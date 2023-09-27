Kate Middleton reveals the gift that her children use 'all the time' after she received it on a special royal visit

woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Woman & Home. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

Kate Middleton revealed the gift that her children use 'all the time' as she spotted a similar item to her own while attending an engagement in Leeds.

The Princess of Wales visited a textile mill that manufactures British textiles and fabrics on Tuesday, September 26, 2023.

While at this engagement the Princess spoke about a gift that she once received during a royal tour of Canada.

While attending an engagement at a textile mill, AW Hainsworth in Leeds, the Princess of Wales revealed that she has a particular blanket that she received during a royal engagement, that her children absolutely love.

During the engagement, the Princess noticed a group of women packing cream blankets with distinctive stripes for the Canadian firm, Hudson Bay. According to the Daily Mail the pieces were being made and packaged to send over to Canada in time for the Christmas markets.

Speaking about the blankets, Catherine said that the design was familiar and she was sure she had the exact same one at home. "I really recognise this," she said. "I think we were given one on tour to Canada as a gift. So I’ve still got it. It’s in a box. I’ll take a photograph and send it to you," she added to the person showing her the site. "I use it for the children all the time. I am going to double-check when I get home and look at the label."

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The blankets produced by AW Hainsworth and sold by The Bay typical retail for around $325 ($267) so they are rather luxurious gifts. In the UK there are second-hand versions and replicas of the blankets that are available to purchase, but still for a rather hefty price because of the expensive make of the wool.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

According to Daily Mail, at another point during the engagement, the Princess spoke again about her children as she revealed that her daughter Charlotte is a keen dancer. The Princess spoke to a youngster at one point and asked, "How old are you going to be in May? You're going to be five? So you're exactly the same age as Charlotte,"

She then spoke about her hobbies as she added, "Wow, do you like dancing?," with the little girl replying that she did. "Charlotte likes dancing too," she said as she wished her a happy birthday for May.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

For this engagement, the Princess looked fantastic as she wore a forest green Burberry trouser suit, including a tailored blazer and a pair of matching wide-leg trousers. Completing this look, Kate Middleton's chunky £68 earrings were the perfect accessory and added a young feel to this ensemble.