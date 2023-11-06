Prince William certainly did not expect a child's hilarious response when they asked how old he is - 'I'm not that old'
According to children, Prince William is 57 years old
In a funny encounter, Prince William asked a child in a crowd how old he thinks he is - and the Prince was not pleased with the child's hilarious response.
While in Scotland recently, Prince William was walking around and taking questions from schoolchildren, engaging with the youngsters as part of his royal visit. He asked a child to guess his age - and as kids often do, the youngster gave a rather hilarious response, guessing that the Prince was 57 years old.
Any adult knows that this particular question - "How old do you think I am?" - will immediately make you regret asking the question in the first place.
Nevertheless, Prince William insisted the child give a guess - and he was only 16 years off. Reportedly, "the heir to the throne looked shocked and revealed his real age."
"I’m not that old," the Prince reportedly replied to the child.
According to The Mirror, The Prince and Princess visited Burghead primary school in Moray while in Scotland, which is where this hilarious encounter occurred. While visiting the school, the Prince got asked other rather sweet questions from the school children, including a query regarding whether the Prince brought any soldiers of the King’s Guard with him on the visit - to which, of course, the answer was no.
"While the prince fielded unflattering questions about his aging appearance, the Princess of Wales volunteered to time a bike race between some of the other children," The Mirror also reported.
This isn't the only time, however, Prince William and Princess Kate have been asked by youngsters about their ages. In fact, back in June of 2023, Princess Kate answered a young fan who asked her how old she was, and sweetly said, "I’m 41. Don’t tell anyone."
Battle of Brothers by Robert Lacey| £5.01 at Amazon
Written by royal expert Robert Lacey, this book gives readers an unparalleled insight into William and Harry’s early closeness and later rumoured estrangement. It asks what happens when two sons are raised for very different futures and explores each of the family's highs, lows and most difficult decisions.
Madeline Merinuk is woman&home's US lifestyle news writer, covering celebrity, entertainment, fashion, and beauty news.
She graduated in 2021 with a B.A. in Journalism from Hofstra University, winning multiple student journalism awards, including a National Hearst Award, during her time there. After graduating, she worked at today.com, the digital site for the Today Show, where she wrote pop culture news and interviewed big-name personalities like Emily Ratajkowski, Haley Lu Richardson, Emma Corrin, and more.
Her personal interests, in no particular order, are: cheese, Joni Mitchell, reading, hot yoga, traveling, having multiple chapsticks in every handbag at all times, and dancing to ABBA songs as if she were in the Mamma Mia movies.
