared-back, timeless designs and ensuring there was only one pop of vibrant colour in her outfit. You could just as easily recreate this combination but swap in a bright jumper, dress or top instead of outerwear.

Sign up for the woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

She wore brown knee high boots and gloves and a camel roll neck jumper to tie in with her bag as she met people who helped to distribute sandbags to protect buildings, reinforce infrastructure and clean-up after Storm Bert had passed.

A post shared by The Royal Family (@theroyalfamily) A photo posted by on

The King’s sister saw first-hand the devastation caused by the storm to local homes and businesses as she walked down Lydney High Street. This was such a significant engagement for her and came just ahead of the start of March which is always a busy month for Princess Anne.

As well as carrying out her royal duties, she regularly attends most days at Cheltenham Festival and often follows the same outfit formula of a bright coat and neutral patterned accessories, particularly scarves, or vice versa.