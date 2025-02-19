Blue jeans, white shirt - Meghan Markle just wore the outfit formula she's loved since before she met Harry
A white shirt and blue jeans combination has long been Meghan's failsafe for relaxed styling
Meghan Markle has long relied on a super simplistic outfit formula to create a laidback look with a classically stylish feel - the combination of blue jeans and a crisp white shirt.
Naturally, we've seen the Duchess of Sussex in some of the most gorgeously glam pieces the world of fashion has to offer - and came to know her for her elegant smart-casual looks during her time in the royal family. But Meghan never fails to nail lowkey looks - and she just wore a failsafe combination that she's relied on ever since she first began dating her husband, Prince Harry.
Meghan and Harry made one of their first public appearances together back in September 2017, stepping out at the Invictus Games in Canada. Famously, Meghan wore a pair of sleek blue skinny jeans and a white cotton shirt with rolled sleeves and a loose-fitting collar. It's a blend of pieces that her old (and now deleted) Instagram posts proved she's used as a trusty option for years - and she still loves it now.
In her latest Instagram upload, Meghan shared a candid video of her chatting to the camera in the garden while at home in California with Prince Harry. Sharing the footage to announce the upcoming launch of her new brand after partnering with Netflix, Meghan explained that her initial concept, American Riviera Orchard, has had a re-brand to align more closely with her previous ventures - and is now called As Ever.
"As Ever essentially means as it's always been - and if you've followed me since 2014 with The Tig, I've always loved cooking and crafting and gardening. This is what I do and I haven't been able to share it with you in the same way for the past few years but now I can."
In the upload, the Duchess of Sussex can be seen looking beautifully lowkey in a pair of blue denim jeans and a clean white linen button down.
Looking fresh-faced and glowy with her hair worn in a loose up do, Meghan's simple blend of ageless denim and a simple shirt provided the ultimate inspiration for the warm spring days to come.
Accessorising with timeless and elegant jewellery, Meghan wore her iconic Cartier Tank Française watch and Love bracelet by the brand, adding a stunning pop of rich gold.
After revealing that her new business will involve "fruit preserves" and "products that I just love that I used in my home", Meghan went on to write, "This new chapter is an extension of what has always been my love language, beautifully weaving together everything I cherish — food, gardening, entertaining, thoughtful living, and finding joy in the everyday."
