This Mango co-ord instantly reminded me of Kate Middleton's petal-pink McQueen suit

Catherine, Princess of Wales has worn her petal-pink McQueen suit several times now and I’ve found a Mango co-ord that reminds me so much of it.

There are certain outfits worn by the Princess of Wales which stick out in my mind and her pink Alexander McQueen suit is one of them. It ticks so many of the boxes for the royal’s signature style - it’s made by one of the best British clothing brands, it’s immaculately tailored and, of course, it’s a vibrant colour. This suit is something that seems very out-there but is actually easier to wear than you might think. So when I saw Mango’s linen three piece suit for sale this season I couldn’t help instantly thinking of Kate’s co-ord and imagining how I’d style this alternative.

We last saw the Princess of Wales wearing her McQueen suit in 2023 when she visited the Foundling Museum in London. On this occasion she wore it with a matching pink shirt which created the illusion of a waistcoat. The Mango suit actually features a waistcoat and has a similar single-breasted blazer and streamlined trousers.

(Image credit: Photo by Karwai Tang/WireImage via Getty)

Recreate Kate's Pink Suit Outfit

Mango Pink Linen Suit Jacket £89.99 at Mango If you prefer a single-breasted blazer design like Kate's then this jacket is a wonderful choice. It's crafted from breathable linen which is ideal for the warmer months and has a front button closure and straight silhouette. Mango Linen Suit Waistcoat £44.99 at Mango Although the Princess of Wales wore her pink suit with a pink shirt underneath rather than a waistcoat, this gives a similarly smart feel when worn with the blazer and trousers. It's V-neck and sleeveless, with two front welt pockets and is also made of linen. Mango Pink Linen Trousers £49.99 at Mango Made from 100% linen with a straight shape, these trousers would look so elegant with the matching blazer. They are high-waisted have have multiple pockets and belt loops. Wear with a white shirt for a formal look or a white T-shirt and trainers for something more casual.

Shop More Pink Tailored Pieces

Zara Double-Breasted Pink Blazer £65.99 at Zara Still available in a size S and coming soon in all the other sizes, it's well worth keeping an eye on this stunning pink Zara blazer if you want to create a co-ord with the matching trousers. It's got a classic double-breasted design and smart lapels, with beautiful matching pink buttons. Zara Flowing Pink Basic Shirt £27.99 at Zara This collared shirt is more of a candy pink than Kate's, but it's a fun tone to add into an outfit. The button up style is very timeless and we'd wear this with blue jeans and sandals on a summer's day as well as with a pink suit. Zara High Waist Cropped Trousers £29.99 at Zara Whether or not you want to wear them with the matching blazer, these streamlined cropped trousers are so pretty and would be a great item to pair with neutral shirts and tops in spring. They have front pockets and false welt back pockets and are high-waisted.

The jacket is £89.99 and has smart lapels, a straight silhouette and a single button to fasten it at the front. In short, it’s everything I’d expect from a beautiful tailored blazer and when I want to wear bolder colours I prefer sticking to more timeless designs. This helps to balance out the vibrancy and the simplicity of both Kate’s McQueen blazer and this one. If you’re ever unsure how to wear pastel pink then I’d advise keeping the rest of your outfit quite neutral and minimal.

The soft pink colour of the Princess’ jacket is one of the biggest spring/summer fashion trends for 2025 and so she was once again ahead of the game with this look. I particularly love the contrast between the ultra-feminine shade and the structured design of her suit.

(Image credit: Photo by Karwai Tang/WireImage via Getty)

The straight trousers were high-waisted and had a crisp crease running down the front of each leg which accentuated the elevated feel of this outfit. The Mango trousers I’ve found also have a crease down the front and a straight-leg cut, but the linen material softens them and makes them a little more relaxed. This is perfect if you like wearing tailored staples with your best white trainers and T-shirts to make them into a smart-casual daily outfit.

When she visited the Foundling Museum, Kate wore a pink V-neck shirt that exactly matched her suit. This turned her ensemble into a full block colour look which made it even more striking and unforgettable. However, the first time she wore this co-ord back in 2022 for a roundtable event the Princess paired it with a classic white T-shirt instead.

(Image credit: Photo by CHRIS JACKSON/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

Both looked fabulous and Mango’s matching suit also has a matching waistcoat. This features a rounded V-neckline, cream buttons down the front and two front pockets. You can of course wear waistcoats with jeans and contrasting trousers or skirts too, but there’s something about a full three-piece suit that exudes sophistication.

Another of the great things about co-ords in general is their versatility. You can mix and match the trousers and blazer with so many of your existing wardrobe staples to create different looks. The Princess of Wales completed her 2023 outfit with a pearl-embellished white belt and white court shoe heels and the year before she opted for pink suede heels.