Kate Middleton in hospital recovering from 'planned surgery' as she postpones upcoming engagements in new statement

Kate Middleton is currently in hospital recovering from “planned surgery” and has postponed all of her public engagements for several months.

The Princess of Wales will not be returning to public engagements for several more months after undergoing “abdominal surgery” this week. Taking to social media on 17th January, Kensington Palace shared a statement revealing that the surgery had been both “planned” and “successful” and explained that the future Queen will be remaining in hospital recovering for several more days before returning home to continue her recovery.

"Her Royal Highness The Princess of Wales was admitted to The London Clinic yesterday for planned abdominal surgery,” the statement declared. “The surgery was successful and it is expected that she will remain in hospital for ten to fourteen days, before returning home to continue her recovery.”

They added that “based on the current medical advice” Her Highness is “unlikely” to return to her public duties “under after Easter” which this year falls over the last weekend of March. Kensington Palace addressed the “interest” that the statement will have sparked, but expressed Kate’s desire for privacy and “normality” for herself and her family.

The statement continued, “The Princess of Wales appreciates the interest this statement will generate. She hopes that the public will understand her desire to maintain as much normality for her children as possible; and her wish that her personal medical information remains private. Kensington Palace will, therefore, only provide updates on Her Royal Highness’ progress when there is significant new information to share.”

(Image credit: Photo by Samir Hussein/WireImage via Getty)

“The Princess of Wales wishes to apologise to all those concerned for the fact that she has to postpone her upcoming engagements,” it concluded. “She looks forward to reinstating as many as possible, as soon as possible.”