Kate Middleton’s holly-berry red puffer, green jumper and skinny jeans have us planning frosty festive walks already

Catherine, Princess of Wales wore a festive red puffer jacket, jumper and jeans for a special engagement in 2019 and it’s perfect for winter walks.

The festive season is one of the most social times of the year and whilst we love the glamour of our Christmas party outfits, a velvet co-ord isn’t quite the right look for frosty walks and low-key cosy gatherings with loved ones. Many people enjoy getting some fresh air and blowing away the cobwebs during Christmas week and when it comes to outfits, Princess of Wales’s snuggly puffer jacket, jumper and jeans ticks all our boxes.

The future Queen wore this festive red and green look when she visited a Christmas tree farm in December 2019 and we can’t help feeling this is the perfect outfit for both pre and post-Christmas outings.

(Image credit: Photo by Samir Hussein/WireImage via Getty)

Recreate the Princess of Wales's Outfit

Sam Edelman Puffer Jacket Was £146.57, Now £97.71 at Nordstrom If bright red just isn't for you, then this stunning puffer jacket also comes in black and white for a more neutral look. It is slightly cropped and has a removable, drawstring-toggle hood and handy front pockets. Cos Mohair Blend Jumper £115 at Cos This jade green jumper is made from a mohair blend fabric and will keep you warm all Christmas long. It's cable knitted for a traditional feel and the dropped shoulders give it a relaxed, looser shape. Wear with jeans, trousers or an A-line skirt when you want a pop of colour. M&S Ivy Supersoft Jeans £32.50 at M&S Dark indigo jeans are perfect for days when you want a smart-casual outfit and these ones are high-waisted with added stretch. They have a classic five-pocket design and you can tuck in jumpers for a polished feel or leave them draped over the top. Joules Padded Jacket £59.95 at M&S The slightly more muted, wine-red tone of this puffer jacket would look fabulous with your favourite black, white and beige knits and comfy jeans. The showerproof finish and hood are a brilliantly practical details and it's light-weight and lined. Vince Camuto Sweater Was £56.19, Now £28.09–£37.64 at Nordstrom This jumper is currently reduced in the sale, making it even more affordable and it also comes in a huge range of other colours as well as this fresh, electric green. This tone works so well with blue denim, as well as with neutral shades, and the jumper has ribbed trims and a crew neckline. Mango Skinny Jeans £35.99 at Mango With a mid-rise waist and sleek silhouette, these jeans can be easily tucked into ankle boots for a streamlined look. The dark blue wash is a great mid-point between smarter black jeans and more casual light-wash pairs.

Kate visited the farm as Patron of the charity, Family Action, and joined children and families who are supported by them at Peterley Manor Farm where she helped them pick out a Christmas tree. On this cold winter day the Princess wrapped up warm with her holly berry-red puffer jacket from Perfect Moment.

Perfect Moment is known as a ski-wear brand so we’re not surprised that this Mini Duvet style coat was her go-to for a chilly outdoor-based engagement. It had classic quilting all over which always makes a puffer jacket seem extra cosy and it can be zipped up securely at the front, though Kate left hers open at the Christmas tree farm.

The high crew neckline is a great detail to look out for if you want maximum coverage from your winter coats and jackets and the bright red colour was fabulous. Not everyone will be sold on the idea of adding a vibrant red puffer jacket to their winter capsule wardrobe, but it’s a tone that nods to the festive season without being massively seasonal.

(Image credit: Photo by Samir Hussein/WireImage via Getty)

Especially with more practical clothing it’s lovely to add a bit of fun with a slightly more vibrant colour and red works well with neutral hues, though a plain black puffer is incredibly versatile and can be styled with similar pieces to Kate. She wore her Perfect Moment jacket over an emerald green ribbed jumper which completed the festive colour palette.

The contrast between the red and green was striking and the Princess’s jumper had a neckline that matched the jacket and was a longline length. She left it loose and draped over the waistband of her indigo blue jeans for a more relaxed look. When you find the best jeans for your body type it’s hard to convince yourself to try different styles and although Kate has dabbled with straight and wide-leg jeans recently, skinny jeans have long been her favourite design.

(Image credit: Photo by Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images)

Their streamlined shape has a beautiful elongating effect and the cool-toned blue wash of the Princess of Wales’s jeans in 2019 made them seem that bit smarter. This balanced the more casual jumper and jacket and her sturdy Berghaus walking boots and thick green socks.

We’ve seen Kate wear these particular boots plenty of times at outdoor engagements and they were a great choice for her day at the farm with Family Action, who help to tackle issues facing families, ranging from social isolation to financial hardship and mental health challenges.

Kate's entire ensemble from this special engagement has got us dreaming of muddy winter walks this festive season and it proves that practical and warm outfits can still have a huge style impact.