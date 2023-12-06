Kate Middleton's priceless accessory is actually a major 'headache'
Kate Middleton's priceless accessory is reportedly a bit of a headache and not quite the luxury piece it seems
Kate Middleton's priceless accessory, the Lover's Knot Tiara is reportedly somewhat of a headache that causes the wearer a bit of pain after wearing it for several hours.
Last night royal fans were treated to one of the best tiara moments from Princess Catherine as she stepped out in the Lover's Knot Tiara. Kate Middleton glistened in a pink sequinned gown by Jenny Packham on December 5th as she and other senior royals attended an important engagement at Buckingham Palace.
The Lover's Knot Tiara worn by the Princess stole the show and it's a royal heirloom that was once frequently worn by Princess Diana. Although the piece is undeniably gorgeous, it apparently causes headaches for the wearer because of its immense weight and inflexible structure.
The tiara weighs 2.2oz and reportedly caused Princess Diana 'terrible headaches' when she would wear the piece for engagements. Miranda Holder, a Fashion Coach and Celebrity Stylist, said on TikTok, "Apparently because it was so heavy she used to get terrible headaches from wearing it." She added that the tiara is also said to be very noisy due to the swinging pear-shaped pearls.
In an interview with Express, jewellery experts also discussed this piece and suggested that the dense material is to blame for the discomfort of wearers. "It is large and made from platinum, which is a dense metal and would be at least 95% pure, giving a heavy mount to start with," Alexandra Michell of Prestige Pawnbrokers, said. "The pearls are large and together with the array of varying sizes of diamonds, would add to a hefty weight," the expert added.
The tiara has been in the Royal Family for centuries. Queen Mary commissioned the tiara to be made in 1914, by the House of Garrad. Following Queen Mary’s death in 1953, the tiara was then passed down to Queen Elizabeth II. In 1981, she reportedly loaned the Lover’s Knot tiara to Princess Diana as a wedding gift. Since joining the Royal Family in 2011, Catherine has been frequently seen in this tiara at state banquets and royal celebrations.
