Kate Middleton was once told she looked 'fit' during a 'mortifying' celebrity encounter

woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Woman & Home. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

Kate Middleton was once told she looked 'fit' during a celebrity encounter that the star later described as 'mortifying'.

Of course, the Princess of Wales is known to be one of the most beautiful women in the world - but we imagine she's rarely told she is 'fit' when she receives compliments.

However, Roman Kemp, who has worked closely with Catherine, previously admitted that he gave the future Queen Consort some rather un-royal praise in a 'mortifying' blunder.

In other royal news, Kate Middleton's bargain ASOS earrings are in stock - and on sale for £11!

TV and radio presenting star Roman Kemp previously recalled the moment he told the Princess of Wales she looked 'fit' in an awkward encounter that he hailed as 'mortifying'.

While Catherine is undeniably beautiful, it may be seen as a little too casual to compliment her good looks using the slang term - although we're sure that the ever-kind Princess of Wales took it well.

While meeting with members of the Royal Family at Buckingham Palace after he helped to host the Platinum Jubilee Party at the Palace concert, Roman, whose father is Spandau Ballet's Martin Kemp, suffered a slip of the tongue while chatting to Kate.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Appearing on ITV's Loose Women last year, Roman relayed the moment that left him red-faced, saying, "Afterwards they did have a party inside Buckingham Palace, it was an honour to be there. It kind of felt like they probably meant to invite my dad!

"Anyway I was there, I was in there and everyone was enjoying it, long day, you know, finished it. And what was so brilliant was that the Palace also invited all the camera crew and everyone was in there. It was really fantastic."

Continuing, Roman explained, "As I was walking across the room, I’ve kind of like bumped in… Princess Catherine she was there, and all of a sudden I’ve seen her and she said, 'Oh Roman, oh you look great' because I had this nice suit on, and I was like, 'You look really fit'."

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Luckily, we doubt that Princess Catherine would be too offended by the slip up as she and Roman are on friendly terms, having worked together on Kate's Shaping Us campaign, in order to highlight the importance of mental health and wellbeing.

Continuing to share the story with the Loose Women panellists, Roman explained that he quickly began to apologise to the Princess of Wales, insisting he doesn't usually even use the term.

"I’ve never said that to anyone! Honestly I was mortified, I was like, 'I'm so sorry'."

A post shared by The Prince and Princess of Wales (@princeandprincessofwales) A photo posted by on

Having worked with Catherine on the Shaping Us project, Roman explained that she had reached out to him after seeing his BBC documentary Roman Kemp: Our Silent Emergency, which touched on the loss of his close friend Joe Lyons, who died by suicide, as well as the mental health struggles impacting men in the UK.

In an interview with The Times, Roman said, "It was an honour but it was one of the weirdest things. We had a Zoom call, just her and me."