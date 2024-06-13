Will Kate Middleton be at Trooping the Colour 2024? All we know so far about if Catherine will attend the parade

The Princess of Wales has regularly been seen at Trooping the Colour over the years and some changes have been announced for 2024.

Trooping the Colour is held annually to mark the monarch’s official birthday and sees a different regiment troop their Regimental Colours each time. This year it’s the turn of the Irish Guards whose Colonel is the Princess of Wales, and some fans might be wondering if she will make an appearance. In March, Kate revealed she is undergoing cancer treatment and shared a poignant message with fans in which she explained that her main focus right now is on "making a full recovery".

She has not been seen in public since December 2023 and is not currently undertaking any royal engagements. With this in mind there is already speculation about whether we could see Kate either in the parade or briefly on the balcony for the RAF Flypast and here’s all we know so far about if this is likely to happen.

Will Kate Middleton be at Trooping the Colour?

Despite ongoing speculation and suggestions in the media, it’s not yet been officially confirmed whether the Princess of Wales will be at Trooping the Colour this year. In May Kensington Palace announced that the senior royal wouldn't be at the rehearsal on 8th June and that General James Bucknall K.C.B, C.V.O would be representing her and would receive the salute of the Irish Guards. This year it is this regiment whose Regimental Colours will be trooped at the parade and Kate became Colonel of the Irish Guards in December 2022, making this a huge year for her.

(Image credit: Photo by Chris Jackson/Getty Images)

Kate: The Future Queen by Katie Nicholl | £7.92 at Amazon Published in 2013 and written by Vanity Fair's Royal Correspondent, Katie Nicholl, this insightful biography reflects upon the life of the Princess of Wales. It includes fascinating commentary about Kate's life, including her early years and romance with Prince William.

It’s possible that the Princess of Wales could decide to make some sort of appearance on the balcony of Buckingham Palace alongside other working members of the Royal Family at Trooping the Colour. However, when Kate’s poignant message sharing the news that she was undergoing cancer treatment was released in March she explicitly asked for "time, space and privacy".

In light of this, it might be considered unlikely that she would wish to make such a high-profile appearance, no matter how brief, at an event watched by thousands. It would also make sense that the Princess of Wales would want to have the approval of her medical team to undertake an appearance like this too.

Meanwhile, royal expert and journalist, Katie Nicholl has weighed in with her own opinion, and she thinks it's "incredibly unlikely" that Catherine will make an appearance.

Sign up for the woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

"She has made it very clear that she wants to stay out of the spotlight. She needs this period and below the radar for her recovery. We're so used to seeing her up on that balcony," Katie told Entertainment Tonight.

A post shared by The Prince and Princess of Wales (@princeandprincessofwales) A photo posted by on

When it was announced in April that King Charles was set to resume royal engagements after undergoing treatment for cancer the Palace also declared that his doctors were "very encouraged" by "the progress made so far". Kate would likely only be at Trooping the Colour if her doctors felt the same about her progress and were happy for her to step out publicly at this major royal event. Until further news is announced by the Palace, fans will just have to wait and see whether the Princess of Wales will attend Trooping the Colour on 15th June.

Will Prince William and the Wales children be at Trooping the Colour?

The Prince of Wales is expected to be at Trooping the Colour as this is a huge royal occasion and he is first in the royal line of succession. Last year he rode on horseback in the parade, as did King Charles, Princess Anne and Prince Edward. It’s already been confirmed by Buckingham Palace that His Majesty will be travelling in a carriage this year, though it’s not known whether Prince William might end up doing the same or if he will ride on horseback once again.

(Image credit: Photo by Steve Taylor/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images)

His and the Princess of Wales’s children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis could be at Trooping the Colour 2024 and make an appearance on the balcony, though, again, this isn’t confirmed. All three did attend last year and rode in the carriage with Kate and Queen Camilla and it’s possible they could ride in a carriage this year, or else just be seen watching the RAF Flypast with their wider family.

Meanwhile, Katie Nicholl added, "They've been up there several times now. They are always impeccably behaved, often entertaining, and they always seem to enjoy it.

"It wouldn't surprise me at all if William makes the decision to bring them."