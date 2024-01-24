Prince William is a 'regular' at Lambrook School gates and won't be 'fazed' being in charge while Kate is away

Apparently Prince William won't be 'fazed' taking care of everything whilst Kate is in hospital recovering after her 'successful' surgery

A composite of Prince William visiting Depaul, a youth homelessness charity in 2023 and the Princess of Wales arriving at the Shaping Us National Symposium in 2023
(Image credit: Image 1: Photo by Kirsty Wigglesworth - WPA Pool/Getty Images//Image 2: Photo by Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images)
Emma Shacklock
By Emma Shacklock
published

Prince William is apparently a "regular" at the Lambrook School gates and won't be "fazed" being in charge at home while Kate is recovering in hospital. 

The Royal Family typically starts the year by easing back into public duties, but fans won’t be seeing the Princess of Wales wrapped up in her best wool jumpers attending engagements for many more months. On 17th January Kensington Palace revealed that she was currently recovering in hospital after “planned abdominal surgery”. This was "successful", however they added that current medical advice indicates Kate won’t return to her duties until after Easter. 

Prince William is also not undertaking duties whilst she’s in hospital as he looks after their three children. However, it’s been suggested that being in charge whilst Kate is away won’t "faze" the future King, who’s apparently a "very confident" hands-on dad.

Catherine, Princess of Wales and Prince William, Prince of Wales with Prince Louis of Wales, Prince George of Wales and Princess Charlotte of Wales attend the Christmas Day service at St Mary Magdalene Church on December 25, 2023

(Image credit: Photo by Mark Cuthbert/UK Press via Getty Images)
Gilded Youth: An Intimate History of Growing Up in the Royal Family by Tom Quinn |Was £20, now £14.97 at Amazon

Gilded Youth: An Intimate History of Growing Up in the Royal Family by Tom Quinn |Was £20, now £14.97 at Amazon

Exploring what it's like to grow up in the Royal Family, Tom Quinn brings together testimonies from palace staff as well as historical sources. This book includes everything from tales of royal mischievousness with anecdotes about Queen Elizabeth and Prince William, to examinations of royal tradition.

View Deal

"He is a regular at the school gate and events and he's very hands-on as a dad, so being in charge while Kate is away won't faze him," a source claimed to Hello! Magazine, adding, "They often do things as a full family unit and he's very confident looking after the kids."

They also suggested that Prince William’s fellow Lambrook parents will have been "rallying round" to offer help after being “shocked” by the Palace’s statement.

The source continued, "Everyone was very shocked and concerned when they heard. The Lambrook parents are a close-knit group and William and Kate have absolutely become part of it, so I'm certain their class groups will be rallying round to offer any help they can."

Prince George, Catherine, Princess of Wales, Prince Louis, Prince William and Princess Charlotte arrive for a settling in afternoon at Lambrook School in 2022

(Image credit: Photo by JONATHAN BRADY/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

The decision to share a statement being open about the Princess of Wales’s health is something that some view as a sign of the monarchy’s evolving approach. Meanwhile, Majesty Magazine’s Editor-in-Chief Ingrid Seward considers Prince William’s choice to stop engagements whilst Kate is in hospital as similarly significant and "modern".

"William is incredibly supportive as a husband. It's pretty unusual for the Prince of Wales to cancel engagements because his wife isn't well – that certainly wouldn't have happened in the past – but he's a modern man whose family is more important to him than anything else," she declared.

Whilst Prince William is “in charge” of everything at Adelaide Cottage and being a "hands-on" dad to Prince George, Charlotte and Louis, he was also publicly seen visiting Kate in hospital on 18th January when the children were at school.

Prince William, Prince of Wales and Catherine, Princess of Wales attend a ceremonial welcome for The President and the First Lady of the Republic of Korea in 2023

(Image credit: Photo by Samir Hussein/WireImage via Getty)

The Princess is set to remain at the London Clinic until 10-14 days after her surgery when she will return home "to continue her recovery" there. According to the BBC, Prince William won’t be carrying out official duties "immediately after she is discharged", as well as whilst she is in hospital. It’s not known when he will resume engagements, though the Palace stated it’s unlikely Kate will be undertaking duties until after Easter at the end of March. 

This means that there are plenty of big occasions, including the BAFTAs 2024 to the Easter Sunday church service attended by the Royal Family where Prince William might attend without Kate for the first time in years.

Emma Shacklock
Emma Shacklock

Emma is a Royal Editor with eight years experience working in digital publishing. Her specialist areas include the British Royal Family, ranging from protocol to outfits. Alongside putting her royal knowledge to good use , Emma knows all there is to know about the latest TV shows on the BBC, ITV and more. When she’s not writing about the next unmissable show to add to your to-watch list or delving into royal protocol, Emma enjoys cooking, long walks and watching yet more crime dramas!

Latest