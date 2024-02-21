Kate Middleton's 'old friends' keeping her in 'good spirits' with 'fabulous' gifts and hampers after surgery, royal expert says

Kate Middleton's surgery recovery will have been aided by some of her close friends doting on her with 'fabulous' gifts and 'delicious' hampers, according to a royal expert.

Last month it was announced by Kensington Palace that Kate Middleton was in hospital recovering from planned' abdominal surgery and that she would be stepping away from her usual royal duties for the time being. It has since been revealed that she is now in 'steady recovery' and has been recuperating with her family in Norfolk - and she has no doubt been supported and pampered by her close group of old friends, according to a royal expert.

Speaking to OK! , former BBC royal correspondent Jennie Bond explained, "I’m sure these old friends would know exactly how to keep Kate’s spirits up after such major surgery.

"They have probably pampered her with fabulous gifts of luxurious spa products and hampers of delicious goodies to tempt her tastebuds. They know what she might like to watch on TV or to read, and may have been sending recommendations and encouraging her to rest and take the time out she needs."

Jennie also added that Amner Hall and the Royal Family's Sandringham Estate is the perfect place for the busy mother-of-three to recover, as it's far more secluded than the Wales family's Adelaide Cottage in Windsor.

"Windsor is lovely, and they have a beautiful house, of course. But it’s also on the Heathrow flight path and that can be very intrusive," Jennie said. "William and Kate find all they want as a family in the wide open spaces that Norfolk offers."

"It’s very encouraging that Kate was well enough to make the trip to Sandringham. It shows that she is making a steady recovery. Also, the change will probably be most welcome to her... the same four walls must get a bit tedious when you’re recuperating as she is," the royal journalist concluded.

Royal expert Duncan Larcombe also spoke to OK!, revealing that Catherine's family will also be key during this time.

"One reason Kate has made such a success of her royal role is because she has a strong inner circle – and it extends way beyond her parents and siblings," he said. "Carole and Pippa have obviously been on hand during Kate’s recovery, I’m sure Carole must have been very worried about her daughter and has probably been clucking around like a mother hen."

"But sometimes, your oldest friends – who’ve been with you through thick and thin – are just the ticket. Kate has maintained deep friendships with several of her school mates, who obviously knew her way before royalty came her way, so they’ll know just how to help," he added, confirming Jennie's theories about her close knit group.