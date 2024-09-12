Pippa Middleton’s suede knee high boots and timeless trench coat are perfect for looking stylish and keeping cosy on blustery autumn days

Pippa Middleton’s tan knee high boots and timeless trench coat are the perfect combination for looking stylish and keeping cosy.

Many items in our autumn capsule wardrobe will also be perfect for winter too, though cold weather styling isn’t always easy. When we want to wrap up warm and look fabulous at the same time the combination of a classic coat and knee high boots is virtually unbeatable - and it’s one Pippa Middleton adores. Back in the day the Princess of Wales’s sister was regularly spotted out and about in London in knee high boots and a variety of shorter and longline coats and jackets to keep her snuggly warm yet chic. However, one of our favourite looks from her combined the gorgeous texture of suede knee high boots with a timeless trench coat.

She wore these in December 2012 when she visited Kate in Hospital where the Princess was receiving treatment for hyperemesis gravidarum during her pregnancy with Prince George. Pippa was pictured leaving in her Superdry beige coat and tan boots with a low heel.

Pippa Middleton’s boots appeared to be made of suede or faux-suede and although leather boots are a favourite for durability in wet weather, if you suede-protect your knee highs well they can be equally practical, especially when it’s cold. Having half of your leg insulated in material is great for keeping cosy and suede boots add softness and texture to an outfit.

They make a lovely change from leather boots, especially in this rich tan tone chosen by Pippa which is equally versatile as black boots. The hue works well with both dark and light hues and in this case, Pippa’s boots also echoed the shade of her trench coat. This colour palette coordination gave her outfit a put-together feel and her coat was so classic, with its double-breasted design and waist belt.

A belted coat is a very flattering choice if you’re looking to accentuate your waist and on this blustery December day we’re not surprised Pippa had her coat fully buttoned up to the top. Whilst a lot of trenches are longline or knee length, this coat finished above the knee. If you’re wondering how to style a trench coat, the length is a major factor and here Pippa went for either a mini dress or skirt that finished just below the hem of her coat.

This kept her look very streamlined and unfussy and the black tights blended in with her outfit so there was a stunning contrast between them and the warm-toned neutrals of her coat and boots. The coat was quite smart and the boots and rest of her outfit more relaxed and this came together to form a look that worked well for the daytime as well as for evenings out.

The Princess of Wales’s sister added a slouchy tan shoulder bag carried over her arm and left her brunette tresses loose and casual. Despite wearing this look over a decade ago, it’s as on-trend and easy to wear now as it was then and we’ll be embracing her autumn/winter staples again this year. It’s likely that she will too, although the next time we might see Pippa in public is likely to be if the Princess of Wales hosts another Together at Christmas carol concert in December.

Pippa and their parents have been regular attendees in the past and it’s always exciting to see what they wear as they arrive to support Kate.