'Gutted' Zoe Ball forced to spend Coronation Concert in 'bed' after last-minute illness

Zoe Ball has announced that she will miss the Coronation Concert at Windsor Castle on Sunday evening, taking to Twitter to reveal she's fallen ill with a 'bug'.

The British broadcaster was due to present a radio show on BBC 2 with Dermot O'Leary at 6 pm, just two hours before the star-studded concert begins.

Zoe Ball has announced that she will miss King Charles III's Coronation Concert at Windsor Castle this evening, telling fans that she's 'gutted' to have made the last-minute decision.

The British radio host was scheduled to present Radio 2 Celebrates the Coronation from the iconic Berkshire grounds at 6 pm on Sunday, just two hours before the star-studded show kicks off.

Ball has since pulled out of the program, however, taking to Twitter this morning to explain her absence to her 405k followers.

"Absolutely gutted...the sickness bug has got me," the 52-year-old wrote.

absolutely gutted… the sickness bug has got me 🤢was meant to be heading to Windsor Castle for the #coronationconcert on @BBCRadio2 later 😞@radioleary and @scott_mills have got you covered 📻i’m heading back to bed 👑♥️May 7, 2023 See more

Ball added that she was "meant to be heading to Windsor Castle for the coronation concert on BBCRadio2" but is now "heading back to bed" to rest up. She reassured fans that the highly-anticipated radio show would still go on, revealing DJ Scott Mills as her replacement alongside Dermot O'Leary.

The disappointing news comes just one week after Ball shared her excitement to be working the historic concert, which will include performances from the likes of Olly Murs, Paloma Faith, and Lionel Richie.

Take That and Katy Perry are also expected to grace the stage, which has been erected on the East Lawn of the castle's expansive grounds. It's understood that Mills will take over Ball's job of providing live coverage from the crowds, while O'Leary reports on all the backstage updates.

very excited to be at Windsor Castle next Sunday for the #CoronationConcert biggest stage EVER in Britain incoming… looks SO GOOD! 🇬🇧 pic.twitter.com/pJ5EiPFblCApril 30, 2023 See more

Hosted by Downton Abbey's Hugh Bonneville, the Coronation Concert is expected to draw numbers of about 20,000 people. It comes one day after the King and Queen's coronation at Westminster Abbey, which was attended by over 2,000 invited guests and watched by more than 20 million people.

Ball's post has since been flooded by supportive messages, with many fans sharing their well wishes.

"Noooooo I hope you feel much better very soon. Sending love & gentle hugs your way xx," one sweet person wrote.

"So sorry to hear you are poorly I was so looking forward to seeing you tonight at the concert. Get Well Soon," another fan commented.

English Singer-songwriter Freya Ridings has also pulled out of the Coronation Concert due to "being unwell", the BBC confirmed on Saturday. The 29-year-old has since been replaced by English-Morrocoan singer, Zak Abel.

"Truly honoured and overwhelmed to be invited to perform at the coronation celebrations of their majesties King Charles and Queen Camilla," the 28-year-old wrote on Twitter, shortly after finding out the exciting news. "A moment I’m sure I will always remember!"

