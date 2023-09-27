Kate Middleton reveals the gift that her children use 'all the time' after she received it on a special royal visit

Kate Middleton revealed the gift that her children use 'all the time' during an engagement in Leeds at a family-owned heritage textile mill

(Image credit: Getty Images)
Laura Harman
By Laura Harman
published

Kate Middleton revealed the gift that her children use 'all the time' as she spotted a similar item to her own while attending an engagement in Leeds.

While attending an engagement at a textile mill, AW Hainsworth in Leeds, the Princess of Wales revealed that she has a particular blanket that she received during a royal engagement, that her children absolutely love.

During the engagement, the Princess noticed a group of women packing cream blankets with distinctive stripes for the Canadian firm, Hudson Bay. According to the Daily Mail the pieces were being made and packaged to send over to Canada in time for the Christmas markets. 

Speaking about the blankets, Catherine said that the design was familiar and she was sure she had the exact same one at home. "I really recognise this," she said. "I think we were given one on tour to Canada as a gift. So I’ve still got it. It’s in a box. I’ll take a photograph and send it to you," she added to the person showing her the site. "I use it for the children all the time. I am going to double-check when I get home and look at the label."

Kate Middleton

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The blankets produced by AW Hainsworth and sold by The Bay typical retail for around $325 ($267) so they are rather luxurious gifts. In the UK there are second-hand versions and replicas of the blankets that are available to purchase, but still for a rather hefty price because of the expensive make of the wool.

Hudson Bay Point Classic Blanket, $325 | The Bay

Hudson Bay Point Classic Blanket, $325 | The Bay

The original blanket, made in the UK factory visited by the Princess.The HBC Point Blanket has been called many things throughout its history: an essential trade item, an enduring emblem of Canada, a carrier of disease, and a symbol of colonialism. 

View Deal
Vintage 1980s Hudson's Bay Cream 4 Point Wool Blanket, £265.00 | Rokit London

Vintage 1980s Hudson's Bay Cream 4 Point Wool Blanket, £265.00 | Rokit London

Vintage 1980s Hudson's Bay four-point cream candy stripe blanket. Made in England.

View Deal
Hudson’s Bay Blanket, Replica, £162.00 | Etsy

Hudson’s Bay Blanket, Replica, £162.00 | Etsy

Made from 100% hand-spun and hand-woven fine pure organic sheep wool. This throw blanket features a Hudson Bay pattern. The classic design features green, red, yellow and black stripes on a white/cream background. 

View Deal

Kate Middleton

(Image credit: Getty Images)

According to Daily Mail, at another point during the engagement, the Princess spoke again about her children as she revealed that her daughter Charlotte is a keen dancer. The Princess spoke to a youngster at one point and asked, "How old are you going to be in May? You're going to be five? So you're exactly the same age as Charlotte,"

She then spoke about her hobbies as she added, "Wow, do you like dancing?," with the little girl replying that she did. "Charlotte likes dancing too," she said as she wished her a happy birthday for May.

Kate Middleton

(Image credit: Getty Images)

For this engagement, the Princess looked fantastic as she wore a forest green Burberry trouser suit, including a tailored blazer and a pair of matching wide-leg trousers. Completing this look, Kate Middleton's chunky £68 earrings were the perfect accessory and added a young feel to this ensemble. 

Laura Harman
Laura Harman

Laura is a news writer for woman&home who primarily covers entertainment and celebrity news. Laura dabbles in lifestyle, royal, beauty, and fashion news, and loves to cover anything and everything to do with television and film. She is also passionate about feminism and equality and loves writing about gender issues and feminist literature.


Laura loves drinking and eating and can often be found trying to get reservations at London's trendiest restaurants. When she's not wining and dining, Laura can also be found travelling, baking, and hiking with her dog.


