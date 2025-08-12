Kate Middleton's pointed-toe pumps aren't your usual flats - they offer multi-season versatility

You know a pair of flats must be good when the Princess of Wales adds them to her collection, as she’s forever stepping out in court shoes and slingback heels. On the rare occasions Kate opts for flat shoes, they’re usually her best white trainers from Veja or Superga, or walking boots, but her black Boden ballet flats have had some wear too.

Crafted from suede, the Princess has worn these multiple times with incredibly similar outfits. Unlike many ballet flats they have pointed toes, which gives them more of a sophisticated edge and prevents them from looking too demure or preppy.

Another element that elevated Kate’s Boden ballet pumps into something more fashion-forward were the buckles on the front. Positioned so that you can still see the points of the toes, these were square and made from woven leather.

(Image credit: Photo by Jeremy Selwyn - WPA Pool/Getty Images)

Shop Pointed Toe Ballet Flats

Boden Dark Moss Suede Pointed Ballet Flats £99 at Boden Made with a suede upper and leather lining, these Boden pointed toe flats are a lovely 2025 alternative to Kate's shoes. They come in burgundy and leopard print, as well as this muted moss green which I think is the most wearable of the three tones. Linea Paolo Nicolis Pointed Toe Flats £69.65 (Was £99.51) at Nordstrom These leather flats have a cushioned footbed and slip-resistant rubber sole, making them practical as well as pretty. The box is tipped with gold-toned metal for a glamorous twist on the traditional leather bow and the slender toe is pointed. Hobbs Leah Leather Pointed Toe Flats £79 at Hobbs (Was £119) The Leah flats are made from soft leather and have a statement gold H-mark insignia on the pointed toes for a touch of detail. These would make a gorgeous shoe option for evenings out, paired with a little black dress.

Shop More Ballet Flats

Dune Habitats Black Patent Ballet Flats £79 at Dune Available in black and burgundy, these ballet flats have a patent finish and a subtly textured design. The soles are rubber and they have a square toe, complete with a polished buckle detail. They're easy to slip on and go with everything from denim jeans to printed dresses. M&S Suede Bow Square Toe Ballet Flats £36 at M&S These ballet pumps are crafted from suede for a luxurious finish and feel. They feature a stylish square toe and a flat heel, with an elegant bow to finish off the design. Zara Leather Mary Jane Ballet Flats £49.99 at Zara With a Mary Jane strap running over the foot, these ballet flats are securely fastened with an adjustable metal buckle. The toe is rounded and they're made from leather. Throw on with tailored pieces like Kate, or with jeans and a classic Tee.

The contrast of the suede and leather together brought dimension to the all-black design and showed that a design doesn’t have to be vibrant or elaborate to have impact. Ballet flats like the Princess’s are also the perfect "day-to-night" shoe.

You could easily wear them more casually with blue denim jeans and a T-shirt, but with tailoring or a smarter dress they become an evening alternative to stilettos. Although Boden made these particular ballet flats in red too, Kate’s colour choice was in-keeping with her signature style.

Outside of her formal royal looks, she generally prefers to invest in neutral accessories she can mix and match with a range of different smart casual outfits. These shoes fit the bill for this, though the future Queen clearly has a favourite combination when it comes to styling them.

(Image credit: Photo by Karwai Tang/WireImage via Getty)

When she first wore her flats in April 2023, Kate paired them with crisp black cigarette trousers, a fine-knit white top and her beloved beige Reiss Larson blazer. This was a minimalist, chic ensemble for her visit to The Baby Bank in Windsor, with no element out-shining another.

The Princess went for possibly the same black trousers and a camel knit a few months later in September 2023, adding a vibrant Zara red blazer over the top for a pop of colour. Aside from the jackets, these two outfits were virtually identical in terms of silhouettes and going for streamlined trousers was a clever choice.

(Image credit: Photo by Jeremy Selwyn - WPA Pool/Getty Images)

Depending on your height, wide-leg trousers would drape over the top of ballet flats like these, almost completely obscuring them. In contrast, going for something more fitted and slightly cropped can help to accentuate the leg-elongating effect of pointed toes.

On this day she joined a Portage Session for her "Shaping Us" Early Childhood campaign and from head to toe, her outfit was beautiful yet comfortable. Even if you’re not a fan of the traditional rounded-toe and bow-adorned ballet pumps, it’s worth checking out pointy, more modern designs to take the place of flat summer sandals and trainers when the weather cools down again.