How Prince William has ‘blown’ King Charles ‘off the front pages’ with actions that could’ve ‘raised eyebrows’

It’s been claimed that Prince William has “blown” King Charles “off the front pages” with actions that could have “raised eyebrows”.

Prince William has given his first official interview since becoming Prince of Wales as he spoke out about his ambition to end homelessness forever.

It’s claimed that the publication of the interview on the same day as Trooping the Colour and his subsequent Father’s Day post “could have been sequenced better”.

Just over a month after crowds gathered for King Charles and Queen Camilla’s coronation, fans came together again on June 17 as His Majesty marked his first official birthday as monarch at Trooping the Colour. King Charles rose to the challenge and rode on horseback and was joined by working members of the immediate and extended Royal Family for an iconic Buckingham Palace balcony appearance to watch the flypast later on. This was a day of many firsts for the King’s eldest son too, as Prince William undertook his duties in the parade as Colonel of the Welsh Guards for the first time.

Whilst his first interview as Prince of Wales - and only newspaper interview - was published that evening. This was later followed by Prince William’s Father’s Day photo on June 18, but it’s now been claimed the release of these things “will certainly have raised eyebrows”...

Writing in his Eden Confidential column in the Daily Mail, Richard Eden has claimed that a former senior palace official has predicted the “timing” of Prince William’s interview and Father’s Day photo might not have gone down that well at the Palace.

“The timing of the interview will certainly have raised eyebrows at Buckingham Palace,” they alleged to Richard. “The interview and the Father's Day picture have blown His Majesty off the front pages on the weekend of his first King's Birthday Parade.”

The former palace official went on to express their belief that “it could have been sequenced better” given that his huge new five-year project hasn’t been officially announced yet. But whilst some might not have reportedly appreciated the timing of Prince William’s first interview as Prince of Wales, he used this milestone occasion to highlight causes that King Charles would no doubt whole-heartedly approve of.

Prince William has long been an advocate for ending homelessness and has consistently campaigned and raised awareness, as well as being the patron of homelessness charities the Passage and Centrepoint.

In the interview he discussed an upcoming “really big” project and although the details are set to be revealed at the end of June, he said that it will be focused on building “momentum” to try and end homelessness once and for all.

“It’s bringing all the wonderful people and pieces together of the puzzle and allowing the whole country who care about each other to go, ‘Ah, I see what the state of play around homelessness is and I want to help.’ And from that, we can then get other councils in other parts of the country to copy,” he said.

“It’s about that momentum. So you go, ‘Right, we can fix this and we will fix this’," he added.

Elsewhere in the interview Prince William teased that there are apparently plans for social housing on Duchy of Cornwall of land. With his ambition clear and his final plans set to be unveiled in future, Prince William’s first interview as Prince of Wales certainly made an impact hours after Trooping the Colour came to an end.