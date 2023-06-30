Prince William once bragged to Taylor Swift about his 'sprinkler' dance skills in a hilarious moment

Prince William once bragged to Taylor Swift about his dancing abilities - but now feels rather embarrassed about the whole situation!

The unlikely duo hung out in 2013 at the Centrepoint Gala Dinner at Kensington Palace.

Back in 2013, the Prince of Wales attended the Centrepoint Winter Whites Gala at Kensington Palace - his former residence before moving to Adelaide Cottage in 2022. At this event, the Prince met with a number of celebrities who supported this charitable event at this black-tie gala.

Among the celebrities, Prince William chatted briefly to Taylor Swift and the pair had a very strange chat in which the Prince bragged about his dancing skills. A video snippet from the event circulated online and the Prince could be heard telling the singer, "My sprinkler dance move is extremely good!"

While we don't doubt that the Prince is a good dancer, he may be an even better singer and proved his perfect pitch as he got up on stage to sing with Taylor Swift and Jon Bon Jovi.

Of course, this can only be described as completely iconic, but the Prince seems to have a rather different memory when it comes to this event.

Speaking on the Christmas episode of Apple Fitness+’s 'Time to Walk' series, the Prince of Wales revealed that he finds himself 'cringing' at his behavior.

The Prince revealed, "So, around about – it must be nearly 10 years ago now – I can’t believe I’m actually telling this story. I went to a charity fundraising gala for Centrepoint, which is a young homeless charity that I am very fond of and have supported for many years. It’s an annual fundraiser, and I turn up, and Jon Bon Jovi and Taylor Swift are at the event, which nearly knocked me off my feet, as well."

"When I sat down to watch Jon Bon Jovi do his performance, I thought, ‘That’s it. My job is done. I’ll get a dinner in a minute, and I might be able to have a chat to some people, and, you know, I’m off-duty a little bit now.’ Little did I think what was going to happen next." The Prince revealed that the singer then convinced him to get on stage!

"I’m sat next to Taylor Swift. She’s on my left. And after Jon does his first song, there’s a pause, and she turns to me. She puts her hand on my arm, looks me in the eye, and says, ‘Come on, William. Let’s go and sing'," he said.

"To this day, I still do not know what came over me. Honestly, even now I’m cringing at what happened next, and I don’t understand why I gave in," he joked. "But, frankly, if Taylor Swift looks you in the eye, touches your arm, and says, ‘Come with me…’ I got up like a puppy and went, ‘Yeah, okay, that seems like a great idea. I’ll follow you.'" Fair enough! If Taylor Swift asks you to do something, you say yes!

The Prince revealed he struggled to remember the words during the performance but made the best of it to entertain the crowd. "I walked up on stage in a trance and then sort of halfway through Jon Bon Jovi’s ‘Livin’ On A Prayer’ song, I wake up. And I’m thinking to myself: ‘Am I standing on the stage singing ‘Livin’ On A Prayer’ when I don’t even know the words?’"

He added, "But the Centrepoint young guys and girls were there, all loving it and cheering away. So I thought, "Well, if they're enjoying it, then the night is for them. So sod it. I can't be the doofus who's going to ruin it for everyone. And so I desperately try and remember some of the words and sing as hard as I can." Sounds like a good effort from our future King!