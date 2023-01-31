Kate Middleton's adorably cozy childhood bedroom she could hardly stand up in

woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

It has been reported that Kate Middleton's childhood bedroom was part of an attic conversion and was so small that the Princess couldn't stand up straight in certain parts.

Princess Catherine didn't always live in palaces and castles.

It has been revealed that as a child, Kate Middleton used to live in an adorable attic bedroom in a semi-detached home with her parents.

Once upon a time, the Princess of Wales was simply Kate Middleton from Berkshire who lived with her parents in a quaint home in Bradfield. Reportedly, Catherine's parents Michael and Carole bought a property in 1979 called West View in Bradfield Southend for £34,700. The family lived in this home for many years and sold the house for £158,000, through local estate agent Dudley Singleton in 1995.

The Daily Mail (opens in new tab) reported, "Kate's first bedroom was in a tiny attic space which an adult would have to bend down in."

Of course, this was only suitable for the youngster for a few years, and before long Catherine moved into a larger room that allowed her to have a double bed, plus space for a desk.

The estate agent who helped the Middletons sell this property spoke to the Mail and explained that there were two bedrooms on the first floor, and the larger of the two was ultimately given to Kate. Mr. Singleton said, "the bigger one was Kate's' and the smaller one at the front was Carole and Mike's." The agent then theorized, "Maybe they had a premonition she would get somewhere in life?"

The Middleton's later moved to Oak Acre in Bucklebury where they raised their children until 2012. The reason Carole and Michael Middleton had to sell their £1.3 million village home and move to Bucklebury Manor - where they still live - is rather bittersweet and involves their daughter Catherine.

Reportedly, as Catherine married into the Royal Family and became a well-known figure, her parents felt that they needed more privacy, and their home at the time did not allow them to escape from the eyes of the public. They decided to sell Oak Acre and move to a larger property, which is where they still live.

Since marrying into the Royal Family, Catherine has primarily spent her time living in the London-based royal residence, Kensington Palace, and Anmer Hall in Norfolk. However, in the summer of 2022, Catherine and William made the decision to uproot their family and move to Adelaide Cottage near Windsor Castle.

The couple has placed their three children at a progressive local school and can now give their children more time with their maternal grandparents, as they live in the same county, making it easier to have frequent visits.