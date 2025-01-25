Kate Middleton’s green spotted dress is the colourful alternative to leopard print that makes us excited for Spring
With elegant long sleeves and a crisp collar, the midi dress is the perfect Spring piece
Kate Middleton’s shirt dress has us dreaming of Spring - the elegant dotted pattern is a fun, colourful alternative to leopard print that brings a splash of colour to the neutral pattern.
While we're all bundled up in our winter coats and thermal layers, there's nothing more appealing than the fun and playful Spring/Summer trends that will soon be making up our Spring capsule wardrobes when the temperature starts to rise.
And if you were already dreaming of Spring, you'll be pining for it after seeing Kate Middleton's stunning midi shirt dress that boasts a bright, bold and colourful leopard print pattern - it's the perfect print to help us welcome in the warmer season in style.
Shop Green Leopard Print Dresses
Currently on sale, you can save over £100 on this stunning Whistles dress, with the green leopard print, relaxed fit and simple silhouette making it a super versatile piece that can be dressed both up and down.
With long sleeves and shirred detailing at the bodice for a comfortable though form-fitting silhouette, the playful leopard print takes this dress to a whole new level with its striking charm.
A flattering V-neckline and form-fitting waist give an elegant flair to the oversized silhouette of this dress, with flared sleeves and a cascading skirt giving a fun and Spring-ready feel.
Dressed down with a pair of white trainers or comfortable sandals, this leopard print midi dress is the perfect elevated casual staple, with its asymmetrical hemline and sweet puff sleeves creating a striking style.
While we love an elegant midi dress silhouette, this mini style is stunning - and has us dreaming of warm, Spring days. With a relaxed, floating fit and fun puff sleeves, the style is simply stunning.
Taking to Instagram to share her delight at the news the NHS will be expanding the Alarm Distress Baby Scale trial that The Royal Foundation Centre for Early Childhood have been championing, the Royal looked stunning in Cefinn's Petra Silk Maxi Shirt Dress.
The dress, which has now been discontinued but lives on in many similar high-street styles, boasts what Cefinn call a 'leopard pansy print,' which is a softer, more abstract take on traditional leopard spots that softens the usual striking look of the pattern - though the colour makes sure it still packs a punch and brings tonnes of bright fun into any look.
With the print sitting on a crisp white background, the green really stands out and feels very playful, bright and light. This makes it great for Spring, when the days are starting to warm up and we're getting to see more sunlight again.
Kate's dress features long sleeves, a crisp collar, cuffed sleeves and a sleek and elegant shirt-style silhouette. To create a flattering fit at the waist, she added a matching sash around the waist and tied it in a sweet bow for a flattering and feminine touch.
For accessories, Kate kept it simple with just her engagement ring, that is undoubtedly one of the most dazzling celebrity engagement rings out there, adorning her finger. We're sure she's also wearing some chic and understated earrings too, though her shining and enviously healthy hair is covering up her ears in the snap so we can't get a good look. But you could really run wild with the jewellery if you're recreating her style by adding some statement drop earrings with shining green jewels to compliment the dress. Or you could keep it laid-back with some simple hoops or studs.
We can't see what shoes Kate opted for to finish off her outfit, but we'd imagine she's wearing some comfortable court heels. A pair in a white or cream shade would compliment the dress beautifully, as would some striking green heels that tie in with the pattern if you're looking to highlight the colour a little more.
For a more dressed down though still elevated casual look, some stylish white trainers like a pair from any of Kate's go-to trainers brands, would lean into a more casual style and make the dress perfect for any and every day-to-day occasion, whether you're wearing it to work, to run errands in, or for a sun-drenched lunch in the park.
Some comfortable sandals or any of 2025's Spring shoe trends would look equally great with the busy pattern and elegant midi silhouette too and that's what makes us so excited by this stunning Spring dress - its endless versatility means it's a great piece that can see tonnes of wear over the season.
Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse is a freelance royal news, entertainment and fashion writer. She began her journalism career after graduating from Nottingham Trent University with an MA in Magazine Journalism, receiving an NCTJ diploma, and earning a First Class BA (Hons) in Journalism at the British and Irish Modern Music Institute. She has also worked with Good To, BBC Good Food, The Independent, The Big Issue and The Metro.
