Blue jeans, white shirt - Meghan Markle just wore the outfit formula she's loved since before she met Harry

A white shirt and blue jeans combination has long been Meghan's failsafe for relaxed styling

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry at 2017 Invictus Games
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Jump to category:
Caitlin Elliott
By
published
in News

Meghan Markle has long relied on a super simplistic outfit formula to create a laidback look with a classically stylish feel - the combination of blue jeans and a crisp white shirt.

Naturally, we've seen the Duchess of Sussex in some of the most gorgeously glam pieces the world of fashion has to offer - and came to know her for her elegant smart-casual looks during her time in the royal family. But Meghan never fails to nail lowkey looks - and she just wore a failsafe combination that she's relied on ever since she first began dating her husband, Prince Harry.

Meghan and Harry made one of their first public appearances together back in September 2017, stepping out at the Invictus Games in Canada. Famously, Meghan wore a pair of sleek blue skinny jeans and a white cotton shirt with rolled sleeves and a loose-fitting collar. It's a blend of pieces that her old (and now deleted) Instagram posts proved she's used as a trusty option for years - and she still loves it now.

A post shared by Meghan, Duchess of Sussex (@meghan)

A photo posted by on

Shop Classic Jeans and White Shirts

Max Shirt - Casual White - Organic Cotton - Sézane
Sézane Casual White Organic Cotton Shirt

Simple yet stylish and oh-so wearable, this organic cotton shirt will no doubt become a style staple.

Basic Satin Shirt
Zara Basic Satin Shirt

Level up from linen or cotton with this slightly more glam satin take on a loose-fitting button down by Zara.

H&M Linen Shirt
H&M Linen Shirt

Ideal for home and on holiday, this versatile linen button down is dreamy with jeans and beautiful for layering over swimwear.

Reiss Skinny Jeans in Mid Blue
Reiss Skinny Jeans in Mid Blue

Ready to buy an investment pair of skinny jeans? This Reiss pair will see you through every season year after year.

H&M Skinny High Jeans
H&M Skinny High Jeans

After a new pair of inexpensive skinnies? This rich blue pair by H&M are high waisted and super sleek.

Zara Trf Straight High-Waist Jeans
Zara Trf Straight High-Waist Jeans

In a timeless straight leg design with a high waisted fit, these ultra affordable Zara jeans are perfect for spring and summer.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry at 2017 Invictus Games

(Image credit: Getty Images)

In her latest Instagram upload, Meghan shared a candid video of her chatting to the camera in the garden while at home in California with Prince Harry. Sharing the footage to announce the upcoming launch of her new brand after partnering with Netflix, Meghan explained that her initial concept, American Riviera Orchard, has had a re-brand to align more closely with her previous ventures - and is now called As Ever.

"As Ever essentially means as it's always been - and if you've followed me since 2014 with The Tig, I've always loved cooking and crafting and gardening. This is what I do and I haven't been able to share it with you in the same way for the past few years but now I can."

In the upload, the Duchess of Sussex can be seen looking beautifully lowkey in a pair of blue denim jeans and a clean white linen button down.

Looking fresh-faced and glowy with her hair worn in a loose up do, Meghan's simple blend of ageless denim and a simple shirt provided the ultimate inspiration for the warm spring days to come.

Accessorising with timeless and elegant jewellery, Meghan wore her iconic Cartier Tank Française watch and Love bracelet by the brand, adding a stunning pop of rich gold.

After revealing that her new business will involve "fruit preserves" and "products that I just love that I used in my home", Meghan went on to write, "This new chapter is an extension of what has always been my love language, beautifully weaving together everything I cherish — food, gardening, entertaining, thoughtful living, and finding joy in the everyday."

Caitlin Elliott
Caitlin Elliott
News Editor

Caitlin is News Editor for woman&home, covering all things royal, celeb, fashion, beauty and lifestyle. Caitlin started on local papers and titles such as Cosmopolitan, Now, Reveal and Take a Break while studying for her Multimedia Journalism degree. She also worked in Fashion PR as a Press Assistant for Arcadia's Topshop before becoming a part of the Now team. Caitlin went on to add the likes of Woman, GoodtoKnow, WhatToWatch and woman&home to her writing repertoire before moving on to her current role. 

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸