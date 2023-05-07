Prince William's subtle outfit change for Coronation Concert rehearsal at Windsor Castle revealed

The Prince of Wales made a subtle change to his outfit at the rehearsal for Sunday's Coronation Concert, switching up the placement of one of his most adored accessories in an exciting preview video of the show.

The Prince of Wales looks laid back yet confident as he prepares to deliver a speech for the upcoming show at Windsor Castle in a clip posted by Kensington Palace on Sunday afternoon.

In a short video shared by Kensington Palace on Sunday afternoon, Prince William can be seen walking out on stage at Windsor Castle to (presumably) practice his speech at tonight's highly-anticipated show.

In the 12-second clip, the 41-year-old is wearing a dark green shirt, blue jeans with a black belt, and black suede shoes.

Eagle-eyed fans may also notice that William switched up the placement of his favorite silver watch in the video, wearing the piece on his left wrist in one scene and on his right wrist in another. The luxury accessory, which hails from Omega Seamaster, was gifted to the prince by his late mother, Princess Diana. Made of stainless steel and adorned by sapphire crystals, it's believed to cost around £3,000.

Final preparations for this evening’s #Coronation Concert… 👀 pic.twitter.com/3bc8yfiiV8May 7, 2023 See more

Prince William's Omega watch (Image credit: Getty)

William's outfit quickly gained attention after the video was posted on the Prince and Princess of Wales's official Twitter, with many fans taking to the comments' section to share their approval.

"Looking forward to the concert, with all due respect green suits the Prince very well," one person wrote.

"Sooo dreamy," another impressed follower tweeted.

The reel hints that Prince William is due to deliver a speech at the Coronation Concert tonight, showing the royal ascending a podium with a large microphone. At another moment, he can be seen holding a flask and laughing.

The video, which opens with a shot of a fountain at Windsor Castle, contains no talking other than the voiceover: "Okay, Prince of Wales, it's time for your rehearsal."

Windsor Castle (Image credit: Photo by Noam Galai/GC Images via Getty)

It remains unknown what exactly Prince William will discuss in his address, but it's expected that he will pay tribute to King Charles III and Queen Camilla in light of their coronation on Saturday. "His speech will be heartfelt and loving," a royal insider told the Mirror (opens in new tab) last week.

The Coronation Concert, which kicks off at 8 pm on the East Lawn of Windsor Castle, will include a star-studded lineup of both musical and theatrical acts. Ticketholders can expect entertainment from a wide array of performers, including Olly Murs, Katy Perry, Lionel Richie, and Take That. Tiwa Savage, Andrea Bocelli, Bryn Terfel, and Lang Lang will also grace the stage at the iconic Berkshire property.