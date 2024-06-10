Kate Middleton's adorable nickname for Prince Louis will warm your heart
The royal family love a nickname and Prince Louis' is the sweetest yet
Prince William and Kate Middleton have an adorable nickname for their youngest son, Prince Louis.
The sweet nickname was revealed during a family day out volunteering last year, where the whole Wales family dressed up in Scout outfits to mark the Big Help Out - a day of volunteering where the public is encouraged to get involved with local schemes.
This was Prince Louis' first official engagement at the 3rd Upton Scouts Hut in Slough and the youngster looked in his element alongside his parents and siblings, trying his hand at archery and snacking on s'mores by the open fire.
In footage of George, Charlotte and Louis gathered around the firepit for a s'mores toasting, the Princess of Wales can be heard using an adorable nickname for her youngest son.
"Pop that in the fire, Lou Bugs," she says in the clip.
The sweet moment between mother and son was captured on camera and posted by a royal fan to social media site X (formerly Twitter) with the caption, "The sweetest video of Prince Louis tucking into a s'more. Love these natural family moments!"
The sweetest video of Prince Louis tucking into a smore😂Love these natural family moments!#BigHelpOut pic.twitter.com/WOSKh5kNaZMay 8, 2023
Prince William was also present for the wholesome day out and in the background of the clip, viewers can hear him saying, "You've made his day," in reference to Louis tucking into his fireside sweet treat.
Sign up for the woman&home newsletter
Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered.
Earlier at the event, Kate was heard using the sweet phrase again as Louis pushed around a wheelbarrow. "Well done! Good job, Lou bug!" the mother-of-three exclaimed.
Gilded Youth: An Intimate History of Growing Up in the Royal Family by Tom Quinn, | Was £20, Now £9.35 at Amazon
Exploring what it's like to grow up in the Royal Family, Tom Quinn brings together historical sources with testimonies from palace staff. There are tales of royal mischievousness, including surprising anecdotes about Queen Elizabeth and Prince William, and it's shocking, funny and insightful all at once.
Fans were quick to comment on the sweet video, with one saying, "Is that William saying you made his day? So cute." While another wrote, "It's the head flop as he tastes that sweet treat pure joy! Bet he's a great kid to be around, lots of fun and personality."
"A gorgeous little 5 year old boy who is acting exactly how he should at that age. He is so cute," a third added.
Prince Louis isn't the only one with a special family moniker - Prince George also has the sweet, if not unusual, nickname, PG Tips.
Back in 2013, the Mirror reported, "Proud royal parents William and Kate have given their new son George an unusual nickname – after a brand of teabags. Pals started calling Prince George PG, so the couple took the next logical step and dubbed him Tips."
Charlotte also has a special nickname, with Prince William having previously been heard calling his daughter "mignonette", which means "delicate" in French.
Lauren is the former Deputy Digital Editor at woman&home and became a journalist mainly because she enjoys being nosy. With a background in features journalism, Lauren worked on the woman&home brand for four years before going freelance. Before woman&home Lauren worked across a variety of women's lifestyle titles, including GoodTo, Woman's Own, and Woman magazine.
-
-
Oliva Henson's bold twist on the classic white bridal look was the perfect 'something blue'
The new Duchess of Westminster chose a very stylish 'something blue'
By Lauren Hughes Published
-
The citrus-centric scents Sienna Miller is said to swear by for a chic and whimsical impression
Boasting not one but *two* of the most iconic scents, Sienna Miller's perfume collection is what dreams are made of
By Naomi Jamieson Published
-
Kate Middleton's favourite lululemon trainers are on sale so we're buying a pair for half price
The Princess of Wales has been spotted in her lululemon Chargefeel trainers on various sporty occasions
By Caitlin Elliott Published
-
Kate Middleton's unroyal and very simple 'happy place' revealed in one moving sentence
The Princess of Wales once opened up about what makes her happiest during a rare podcast appearance
By Caitlin Elliott Published
-
Prince William says Kate Middleton is 'getting better' as he shares new update on her cancer recovery
The Prince of Wales confirmed that Kate is 'getting better' as he met with well-wishers on his latest royal outing
By Caitlin Elliott Published
-
The Kate Middleton-approved rule that George, Charlotte and Louis stick to at playtime might surprise you
The Wales kids are said to have to stick to one particular playtime rule when their nanny is in charge
By Caitlin Elliott Published
-
Kate Middleton's humble reaction after being told she's 'beautiful and perfect'
Kate Middleton's reaction was incredibly honest and helped to shine a light on everything that goes into creating her gorgeous looks
By Emma Shacklock Published
-
Kate Middleton’s honest 'isolation' confession after Prince George was born
The Princess of Wales once opened up about how she felt 'cut off' without her family around her after Prince George was born in 2013
By Emma Shacklock Published
-
Carole and Michael Middleton's sacrifices for Kate's childhood that she's never forgotten
Carole and Michael Middleton's sacrifices to support their children are something the Princess of Wales once spoke about on a podcast
By Emma Shacklock Published
-
The tradition Kate Middleton and Prince William upheld when Louis was born that they skipped with George
The Prince and Princess of Wales kept a royal tradition going with Prince Louis's full name and it's linked to several generations
By Emma Shacklock Published