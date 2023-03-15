King Charles’ exchange with Duchess Sophie proves how playful their relationship is

woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

A sweet interaction between King Charles and Sophie, the new Duchess of Edinburgh, at the Commonwealth Day service has melted royal fans hearts.

Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh, was seen playfully bumping into King Charles, revealing a playful side to their relationship.

Fans picked up on the sweet moment, describing their relationship as 'great.'

The Royal Family stepped out as King Charles and Queen Consort Camilla led proceedings at the Commonwealth Day service, held at Westminster Abbey.

The newly appointed Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh - formerly Earl and Countess of Wessex - were among the senior royals to attend, but it was a touching interaction between Sophie and her brother-in-law that captured the attention of royal fans.

During the sweet exchange, Sophie was seen playfully shoulder-bumping the King, which sparked a huge reaction from fans on Twitter. One commented, "Love how Duchess Sophie playfully bumps King Charles. Bet he asked her how she was enjoying her new title that he just bestowed."



While woman&home doesn't have rights to the video but you can see the sweet moment on hellomagazine.com.

(Image credit: Getty)

Another wrote, "Duchess of Edinburgh's side touch to King Charles, she's adorable." While a third royal fan added, "They obviously have a great relationship."

Sophie oozed retro elegance at the Commonwealth Day service, with a white pillar box hat that featured a black bow detail at the back which she paired with a tailored coat with statement black buttons. But there was another sweet detail in Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh’s Commonwealth Day outfit you might not have noticed - though Prince Edward will have!

Bringing out one of her most special pieces of jewellery, Sophie re-wore her wedding earrings, which feature a single white pearl set above a black pearl in a sophisticated drop design. Prince Edward apparently designed the earrings himself for their big day - which was watched more at the time than Prince Harry and Meghan’s - and also took place at St George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle.

While they attended the Commonwealth Day Service at the Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh, there was a slight slip up at the service as the document listing the order of arrival for the event's attendees referred to Prince Edward and Sophie as "the Earl & Countess of Wessex" despite their titles being changed three days prior.

(Image credit: Getty)

But there is a surprisingly mundane reason for this and it likely has to do with admin. The day's programs are printed ahead of time, meaning the couple's titles had already been inked by the time of their title change just three days prior.

King Charles gifted Prince Edward and Sophie their new titles on Edward's 59th birthday. It was announced on March 10, that Prince Edward would be receiving a new title that once belonged to his father, Prince Philip.

The Royal Family announced in a press release, "His Majesty The King has been pleased to confer the Dukedom of Edinburgh upon The Prince Edward, Earl of Wessex and Forfar, on the occasion of His Royal Highness’s 59th birthday."

"The new Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh are proud to continue Prince Philip’s legacy of promoting opportunities for young people of all backgrounds to reach their full potential," continued the announcement.