Prince William's sense of humor shines through as he laughs at funny story about Prince Philip

Prince William's sense of humor was on clear display at a recent royal engagement in Belfast, Northern Ireland.

On Tuesday, June 27, the Prince of Wales visited the East Belfast Mission at the Skainos Centre in Northern Ireland.

The Prince is currently on tour to promote and launch his new Homelessness Programme.

On Tuesday, the Prince of Wales was in Northern Ireland promoting his new campaign to end homelessness. While visiting the East Belfast Mission Prince William chatted to Reverend Brian Anderson, who chairs the building's board, and showed His Royal Highness around the center.

As the pair chatted, the Reverend told the Prince about a time when he met the late Prince Philip and Queen Elizabeth when they toured the old East Belfast Mission Hall in 2008. The Reverend explained that the royal couple was shown plans for the Skainos Center. The Queen reportedly asked why the center had not been built yet and was told that it was because of a lack of funding.

The Reverend told Prince William that Prince William was not impressed by this answer. "He just immediately asked [the politicians and civil servants], 'Why don’t you just give them the money?’ There was an expletive in there but I'm not going to say that. And three weeks later the money turned up," said the Reverend.

Laughing at his grandfather's use of language the Prince responded brightly, "That sounds like my grandfather." Later when interacting with the crowd that gathered outside of the center the Prince reflected on this moment and told fans, "The Reverend has been telling me stories about my grandfather."

Prince William has been hailed as 'down to earth' after launching this huge new project to support homeless people. In order to promote this project, the Prince has traveled across the UK to a number of different locations.

In the past two days, the Prince has been to Lambeth, Bournemouth, Christchurch and Poole, Newport, Northern Ireland, Aberdeen, and Sheffield.

In a message to his fans, the Prince said, "To everyone we’ve met launching #Homewards over the last two days, thank you! From Belfast, Aberdeen and Sheffield today to Lambeth, Newport, Bournemouth, Christchurch & Poole yesterday, together we’re going to show that homelessness can be ended! W."

Ending homelessness is a cause that Prince William is passionate about and inherited from his mother, the late Princess Diana, who worked with a number of homeless charities. In Prince William's first interview as Prince of Wales, he spoke about why this cause is so important to him, and how he teaches his children about the homelessness problem in the UK. It seems that the Prince wants to continue Diana's legacy and ensure that his children have the same exposure to these important issues that he received as a child.