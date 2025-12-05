Kate Middleton dazzles in festive green coat with diamond earrings and cosy faux fur for Together At Christmas concert
Catherine arrived at Westminster Abbey with Prince William and the Wales children by her side
The Princess of Wales arrived at Westminster Abbey in style for her Together At Christmas carol concert, looking festive in a gorgeous green dress coat, shimmering drop earrings and knee-high boots.
This year marks Princess Catherine's fifth year hosting the special service, with the theme of this year's concert 'love in all of its forms'.
The Prince of Wales, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis were all in attendance, too, but Catherine was the first to arrive at the event to greet special guests like Kate Winslet and Eugene Levy, and to welcome performers to the concert.
The future Queen wrapped up warm in her elegant emerald green Catherine Walker coat, made extra cosy by the addition of a coordinating faux fur collar by Troy London.
The Princess of Wales has been a fan of Catherine Walker pieces for decades and has worn this particular coat on various occasions, including during her and William's 2020 tour of Ireland.
Adding a touch of Christmas sparkle to the toasty look, Kate wore her Robinson Pelham Tsar Star Studs and Drop Earrings, a pair featuring a glistening diamond star design set in 18ct white gold.
As for shoes, Catherine relied on her trusty Gianvito Rossi suede knee-high boots as she braved London's December chill.
Caroline Parr, Fashion Ecommerce Editor at woman&home, has long been a huge fan of Princess Catherine and her regal style - and has been thoroughly impressed by her fashion moments this week and is all for her stunning faux fur moment.
"This is the end of a stellar style week for Kate. Following on from that incredibly regal Jenny Packham gown for the German State Banquet, in her tried and tested way, she's repeated favourite wardrobe items but given them a festive spin," Caroline said.
"The faux fur collar makes her Catherine Walker coat feel so cosy, and the Robinson Pelham earrings add plenty of sparkle."
Caitlin is News Editor for woman&home, covering all things royal, celeb, fashion, beauty and lifestyle. Caitlin started on local papers and titles such as Cosmopolitan, Now, Reveal and Take a Break while studying for her Multimedia Journalism degree. She also worked in Fashion PR as a Press Assistant for Arcadia's Topshop before becoming a part of the Now team. Caitlin went on to add the likes of Woman, GoodtoKnow, WhatToWatch and woman&home to her writing repertoire before moving on to her current role.
