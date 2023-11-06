King Charles's 'twinge in his heart' as Prince Harry turns down invitation to very special occasion
King Charles's 'twinge in his heart' has been revealed as Prince Harry rejects his recent invitation to a family celebration
King Charles's 'twinge in his heart' has been revealed sources say that the Duke of Sussex has rejected this invitation to a family event.
King Charles III is set to celebrate his 75th birthday next week on Tuesday, November 14th. While it has been reported that there will be a small celebration at Clarence House with his family and close friends, there will be one obvious absence. Royal sources have reported that the Duke of Sussex, and his wife and children by extension, will not be making the trip to the UK to attend the King's birthday celebrations.
One source told The Sunday Times that despite the fact the Prince made the trip to the UK for the King's coronation earlier this year, he spent less than a day in the country before returning seas and has no plans for an overseas trip the UK anytime soon. "He is just focused on getting on with his life over there," the friend said.
Sources who are close to the King have insisted that at present, although the King is keen to forgive, the path to a reunion is unclear. Especially because of the Sussexes' recent Netflix series, and the autobiography Spare.
A source who recently spent time with the Royal Family in Scotland told The Sunday Times, "The family has firmly shut the door on them for the time being, because of the documentary and the book. Before those, there was always the hope that some things might be mended. The King will be faster to forgive than the family because Harry is his son, but the door is still more shut than ajar at the moment."
Despite these high tensions, some royal sources have insisted that the King will 'never not invite his son to a family gathering.' For this reason, there could be hope that a reunion will take place soon and the King and Prince will attend celebrations together in the future.
A friend of the King's told The Sunday Times, "When he gets to the end of another successful work day and thinks of his family, there will always be a twinge in his heart about a problem that he hasn’t been able to solve yet, but he will be taking the long-term view. The current act is a challenging one, there are issues that aren’t resolved and there won’t be a rapprochement any time soon."
They added, "There is the sense of a cooling-off period from the family that is underway after the aftershocks of the book and the interviews. But that doesn’t change the King’s love for his son. He’ll never not invite his son to a family gathering, because that’s not who he is."
