Princess Anne wraps up warm in royal fashion staple loved by Kate and Camilla

Princess Anne wore a royal fashion staple loved by the Princess of Wales and Queen Camilla for a visit close to her heart.

Each member of the Royal Family has their own distinctive style, but there are some key fashion staples that they all reach for. One of these is something many of us will also have in our winter capsule wardrobes and which Princess Anne wore for her poignant visit to Southmead Hospital on 6th February. Never one to risk being cold, Princess Royal layered up for this engagement and the main focus of her outfit was a camel coat. Like so many of Princess Anne’s clothes we’ve seen this several times before, including when she wore it at Ascot Racecourse in October.

Her coat falls to just below the knee and has a straight silhouette with concealed buttons fastening it at the front. Although it has a button at the neckline that would secure the collar in place, Princess Anne prefers to keep it open and draped back on itself like lapels.

(Image credit: Photo by Ben Birchall - WPA Pool/Getty Images)

The beauty of this coat lies in its simplicity and when we’re investing in a winter coat we want it to last for many years to come without going out of style and to be as versatile as possible. Timeless silhouettes and neutral colours are the key to getting the most wear out of coats and whilst it’s always lovely to have a few more statement coats in your collection, a tailored one is something we think is a must-have.

Princess Anne’s coat is a warm-toned camel colour that works so well with grey, black and brown, though if you prefer a slightly lighter shade that’s also beautiful and easy to wear. For her visit to Southmead Hospital she wore it with dark brown riding boots that gave her look an equestrian edge and a matching shoulder bag.

(Image credit: Photo by Ben Birchall - WPA Pool/Getty Images)

Colour-coordinating your accessories is a great way to make your ensemble feel more put-together and it’s a trick plenty of the royals use. The King’s sister looked to be wearing a tweed jacket and a roll neck jumper under her coat, likely with a neutral skirt. Princess Anne looked cheerful and relaxed as she toured the hospital and met with and thanked the team of doctors, nurses and health professionals who treated her last year.

The Princess Royal spent five nights at the hospital in June after sustaining a minor head injury and concussion at Gatcombe Park where she lives. In January she revealed she has no memory of the incident and as per the BBC, she told staff at the intensive care unit at the hospital, "I just know I was really well looked after, so thank you. But whatever you did, it seemed to work… the recovery being relatively straightforward, thankfully. That isn't always true so I'm really grateful."

(Image credit: Image 1:Photo by Ben Birchall - WPA Pool/Getty Images // Image 2: Photo by Karwai Tang/WireImage via Getty // Image 3:Photo by ADRIAN DENNIS/AFP via Getty Images)

For such a meaningful visit it made sense that Princess Anne went for a timeless and understated outfit with neutral tones. Her camel coat will likely get a lot more wear as we head into spring and the Princess of Wales and Queen Camilla are also big fans of this fashion staple. Both of them have their own go-to camel coats that we’ve seen them wear plenty of times and Kate’s is by MAX&Co and Queen Camilla’s by Anna Valentine.

The Princess of Wales’s coat has a belted design as well as classic notched lapels and falls to a longer length than Princess Anne’s. This makes it great for wearing draped over longer dresses as well as with tailored co-ords. Meanwhile, Her Majesty’s coat is collarless with statement thread detailing running down the front and up the sleeves that jazzes up even a simple outfit.