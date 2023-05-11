Prince William and Kate Middleton’s ‘more hands-off approach’ to parenting as they apply ‘winning formula’

Prince William and Kate Middleton’s “more hands-off approach” to parenting over the coronation weekend has been revealed as they used a “winning formula”.

The Prince and Princess of Wales’ body language with their children over the coronation weekend has been analyzed by an expert and it’s very intriguing.

According to Judi James, the royal parents showed “how much they are getting right” when it comes to parenting in the public eye.

King Charles and Queen Camilla’s coronation gave us so many memorable moments to enjoy and whilst it was their big day, their grandchildren often stole the show. From Prince George as a Page of Honor to Princess Charlotte’s hilarious reactions and Prince Louis disappearing for a moment, the Wales kids never fail to delight fans when they make public appearances. Though some fans might’ve thought that parenting over the coronation weekend would be challenging, the Prince and Princess of Wales’ body language suggests they took it in their stride.

According to body language expert Judi James, Prince William and Kate Middleton’s “more hands-off approach” with their children paid off as they applied a “winning formula”. Judi explained to The Sun (opens in new tab) that they’re now a “well-oiled team” and Prince William in particular knows what “doesn’t work” parenting-wise.

(Image credit: Photo by AARON CHOWN/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

“William, Kate and their children are now moving like one well-oiled team of five, with both parents stepping back and enjoying a more hands-off approach,” she explained “William is the royal strategist, with a 'Rubik’s Cube' approach to raising his heirs.”

The expert claimed, “He has seen and experienced what doesn’t work, and he and Kate have applied what looks like a winning formula as a result. On such a big occasion, the skills and techniques we saw on display showed how much they are getting right.”

Judi expressed her belief that the future King and Queen Consort “seemed to have been growing” an “air of positive anticipation” in Prince George, Charlotte and Louis.

(Image credit: Photo by Aaron Chown - WPA Pool/Getty Images)

“When William and Kate were seen bending to talk to their children during the ceremony and the concert, it was usually to point out good, exciting things, rather than to correct them or keep them in line,” she continued.

Instead, the body language expert said that Prince William and Kate “used regular touch rituals to check in” and offer “reassurance and encouragement”. She particularly noticed this behavior from the Princess of Wales when it came to Prince Louis, who is only five years old.

“Kate could be seen keeping a very subtle eye on Louis during the ceremony, and offering him motivational ‘reward’ touches of affection when he did something right,” Judi said. “There were no signs from either parent of catastrophizing or over-dramatising that would have built tension.”

(Image credit: Photo by DANIEL LEAL/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

Going on to comment on the couple’s body language when the family did volunteering work as part of the Big Help Out initiative, she said that Prince William and Kate “showed signals of confidence in their children”. Their body language is something that Judi believes was “vital” as she suggested Prince William and Kate “presented as calm, happy and tightly-bonded”.

So it seems that Prince William and Kate Middleton’s “more hands-off approach” during the coronation weekend showcased confidence in their children and allowed all of them to approach this big occasion more positively. This “winning formula” could perhaps be put into practice again as their children get older and are expected to be seen a little more often at public events.