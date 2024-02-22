Kate Middleton's quilted Barbour jacket is ideal for brisk spring walks - and this one is on sale today

The Princess of Wales is a huge fan of her quilted Barbour jacket and there's never been a better time to invest in one ready for spring

Composite of images of Kate Middleton wearing the same quilted Barbour jacket in Belfast in 2019, Scotland in 2021 and in County Durham in 2021
(Image credit: Image 1: Photo by Tim Rooke - Pool/Getty Images//Image 2:Photo by Pool/Max Mumby/Getty Images/ //Image 3: Photo by Andy Commins - WPA Pool/Getty Images)
Emma Shacklock
By Emma Shacklock
published

Kate Middleton's cosy quilted Barbour jacket is the perfect practical yet stylish choice for brisk spring walks and you can recreate her look with one that's on sale right now.

When it comes to the best Barbour jackets, the Princess of Wales has got several stunning designs in her collection. Practical yet stylish, Barbour jackets are the epitome of countryside chic and whilst the waxed jackets are incredibly iconic, Kate’s quilted Barbour jacket is an equally fabulous choice. She’s worn her Longshore jacket for several outdoor-based engagements and if you’ve ever been tempted to invest in a quilted Barbour jacket yourself there’s never been a better time. 

Whilst her exact one is sadly not available anymore, the very similar Barbour Blencarn Quilted Jacket is now reduced from £169.95 to £135.96 at Outdoor and Country.

The Princess of Wales on West Sands beach after taking part in a land yachting session on May 26, 2021

(Image credit: Photo by Pool/Max Mumby/Getty Images)

Just like the Princess of Wales’s padded Barbour jacket this one is a stunning navy blue shade that adds a splash of colour to an outfit whilst still being very neutral and easy-to-wear. The orange Barbour branding on the front also mirrors the orange detailing that was on Kate’s Longshore jacket and both have gorgeous quilting.

Barbour Blencarn Quilted Jacket | Was £169.95, Now £135.96 at Outdoor and Country&nbsp;

Barbour Blencarn Quilted Jacket | Was £169.95, Now £135.96 at Outdoor and Country 

If you love Kate's quilted Barbour jacket then this is well worth investing in ahead of spring. The navy tone is so fabulous and neutral and the quilted detailing adds an extra touch of glamour. Pair with everything from jeans to leggings and walking boots for country walk.

View Deal

Whilst Kate’s was in a chevron design, the Blencarn Quilted Jacket has a stunning combination of chevron and horizontal quilting to it. 

The jacket zips up into a funnel neck for maximum coverage in chilly weather and the side seam pockets accentuate the Barbour Blencarn jacket’s practicality. This is the perfect choice if you want something a little lighter than your best winter coats as the weather gradually starts to get a bit warmer. 

Simply throw over your favourite jumpers and leggings with a pair of your best walking shoes for a brisk spring walk in the great outdoors or even layer over shirts and jeans when you head out on chillier days for a more smart-casual look.

The Princess of Wales takes part in a football training session with children during a visit the National Stadium in Belfast

(Image credit: Photo by Tim Rooke - Pool/Getty Images)

Kate’s quilted Barbour jacket has often been her go-to outerwear piece for engagements in recent years, including when she visited Scotland with Prince William in 2021. The Princess of Wales hit the beach for a land yachting session in St Andrews and looked stylish yet warm in her Barbour jacket, jeans and sturdy boots.

Her Highness also wore this versatile jacket for a football training session during a visit to the National Stadium in Belfast in 2019. On this occasion she went for a slightly more relaxed outfit with a pair of simple black leggings and a white cricket-style jumper underneath. She's also worn it with similar outfits in County Durham and North Wales too.

Shop More Barbour Jackets With 20% Off

Barbour 40th Anniversary Beaufort Waxed Jacket
Barbour 40th Anniversary Beaufort Jacket in Sage

RRP: Was £299.95, Now £239.96 | This Barbour 40th Anniversary Beaufort has all the classic style elements that we love about the original Beaufort. The cotton tartan lining and corduroy collar are so classic and the 40th Anniversary stud at the top of the collar and special Beaufort badge and limited edition inner patch make this a piece to treasure.

Barbour 40th Anniversary Beaufort Waxed Jacket in Navy
Barbour 40th Anniversary Beaufort Waxed Jacket in Navy

RRP: Was £299.95, Now £239.96 | If you love the 40th anniversary Beaufort but would prefer it in a slightly different colour then this navy option is also on sale. The traditional design is so timeless and the exclusive Barbour branding for this special celebration of the original Beaufort jacket gives this design a beautiful twist.

Barbour Stavia Waxed Jacket
Barbour Stavia Waxed Jacket

RRP: Was £319.95, Now £255.96 | This longline Barbour jacket is crafted from waxed cotton and gives you even more coverage for colder days. The faux fur trim on the hood is stunning and this jacket is the perfect blend of contemporary design and a traditional countryside aesthetic.

However she’s styled it, the Princess of Wales always looks effortlessly chic and cosy when she brings out her quilted Barbour jacket. The discount at Outdoor and Country might just have you tempted to invest in the Blencarn quilted jacket to last you for many years to come, however it’s not the only Barbour they’ve got discounted right now. 

If you’ve been considering adding a waxed Barbour into your wardrobe ready for spring then the Barbour 40th Anniversary Beaufort Waxed Jacket is now 20% off in different colours including a dark sage green and classic navy. All of them are (unsurprisingly) selling out fast but there are still some sizes available for each of these colourways.

The Princess of Wales at the Belmont Community Centre

(Image credit: Photo by ANDY COMMINS/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

The Beaufort Jacket is often regarded as one of the most popular Barbour coats and the late Queen Elizabeth was also known to have worn one during her reign. For a longer coat to keep away the late winter, early spring chills then the Barbour Stavia Waxed Jacket is another great choice with 20% off. The classic green-brown shade is beautiful and the Sherpa-lined, faux fur trimmed hood adds another level of both practicality and glamour.

