Prince Harry's desire to move to a new country revealed during conference
Prince Harry's desire to move to a new country was revealed as the Duke of Sussex spoke about his sense of wanderlust during a conference
Prince Harry's desire to move has been revealed as the Duke of Sussex attended a conference in Japan.
- The Duke of Sussex is in Japan on behalf of the Invictus Games.
- While in the country the Prince made an interesting comment about moving countries.
On Thursday, August 9, 2023, the Duke of Sussex spoke at the International Sports Promotion Society Sports Values Summit at Tokyo Big Sight in Koto Ward in Tokyo. The Prince is currently in Japan because of his role as the creator of the Invictus Games, and because he is set to take part in a charity polo match.
While speaking at the conference, the Duke spoke about his love of the country and how he would consider living in Japan if he had the opportunity.
"Well, firstly, hello everybody," began the Prince. "I've been involved in many charities for most of my life and I get a huge amount of fulfilment giving back to as many people as possible. My life is charity, always has been, always will be."
The Duke spoke about how much he enjoyed the cuisine in the country as he said that he had eaten, "the most incredible Kobe steak, both for dinner last night and lunch today."
"Your warmth, your compassion, your generosity, every single element of the Japanese culture is really unique and very, very special," he continued.
He then revealed that if the country would have him, he would be more than willing to move to Japan. "I noticed it my first visit four years ago when I came for the Rugby World Cup. And I would happily live here if you'd have me."
He then concluded, "Thank you for your hospitality. I have really, really enjoyed being here in Japan again and I'm looking forward to my next visit."
The Prince grew up in the UK but has lived in the US for some time with his wife Meghan and his two children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet. The pair reportedly moved to their $14 million Santa Barbara mansion in July 2020, but this isn't the first time that the Prince has lived outside of the UK.
In fact, the Prince spent a lot of time moving around with the armed forces in his 20s and also chose to travel the world in his late teens. Rather than going to university the Prince took a gap year and travelled to Australia and Africa. In 2003 at age 19 he spent two months as a jackaroo in rural Queensland. The Prince also worked in Southern Africa, specifically in Lesotho where he visited an orphanage for children with AIDS and helped to build a clinic and road bridge.
