Kate Middleton’s ‘still got’ skill she used years before becoming royal and she’s teaching Princess Charlotte

Kate’s “still got” an important skill she used years before becoming a member of the Royal Family and she’s teaching it to Princess Charlotte now.

When it comes to extra curricular activities there’s seemingly nothing that the Princess of Wales can’t excel at as she’s enthusiastically proved her credentials at everything from piano playing to drawing over the years. Kate’s perhaps best known for her love of sports and whether it was taking to the tennis court with Emma Raducanu, to getting involved in rugby training sessions, the future Queen Consort has often shown her competitive side and her talent.

But there’s one sport Kate’s recently played that we haven’t seen her get involved in so much over the years and according to a gold medallist she’s “still got it”. So much so that Kate is apparently teaching Princess Charlotte how to play the game that she excelled at during her pre-royal days.

Stepping out on 12th October, the Prince and Princess of Wales visited Bisham Abbey National Sports Centre in Marlow. Here they talked with both professional and young athletes about mental health and got involved in practical exercises organised by the charity SportsAid, which Kate is Patron of.

Focused on building mental resilience, the first task saw the royals compete in a netball penalty shoot-out with external pressures. The Princess of Wales showcased her ability and resilience as she missed a few times but eventually landed a netball through the goal hoop.

Speaking to People afterwards, Ama Agbeze, who was the England Netball Team’s captain when they won gold at the 2018 Commonwealth Games, explained that Kate has been showing Princess Charlotte how to shoot in netball too.

"Kate has played netball before, she knows the sport!” Ama said. "She said she had been teaching her daughter how to shoot in netball, but younger people have the net lower, so it’s actually very different - she’s still got it!”

Whilst things might be “very different” for Kate now, according to the Daily Mail, she once played netball in the position of Goal Defence for her school’s under-13 netball team. It seems that, like Ama said, Kate has “still got it” given her performance in Marlow. It’s also lovely to think that Princess Charlotte is also getting lessons directly from her mum.

Netball is a sport played by pupils at prep level at Lambrook School and so Princess Charlotte’s lessons from Kate are likely going to stand her in good stead when it comes to playing with her friends and classmates. It’s also perhaps a great way for the Princess of Wales to continue to play netball as she supposedly revealed she “misses” it.

"She was saying men go and have a kick about in football and that she misses netball because you have to deliberately go to a netball court," Ama claimed. "I asked her if she could set up a team with parents at school because netball is a physical exercise, but it’s also massively social, so we’ll see.”

It remains to be seen whether the Princess of Wales could approach other Lambrook parents about forming a netball club alongside her giving Princess Charlotte some tips. Princess Charlotte is known to love sport just like her mum and earlier this year accompanied her, Prince William and Prince George to Wimbledon for the first time. She was also given the special treat of going to watch the Commonwealth Games with her parents back in 2022 and looked like she was loving every minute!