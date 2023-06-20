Prince Andrew 'very depressed' over Order of the Garter exclusion

Prince Andrew was left feeling 'very depressed' by his exclusion from the Order of the Garter service on Monday, according to a royal insider.

The Duke of York was not allowed to participate in the historic procession alongside King Charles III and Queen Camilla yesterday after a 'family decision' was made to exclude him from the service.

The royal tradition took place at St. George's Chapel in Windsor Castle yesterday, much to the delight of monarchists in the UK and beyond.

The occasion saw King Charles III and Queen Camilla wear extravagant blue robes and ostrich-plumed hats to participate in a grandiose procession. The regal couple was joined by fellow members of the Order of the Garter, Prince William, Princess Anne, and Prince Edward, all of whom were also decked out in the same ornate costumes. Meanwhile, Kate Middleton and Sophie Wessex watched on in support of their royal husbands.

Prince Andrew was notably absent from the ceremony, having reportedly been banned from participating in the iconic ritual after a 'family decision'. The Duke of York did, however, attend the luncheon hosted by King Charles III in the Waterloo Chamber before the service took place.

"Remember, he’s never known anything else except military and royal, and he's not adaptable, he’s not popular, and therefore he has not been able to find anything else in his life so far as we know," Ingrid Seward, Editor-in-Chief of Majesty Magazine, said in an interview with GB News: “So he really is in a gilded cage, unable really to do anything."

The royal expert also claimed that Andrew, who was accused of sexual misconduct by Virginia Giuffre before settling the case out-of-court last year, had likely been left 'very depressed' by his exclusion from the extravagant event.

"I think he’s completely lost and I’m sure he’s probably very very depressed, especially seeing all his family riding at the Trooping on Saturday when only a few years before he was doing the same thing," Seward added.