Pippa Middleton’s timeless white dress and cherry red accessories for day in London is the simple summer look we’re recreating.

Once you’ve found the perfect white dress to suit your silhouette and style it’ll become one of the most-worn pieces in your summer capsule wardrobe. They’re so easy to dress down with a pair of the best white trainers for a picnic in the park or to elevate with heeled sandals and a tailored blazer for a special occasion. The neutral shade also means white dresses look amazing with pops of colour and Pippa Middleton proved this in such a chic way back in 2011. Stepping out in Kensington to grab a coffee in the September sunshine, the Princess of Wales’s sister wore the Issa ‘Lucky’ dress with bold red accessories.

Sadly, they no longer make this particular piece though the design of Pippa Middleton’s white dress will never go out of style. The dress had minimal detailing and was made from breathable cotton fabric with a flattering fit-and-flare shape.

Shop Pippa Middleton's Outfit

Hobbs Sulby White Dress £159 at Hobbs Made from 100% breathable cotton, this knee length dress is such a pretty alternative to Pippa Middleton's white dress. It has similarly delicate Broderie Anglaise detailing, as well as ruffled sleeves and side pockets. Ted Baker Croc Effect Red Bag £66 at John Lewis This bag also comes in black if you'd prefer to keep your accessories neutral. It has an adjustable strap so you can personalise how you wear it and has a textured croc effect finish for added detail. Boden Flexi Sole Ballet Pumps £90 at Boden A pair of ballet flats is such a handy footwear staple to have in your wardrobe. These ones are crafted from leather and have a flexible sole for comfort. If the bright red isn't for you they also make these in a range of other stunning colours.

Shop More White Dresses For Summer

M&S Collared Belted Shirt Dress £55 at M&S This shirt dress is a lovely choice for relaxed summer days and can effortlessly be dressed up with heels or wedges, as well as dressed down with trainers. It has a waist belt, subtle lace panels and is made from linen-rich fabric. John Lewis Anyday Broderie Dress £55 at John Lewis If you're looking for a Broderie Anglaise dress for summer then this is brilliant. It has a fitted bodice and a flowing skirt and the minimal design means it would work well with both neutral and bright accessories. Mango 100% Linen Bow Dress £59.99 at Mango Made from 100% linen, this white dress is a breathable choice for hot days. It's sleeveless with a crossover wrap design and lace running along the collar and the waist belt.

The classic cut of this piece was enhanced by the short gathered sleeves and square neckline. Delicate Broderie Anglaise-style cut-outs covered the bodice and skirt in a subtle and sophisticated way and Pippa’s dress fell modestly to just above her knees. This length and pared-back design accentuated the versatility of the dress even more and she’s not the only Middleton family member to love the Issa Lucky dress.

Three years earlier Kate wore the same style of dress to Wimbledon, showing that a white dress really does work for so many occasions. Whilst this summer staple looks fabulous with a cardigan over the top like Kate styled hers for Wimbledon, Pippa didn’t need an extra layer on that sunny day in 2011.

Instead, she added a touch more detail - not to mention a lot of vibrancy - with her cherry red Prada bag and French Sole shoes. Pippa’s ballet flats had an almond toe shape and a tiny bow at the front which was so classic and contrasted beautifully with the fun red hue. The Prada crossbody bag matched this tone and she wore hers draped casually over one shoulder as she ran her errands. A crossbody bag is a very practical choice for both day trips and evenings out as it allows you to go hands free.

Coordinating her bag to her shoes was a clever choice to tie her whole look together and it’s also Carole Middleton’s easy styling trick to achieve a polished outfit. Pippa finished off her outfit with a pair of Persol sunglasses and left her glossy brunette tresses loose around her shoulders, giving a casual feel to her look.

Although Pippa Middleton’s timeless white dress was styled for the daytime on this occasion she could just as easily have upped the glamour for an evening out. Changing the red ballet flats for a pair of red heels or red loafers and adding a blazer would make for a gorgeous evening outfit.

This combination of red accessories with a more neutral outfit base is an easy way to style bolder colours if you’re not sure about how to make them work for you. Pippa is a huge fan of red accessories and has continued to enjoy wearing pops of red in recent years, choosing red heels and a clutch bag to wear with her forest green dress at the Heart Hero Awards 2023.