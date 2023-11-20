Prince William's two-word response as he's asked how much is in his bank account in hilarious moment
Prince William's two-word response to a rather cheeky question from a young fan has been revealed following a recent engagement
Prince William's two-word response about his finances has been revealed, as the future King was questioned by a young boy at a recent engagement.
Prince William visited the Hideaway Youth Project in Moss Side, Manchester last week and promoted the three-year commitment between The Royal Foundation and the Mayor of Greater Manchester to reduce youth violence and provide employment, skills and training programmes for young people at risk of violence.
During this visit, the Prince chatted to volunteers and young people, including one inquisitive child named Amir Hassan who asked the future King very bluntly about his finances.
While chatting with the Prince, the 11-year-old Amir Hassan asked the Prince about how much was in his 'bank account' reported The Telegraph. The future King of course laughed at this bold question from the youngster and later Amir revealed that William diplomatically responded that he 'didn't know'.
Later in the engagement, the Prince was asked if he wanted to help some children with an art project that involved cutting out hairstyles that they thought were empowering. The Prince showed off his self-deprecating sense of humour as he referenced his balding hair. "I’m literally the last person you should ask. My hair is disappearing," he joked.
While there were some fun light hearted moments during the engagement, the importance of this venture can't be understated. The £100,000 of funding will help create work shadowing, apprenticeships and employment for young people, effectively changing the possible trajectory of their lives.
Audrey Preston, whose 21-year-old son was killed three years ago spoke to the Prince and this engagement and told The Telegraph why this funding and alliance between the Royal Family and the Manchester local government is needed. "I think it’s important he came to Moss Side to listen to our stories. When I was told he was coming I thought 'wow, why would he want to come and listen to me?'. Lots of kids get murdered in this area and nobody cares really about the families, we’re just left to our own devices, so it’s good he came, good for the community," she said.
It was reported that The Prince’s Royal Foundation will also be providing the Hideaway Youth Project with £25,000 in funding. This will be used to purchase new IT equipment and to refurbish a recording studio.
