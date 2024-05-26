Kate Middleton’s vintage striped dress is one of her most memorable summer looks - here are the high street brands with similar styles

A couple years ago, Kate Middleton stepped out in a beautiful vintage striped dress, and it remains one of our favourite of her summer looks. So much so we're always on the lookout for similar styles – and the high-street is on hand to help us replicate the look.

Kate Middleton has long been a champion of eco-friendly fashion, wearing not only pieces from the best sustainable clothing brands and renting outfits to create some of her best red carpet moments, but by also relying on re-worn and vintage pieces.

It was this love for vintage that brought us one of her most memorable looks of 2022. During a royal tour of Jamaica, Kate stepped out in a one-of-a-kind vintage 1950s striped dress, sourced from Willow Hilson Vintage, making a statement with rich tones of blue, red and yellow that made for the perfect summer capsule wardrobe piece.

Leaning into the vintage feel, Kate finished her outfit with a pair of nude slingback heels with a low, wooden block heel. The shoes have a more formal feel than her usual go-to pair of Castañer espadrilles and we love the wearability of the low heel.

For jewellery, she let the neckline of the dress shine by forgoing a necklace and wore just a simple pair of pearl-drop earrings from the brand Maria Black. The brand's 'Cha Cha Pearl Hoop Earrings' are highly coveted and finding them in gold like Kate's pair is often difficult - though the brand has many similar styles on offer including the same pair in silver.

Willow Hilson, the founder of the independent boutique where Kate got her vintage dress, was overjoyed that the royal stepped out in something she had sourced. She told People Magazine, "I've been doing this since I was 21, and all I ever wanted was someone like Kate to wear a dress of mine!"

She also revealed that Kate had made some alterations to the original dress. Using a matching shawl that came with the dress, her team added additional fabric around the neckline and gave the dress thicker straps to make it a little more appropriate for the royal outing.

"Kate doesn't often wear spaghetti straps, so they used the shawl to widen the straps," explains Hilson. "I think it's a great adjustment — it looks amazing on her.

"It was so apt, because it's got all the great Caribbean colours, it's such a reggaeton kind of dress in its colour palette – she looks like she is having a whale of a time!"