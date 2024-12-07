Pippa Middleton's sparkling black midi dress looks so luxe styled with festive velvet accessories - and it reminds us so much of vintage Chanel

Velvet is a festive wear staple and Pippa Middleton just gave a masterclass in styling it, stepping out in a pair of red velvet heels and matching handbag that brought a luxe, Christmas-ready touch to her sparkling black midi dress look.

We've been given all the Christmas party outfit inspiration we need after the Royal Family and a whole host of celebrities stepped out at Westminister Abbey last night to enjoy Kate Middleton's annual Together at Christmas Carol Concert.

There were a variety of stunning festive looks on show but Pippa Middleton stole our attention in a stunning tailored midi dress by Karen Millen. She added some festive flair with a pair of Emmy London's Claudia Mid Heels in the shade Burgundy Velvet and, perhaps as a nod to her sister Kate Middleton on her big festive night, finished off her look with the Natasha clutch bag in Burgundy Velvet by Emmy London, which is a wardrobe staple Kate loves so much she reportedly owns it in every colourway the brand offers!

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Get Pippa Middleton's Look

River Island Black Boucle Bandeau Mini Dress £48 at River Island The boucle fabric really elevates this simple LBD style, with stunning silver buttons adding pops of shimmer to the piece. Boasting a flattering form-fitting silhouette with a slightly flared skirt, it's a stunning party staple and River Island also do a matching Black Boucle Cardigan to go with the style for some more coverage. Monsoon Nola Velvet Platform Heels Was £65, Now £45.50 at Monsoon With a platform sole and chunky block heel, these heels are a statement shoe that can bring some festive flair and bright colour to any outfit you put together this season. The cherry red velvet is a stunning colour that packs a punch, the knotted detail adds a delicate flair, and the straps support the ankle for all-night comfort. M&S Platinum Plated Cubic Zirconia Bow Stud Earring £22.50 from M&S Plated with a shining platinum and dotted with glittering Cubic Zirconia gemstones, these stud bow earrings are an eye-catching accessory that effortlessly adds a festive touch to your outfits. LONI Large Faux Suede Clutch Bag £22.99 at Amazon You can't go wrong with a sleek and simple clutch bag and this large sized one from Amazon is sure to tick all the boxes. Made from a faux suede, you can organise all your essentials in the inner zip pocket that's made even safer with the addition of a magnetic lock closure. Zara Midi Dress With Belt £45.99 at Zara With a sharp collar and impeccable structured tailoring giving this stunning dress a super similar shape to Pippa's Karen Millen piece, it's a dress you can take effortlessly from day to night. The fitted waist with a matching belt creates a flattering silhouette that screams sophistication. River Island Silver Bow Chain Stud Earrings £15 at River Island How sparkly are these stunning bow earrings from River Island?! Style your hair in a slicked back updo and let them do all the talking as they dangle elegantly from your ears and catch the light.

Pippa's Tailored Sparkle Boucle Pocket Detail Long Sleeve Midi Dress by Karen Millen is sold out everywhere in every single one of its colourways and it's no surprise that it is. The style is simply stunning, with the luxurious boucle fabric shimmering and catching the light for an effortlessly feminine and festive look.

It's the textured fabric that reminds us so much of vintage Chanel pieces, with the military-like coat silhouette emulating the iconic Chanel two piece skirt suits that have remained unwaveringly popular since the 90s for their ultra feminine style. We love this winter-ready, midi-length take on that timeless look and Pippa wears it with effortless grace.

With an oh-so flattering tailored silhouette, with long sleeves ensuring warmth while a sleek crew neckline and structured shoulders give the A-line maxi style a statement feel, the dress is the perfect party piece for those events where you want to ooze sophistication while still feeling a little fun.

Pippa's velvet accessories really elevated the dress, with the red velvet fabric introducing a lovely festive flair. Her heels, especially against the sheer black of her tights, popped in the dreary weather and adding a matching velvet clutch bag created a cohesive and streamline look we adore.

Her delicate bow earrings are a rewear and Pippa has owned them since 2017, proving their timeless and classic appeal. The £8,000 VanLeles Diamonds' white gold and white diamond Lyla's Bow earrings caught the light and shimmered beautifully - and thankfully, due to the massive resurgence of all things bow-related we're currently seeing in fashion across the globe, vastly more affordable alternatives are available from a range of high street stores so you can get the look for less.