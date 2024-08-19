Meghan Markle looks effortlessly chic in white maxi skirt and matching vest top - and her straw hat is the perfect summer accessory

Meghan Markle looked effortlessly chic for her and Prince Harry's third day in Columbia, with the royal stepping out in a chic, summer-ready maxi skirt and a unique straw hat.

Just days after giving us the ultimate autumnal outfit inspiration when she stepped out in a stunning bronze shirt and some satin wide leg trousers, Meghan Markle's chic style has us lusting after her wardrobe yet again.

For the third day of her trip to Columbia, the royal looked effortlessly chic and summer-ready in a long white maxi skirt from luxury brand Posse, styling the lightweight piece, which featured a daring split detail, with an off-white crew neck tank top.

The monochrome look might have been simple, but the versatile pieces are easily set to become staples in any summer capsule wardrobe, with their timeless and classic silhouettes being easily styled for both casual and more formal occasions.

Shop Meghan Markle's Look

EXACT MATCH Posse Emma Pencil Skirt £193 at Posse Crafted from lightweight and summer-ready linen, this pencil skirt from Posse is a summer staple. With a high-rise waist and stunning centre split at the back, it's impossibly chic while still being easy to style thanks to the simple silhouette and classic white shade. New Look Linen Mix Midi Skirt £29.99 at ASOS With a mid-rise and elasticated waist, this linen mix midi skirt from New Look is a great, affordable alternative for Meghan Markle's Posse piece. With a similar silhouette to the pencil-style of Meghan's skirt, this design does flare out slightly at the hem but the draping fabric creates a stunning effect. Boden Catriona Crew Neck Cotton Tank £50 at Boden Made predominately of cotton, this versatile tank-style top is great for both warm and cool weather but perfect for those inbetween transitional months where the weather varies wildly from day-to-day. It's a simple design with elegant stitch detailing to elevate the piece into one you'll go back to time and time again.

We love Meghan's choice of footwear, with her practical and chic T-bar flat sandals leaning into the sleek and laid-back look of her outfit. A pair of stylish white trainers would've worked equally well and, as soon as we saw the royal's linen skirt, we immediately wanted to wear it with the UGG sandals we never knew existed but that look both so comfy and so chic.

Her straw boater hat from the Colombian designer Hannia Char was a great choice for the outing, with the wide brim keeping the sun off of her face and protecting her skin from any harmful UV rays. It also looked impossibly chic, with the black ribbon detailing tying in with both Meghan's sandals and the black lenses of her gold-framed RayBan sunglasses.

Shop Meghan Markle's Accessories

RayBan Unisex Aviator Sunglasses £155 at John Lewis Meghan Markle's RayBan sunglasses are timeless, classic and incredibly chic. Their simple yet stylish colour-way makes them super versatile and they're sure to be a staple holiday accessory for anyone who gets their hands on them. &Other Stories T-bar Leather Sandals £95 at &Other Stories Made from soft and supple leather, these flat sandals have a timeless and classic feel about them. They're a perfect addition to any shoe capsule wardrobe with their flattering foot-framing T-bar strap that's finished with an O-ring and a buckle for an adjustable fit. Chic, super versatile, and comfortable, we're adding to our baskets right now! Boutique Bonita Boater Ribbon-embellished Straw Hat £60 at Selfridges This Boater hat from Boutique Bonita is the perfect lookalike for Meghan Markle's chic sunhat. Made from 100% straw, it features the same flat crown, wide brim, and black contrast band that make Meghan's style so desirable and we can see this finishing off any summer outfit perfectly.