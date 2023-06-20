King Charles's response to Camilla's stern message on Buckingham Palace balcony

King Charles III gave a light-hearted response to Queen Camilla's order on the balcony of Buckingham Palace on Saturday, according to a lipreading expert.

King Charles III had a three-word response for Queen Camilla on Saturday after she issued him a stern order, an expert lipreader has claimed.

The Queen Consort reportedly told His Majesty not to walk without her during the Trooping the Colour at the weekend.

The subtle exchange occurred during last weekend's Trooping the Colour, which is a long-held royal tradition to mark the British sovereign's official birthday. The annual event involves a military parade of 1400 soldiers, a horse-drawn procession featuring multiple members of the Royal Family, musical performances, and a dramatic RAF flypast.

The aristocratic clan also always makes an appearance on the balcony of Buckingham Palace in honor of the event. The royals typically look to be in good spirits as they enjoy the patriotic entertainment and the public's support, but according to one eagle-eyed spectator, not everything went to plan during the most recent Trooping the Colour.

(Image credit: Getty)

As the King and Queen Camilla stepped out onto the balcony of Buckingham Palace to greet adoring royal fans on the streets of the Mall below, the 75-year-old consort issued a blunt order to her regal husband.

According to lipreading expert Jeremy Freeman, Camilla said to Charles: "Don't walk away, you know I can't walk on my throne/own." Rather than submit or object, His Majesty simply replied, "Oh deary me." Camilla also placed a hand on the King's shoulder, in what looked to be an attempt to pull him towards her.

(Image credit: Getty)

The King and Queen were joined at the Trooping the Colour 2023 by the Prince and Princess of Wales and their three children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis. Princess Anne and her husband Timothy Laurence, as well as Prince Edward and Sophie Wessex, also took part in the celebrations.

Queen Camilla wasn't the only one to have a tense moment at the Trooping the Colour. Kate Middleton also warned George, Charlotte, and Louis over their seating in the coach in the procession, much to the amusement of royal fans.

