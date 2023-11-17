Meghan Markle's slick bun and nude draped shoulder dress was the ultimate sultry and sophisticated look

Meghan Markle's slick bun with a neat middle parting was the perfect hairstyle to complement her sultry nude draped shoulder dress.

On November 16th, Meghan Markle, the Duchess of Sussex, stepped out in a gorgeous beige dress as she attended the Variety Power of Women Los Angeles, presented by Lifetime at Mother Wolf in California. For this engagement, the Duchess's dress featured a draped one-shoulder cut and a delicate clingy silhouette with a slit that exposed her legs. This style of gown was incredibly flattering on Meghan and completely in line with some of the major autumn/winter fashion trends of 2023.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Whistles One Shoulder Knit Dress Visit Site RRP: £65 | Whistles. 100% knitted from breathable cotton in an easy neutral hue, this dress boasts a fitted bodycon silhouette, designed with asymmetric one shoulder and an elegant slit detail at the side. Karen Millen Heavy Satin One Shoulder Woven Maxi Dress Visit Site RRP: £127.20 | Karen Millen. This satin look dress creates a tactile depth to the gathered one-shoulder neckline, fitted bodice, and flowing straight skirt. Abercrombie Stretch Satin Draped Midi Dress Visit Site RRP: £100 | Abercrombie & Fitch. Flattering midi dress in our stretch-enhanced satin fabric, featuring a draped one-shoulder neckline, flattering side ruching detail and thigh-high slit detail.

Meghan's dress was from Proenza Schouler and was the 'Rosa' One-Shoulder Draped Matte Viscose Crepe Maxi Dress. Meghan paired this dress with a bag from the same designer, the Flip Shoulder Bag in black leather.

She completed the look with simple gold jewellery pieces and a pair of black patent leather pumps from Aquazzura.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Meghan opted for a classic hair-up style that allowed the interesting shoulder-focused design of her dress to take the focus of the look. The ensemble was trendy and featured a middle-parting and a sleek slicked-back hairstyle that was incredibly elegant on the Duchess.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

This look was another smash hit from the Duchess who is known for her immaculate style. In fact, this look may well have been one of Meghan Markle's most stylish moments!