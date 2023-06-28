Kate Middleton's pastel blue peplum dress features the most incredible turquoise stone neckline, said to help enhance communication and expression

We're obsessed with Kate Middleton's blue peplum dress complete with a turquoise stone neckline, and the meaning behind the stones makes it even more special.

Kate Middleton looked stunning in blue at the UK Premiere for African Cats back in 2012.

We've got the meaning behind the turquoise stones that feature in the neckline of her dress - and it may have helped her royal career.

The Princess of Wales has been sporting a lot of incredible looks lately. Her red dress at Royal Ascot had fans swooning, as well as her white Wimbledon look which has taught us all how to dress in the heat.

And from Kate Middleton's dresses to her casual Superga sneakers, royal fans are always blown away by the royal's fashion choices and this dates back years, from when she married Prince William in 2011.

Back in 2012, Kate attended the UK premiere of African Cats in London's Southbank and she looked incredible in a pale blue peplum dress that featured bright turquoise stones around the neckline and sleeves - and the stones are said to help enhance communication and expression.

Kate teamed the blue dress with a black suede clutch bag and matching black suede heels and opted for a subtle pair of diamond earrings, making for the perfect red carpet look.

According to The Spruce, Turquoise is a "popular gemstone that has long been prized in many cultures. It’s said to bring luck, peace, and protection, and it’s also one of the birthstones associated with December."

And as for the meaning behind the stone, they state, "the stone has a calming, grounding energy that makes it a great stone for when you are feeling overwhelmed or to aid in meditation. It is said to connect heaven and earth and help you connect to the spiritual world. Turquoise can strengthen your connection to intuition, and it is also helpful for protection and purification."

They add, "Turquoise has a strong connection to the throat chakra and helps to enhance communication and expression."

This could be why Kate, who was then the Duchess of Cambridge, opted for the stone as it has been widely reported that earlier in her royal career, she suffered with nerves and public speaking.

According to royal expert Camilla Tominey, the Duchess struggled to overcome her fear of public speeches when she first joined the Royal Family - having always preferred to stay on the sidelines rather than assume center stage.

“I think it’s difficult for Kate individually because I think she’s intrinsically quite shy. I think she could give herself more credit by speaking more," the Telegraph writer said in an interview for the 2017 BBC podcast Images of Diana.

Now over a decade into the role, the Duchess has been repeatedly praised for her regal oratory skills, with many experts claiming Kate copies Princess Diana's behavior when addressing the public.