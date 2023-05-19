Prince Louis ‘shielded’ by Kate Middleton and Prince William as they heaved ‘great sigh of relief’

Prince Louis is reportedly “shielded” by Kate Middleton and Prince William as they are predicted to have heaved a “great sigh of relief” after the coronation.

The Prince and Princess of Wales’ youngest child Prince Louis has been described by a royal expert as “basically a national treasure” after the coronation.

Apparently he won’t be aware of this as he and his siblings are “shielded” from the coverage about them.

There was a huge amount of gravitas surrounding King Charles and Queen Camilla’s coronation, from the oath to the anointing and regalia. However, that didn’t mean there weren’t lighter moments during this national occasion. Many of these came courtesy of the Prince and Princess of Wales’ younger children, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis. Fans were intrigued when Prince Louis disappeared during the ceremony and entranced by a special Prince Louis and Princess Charlotte photo.

Prince Louis in particular also had a lot of funny moments during the late Queen Elizabeth’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations. However, the BBC’s former royal commentator Jennie Bond has now expressed her belief that despite fans’ brilliant reactions to Prince Louis, he won’t be aware.

(Image credit: Photo by Christopher Furlong/Getty Images)

Opening up to OK!, Jennie said, "They wouldn't be aware of all the ongoing press coverage about them. I'm sure they're being shielded largely from that. Louis probably doesn't know that he is basically a national treasure now!"

Achieving near “national treasure” status at just five years old reflects Prince Louis’ adorably cheeky character. Given his young age, though, it perhaps makes sense that Prince William and Kate Middleton might be choosing to ensure he is “shielded” from knowing the huge impression he made at the coronation.

Jennie also predicted that the Royal Family will have “heaved a great sigh of relief” that the coronation is over and that the “resilient” Wales kids would have found it “easy” to resume their daily lives after this national occasion.

(Image credit: Photo by Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images)

“Children are so resilient and they move on quicker than adults. So I imagine that like everyone involved, the royals will have just heaved a great sigh of relief now that the Coronation is over,” she claimed. "It would have been quite easy for the kids who are very resilient to just park that and get back to their routines at school and will be back to enjoying playing football, rugby, cricket with a certain amount of relief that it's over and they did a very good job."

Out of all the Wales kids it was only Prince George, who is second in the royal line of succession, who received an official role. However, Prince Louis and Princess Charlotte did appear on the Buckingham Palace balcony and joined their older brother and parents for a day of volunteering on the bank holiday Monday.

(Image credit: Photo by Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images)

And whilst Prince Louis might be “shielded”, Prince William and Kate Middleton have previously acknowledged their son’s antics at the Jubilee. Posting on social media after the weekend was over, they thanked everyone and said what a fantastic celebration it was, with reference to Prince Louis.

“We all had an incredible time, especially Louis… 👀,” they hilariously declared.