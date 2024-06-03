Kate and William have an unusual but adorable nickname for Prince George
The Prince and Princess of Wales's eldest son reportedly has a super cute nickname - and it's very British, too
Prince William and Kate Middleton have a super cute but unusual nickname for their eldest son, Prince George, that they gave him when he was just a baby.
Prince George is the oldest of the three Wales children and the one who made the Prince and Princess of Wales parents for the first time when he was born in 2013.
Young George, who is second in the royal line of succession after his father, no doubt has a very different life to other boys his age - but Kate and William are known to be keen on making his childhood as normal as they possibly can.
And just like most 10-year-olds, George has a rather sweet nickname that's used at home at Adelaide Cottage, where he lives with Princess Charlotte, Prince Louis and his parents.
According to the Mirror, Kate and William gave their son his nickname when he was just a few months old, with the sweet moniker stemming from both his initials and a quintessential British staple.
Back in 2013, the publication reported, "Proud royal parents William and Kate have given their new son George an unusual nickname – after a brand of teabags.
"Pals started calling Prince George PG, so the couple took the next logical step and dubbed him Tips."
Sign up for the woman&home newsletter
Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered.
Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis have their own special nicknames given to them by their parents, too.
While Kate is known to call Prince Louis "Lou-bug", Prince William has previously been heard calling his only daughter "mignonette", a pretty word that means "delicate" in French. Although the nickname given to Charlotte at school has rather contrasting connotations.
According to royal expert, Katie Nicholl, Charlotte earned the name of "Warrior Princess" at her first school, Thomas' Battersea.
"Apparently she earned that nickname because obviously, she is a Princess, but she's quite a tomboy," Katie told Entertainment Tonight.
Gilded Youth: An Intimate History of Growing Up in the Royal Family by Tom Quinn, | Was £20, Now £10.02 at Amazon
Exploring what it's like to grow up in the Royal Family, Tom Quinn brings together historical sources with testimonies from palace staff. There are tales of royal mischievousness, including surprising anecdotes about Queen Elizabeth and Prince William, and it's shocking, funny and insightful all at once.
"She loves climbing trees and she's very much an adventurer, she was quite known for her feisty personality. I'm wondering if that might be a nickname that will stick with her," Katie continued.
Caitlin is News Editor for woman&home, covering all things royal, celeb, fashion, beauty and lifestyle. Caitlin started on local papers and titles such as Cosmopolitan, Now, Reveal and Take a Break while studying for her Multimedia Journalism degree. She also worked in Fashion PR as a Press Assistant for Arcadia's Topshop before becoming a part of the Now team. Caitlin went on to add the likes of Woman, GoodtoKnow, WhatToWatch and woman&home to her writing repertoire before moving on to her current role.
-
-
Sarah Jessica Parker's MUA relies on this specific formula for Carrie Bradshaw's 'glowy and dimensional' look
Sarah Jessica Parker's on-set makeup features these glowy picks - and they can be yours from £18
By Lucy Abbersteen Published
-
The subtle eye makeup trick Jennifer Aniston swears by for a chic, soft-focus look – and it's so easy to recreate
An effortless take on classic eyeliner, Jennifer Aniston's eyeshadow wing is the look to recreate this summer
By Naomi Jamieson Published
-
The tradition Kate Middleton and Prince William upheld when Louis was born that they skipped with George
The Prince and Princess of Wales kept a royal tradition going with Prince Louis's full name and it's linked to several generations
By Emma Shacklock Published
-
The reason there's a 'massive fight' between Prince George and Charlotte 'most mornings', revealed by Prince William
Prince William once explained why Prince George and Charlotte used to 'fight' in the mornings and he came up with a simple solution
By Emma Shacklock Published
-
Kate Middleton protected by dad Michael with special gesture after Prince George was born
The Princess of Wales's father made a special decision that helped protect Kate after she welcomed Prince George in 2013
By Emma Shacklock Published
-
Prince George's unexpected 'obsession' he can't get enough of thanks to this celebrity family
The Princess of Wales once revealed the rather nutritious 'obsession' her son has
By Caitlin Elliott Published
-
Prince George, Charlotte and Louis set to be 'significant part' of mum Kate Middleton's recovery
According to a royal expert, the Princess of Wales wants to 'keep things as normal as possible' for her children
By Emma Shacklock Published
-
Kate and William's new furry family members at Adelaide Cottage - that mean more chores for George and Charlotte
Prince William revealed that the Wales family have welcomed some new furry creatures
By Jess Bacon Published
-
Recent weeks 'precious' for Kate Middleton with 'country walks and snuggles in front of the TV' with George, Charlotte and Louis
The Prince and Princess of Wales have been able to relish in precious family time over the Easter break, according to a royal expert
By Caitlin Elliott Published
-
The indulgent recipe George, Charlotte and Louis make for Kate Middleton is our idea of a dream dinner
Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis each have a role to play when they whip this dish up for Princess Catherine
By Emma Shacklock Published