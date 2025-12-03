Jump to category:
Queen Mary of Denmark's timeless Christmas tree features gorgeous personal touches and classic cosiness

The Danish Royal Family have adorned their tree with decorations that pay tribute to their loved ones and feel joyfully traditional

Queen Mary of Denmark participates in the research conference of the Independent Research Foundation of Denmark at Copenhagen Marriott Hotel on November 7, 2025
(Image credit: Photo by Martin Sylvest Andersen/Getty Images)
Even before 1st December many people will have already started decorating their homes for the festive season and deciding on Christmas tree themes. Others take a mix-and-match approach to the tree rather than striving for coordinated perfection.

The Royal Families of Europe have also been putting up their trees and Queen Mary and King Frederik of Denmark’s style is a lot more personal than you might expect. In a video released on the official Instagram page for the Kongehuset (Danish Royal Family), they shared a glimpse of them hanging decorations on a colossal Christmas tree.

They’re not the only ones, either, as the King and Queen also have two separate baubles with both of their names on them. These are beautiful and alongside clips in the video of them accidentally smashing a decoration and playing with their dog, it emphasised how much this moment was about family and fun.

No matter whether you love a real tree or artificial Christmas trees for ease, decorations with personality make a big difference. Personalised decorations are also incredibly popular right now - as woman&home’s Digital Home Editor Tamara Kelly explains.

"Decorating the tree as a family is a beautiful annual tradition to treasure," she says. "Not only is it a joyous activity to bond the whole family, it also allows everyone to add their own personal stamp on the tree. Personalised baubles and tree ornaments are more popular than ever, thanks to this very sentiment of everyone playing a role in the wonder of Christmas."

You don’t have to completely abandon the theme you’d usually go for, either. Tamara advises that you can stick to a "chosen colour palette to keep the scheme coordinated" and then "add personalised designs to act as charming accents" that are dotted throughout the tree.

She adds, "If you are decorating your tree or Christmas tree alternatives with little ones and pets around, opt for shatterproof baubles, because accidents do happen."

This is something Queen Mary and King Frederik know all too well, having broken one of their decorations in the video. The rest of their tree isn’t strict with the colours, though red features quite prominently and they added pops of cobalt blue and gold.

To give a traditional feel to the royal Christmas tree they also included a few classic white and red candy canes, as well as tapered white candles and, of course, a sparkling star on the top. This is the tree that is on display in Amalienborg, which is the Danish Royal Family’s official residence in Copenhagen.

The British Royal Family also look to have the Christmas tree up at Windsor Castle - as seen in a picture posted ahead of the President of Germany arriving for a State Visit on 3rd December. Sadly, from this we can’t see if they have any personal decorations, though it’s possible that ones at their individual homes do have some.

